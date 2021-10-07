Walton edged Delhi 3-2 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference boys soccer contest.
Caden LeBarge scored the winning goal for the Warriors in the 71st minute with an assist from Charles Fleishmann.
Also scoring for Walton was Josh Carr with two goals with Jorge Delpino and Bryce Lin each adding one assist.
Scoring for Delhi was Marco Shaw with one goal and one assist and Tyler Breneggan with one goal.
Milford 4, Worcester 1
The Wildcats defeated the Wolverines in Tri-Valley League action on Thursday thanks to a big performance from Riley Stevens.
Stevens finished with three goals and two assists to lead Milford to victory. Brock Mann also found the back of the net while Justin Lapilusa and Adam Peddie notched an assist apiece.
Connor Fancher scored the only goal of the game for the Wolverines.
Worcester’s Tyler Head made 19 saves while Milford’s Chase Long stopped six shots.
Charlotte Valley 2, Downsville 1
The Wildcats edged the Eagles 2-1 in Thursday’s contest.
Dylan Waid opened the scoring for Charlotte Valley with 13 minutes left in the first half. Trevor Waid gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead midway through the second half.
Downsville got on the board with around four minutes to go in the game thanks to a goal by Ashton Townsend.
Aven Santiago made eight saves for Charlotte Valley while Downsville’s Nate Barnham made two stops.
Charlotte Valley (6-6-1) will visit Jefferson on Friday.
South Kortright 2, Gilboa 1
South Kortright defeated Gilboa on Thursday, as the Rams scored both of their goals in the first half and held off a late rally by the Wildcats.
For South Kortright, Logan Firment and Trent Cole each scored a goal, with an assist coming from Jacob Morton.
Gage Gockel scored the lone goal for Gilboa with Dakota Oliver assisting.
Goalkeeper Joe Wille saved 15 shots for Gilboa, and Adam Champlin blocked two for the Rams.
Margaretville 12, Jefferson 1
Margaretville beat Jefferson 12-1 in a boys soccer game on Thursday.
Leading the way for the Blue Devils was Lenny Cordero with three goals and two assists, while Damien Brewer also scored three goals.
Also scoring for Margaretville were Michael Gavette with two goals and one assist, Conner Wayman with one goal and one assist, Isaac Hernandez, Darwin Espino, and Jon Flores each with one goal, and Ryan McVitty and Carlos Veliz Martinez with one assist each.
Putting the J-Hawks on the board was Lucas Pochily with one goal.
In the net for the Blue Devils was Cody Wayman with three saves while Pochily had 16 saves for Jefferson.
Hunter-Tannersville 2, Roxbury 0
The Wildcats blanked the Rockets in Thursday’s Delaware League game.
Kristian Aldstrouts and Nicholas Uhrik were the goal scorers for Hunter-Tannersville.
Goalkeeper Thomas Houlihan made three saves to record the shutout.
George Proctor saved nine stops for Roxbury. The Rockets, who celebrated Senior Night, were forced to play with only eight players.
Roxbury (5-6-1) will visit South Kortright on Tuesday.
Walton 3, Delhi 2
Walton: Josh Carr 2-0, Caden LeBarge 1-0, Charles Fleishman 0-1, Jorge Delpino 0-1, Bryce Lin 0-1
Delhi: Marco Shaw 1-1, Tyler Breneggan 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: not provided
Goalies: Payton Tweedie (W) 8; Reed (D) 12
Milford 4, Worcester 1
Milford: Riley Stevens 3-1, Brock Mann 1-0, Justin Lapilusa 0-1, Adam Peddie 0-1
Worcester: Connor Fancher 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 26-8, W 8-3
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 19, Chase Long (M) 6
Charlotte Valley 2, Downsville 1
Charlotte Valley: Dylan Waid 1-0 13th 1st, Trevor Waid 1-0 28th 2nd
Downsville: Ashton Townsend 1-0 4th 2nd
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 5-1, D 13-9
Goalies: Aven Santiago (CV) 8, Nate Barnham (D) 2
South Kortright 2, Gilboa 1
South Kortright: Logan Firment 1-0, Trent Cole 1-0, Jacob Morton 0-1
Gilboa: Gage Gockel 1-0, Dakota Oliver 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: not provided
Goalies: Joe Wille (G) 15, Adam Champlin (SK) 2
Margaretville 12, Jefferson 1
Margaretville: Lenny Cordero 3-2, Damien Brewer 3-0, Michael Gavette 2-1, Connor Wayman 1-1, Isaac Hernandez 1-0, Darwin Espino 1-0, Jon Flores 1-0, Ryan McVitty 0-1, Carlos Veliz Martinez 0-1
Jefferson: Lucas Pochily 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Margaretville 34-9; Jefferson 3-1
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 3; Lucas Pochily (J) 16
Hunter-Tannersville 2, Roxbury 0
HT: Kristian Aldstrouts 1-0, Nicholas Uhrik 1-0
Roxbury: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: HT 13-3 R 6-1
Goalies: Thomas Houlihan (HT) 3, George Proctor (R) 9
