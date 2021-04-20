Walton 3, Charlotte Valley 2
Walton held off a second-half rally by Charlotte Valley to earn a 3-2 boys soccer win on the road Monday.
Garrett Babcock, Caden LeBarge and Zack Gardner each scored for Walton to build a 3-0 halftime lead. Babcock and LeBarge each had assists.
Charlotte Valley pushed to tie the game in the second half with a pair of goals by Joey Ontl, the first coming on a corner kick and the second on a penalty kick.
Goalkeepers Ryan Zuill for Charlotte Valley and Peyton Tweedie of Walton both made five saves; both teams had 10 shot attempts.
at Charlotte Valley
Walton 3 0 — 3
Charlotte Valley 0 2 — 2
Walton: Garrett Babcock (1-1), Caden LeBarge (1-0), Zack Gardner 1 (1-0), Noah Sovocol (0-1).
Charlotte Valley: Joey Ontl (2-0).
Shots/corners: Walton 10-7, Charlotte Valley 10-3.
Milford/Laurens 2, Franklin/Unatego 2
Milford/Laurens and Franklin/Unatego played to a 2-2 tie in boys soccer Monday at Franklin.
Matt Serrao opened the scoring 38 seconds into the game for Franklin/Unatego on an assist from Nate Dennis. Brandon Gregory made the lead 2-0 seven minutes later on a corner kick by Henry Barnes.
Brock Mann got Milford/Laurens on the board shortly before halftime by converting Riley Stevens' corner kick. Milford/Laurens then tied the score when Zach Brown scored off a header by Rylie Nemitz that originated with a long throw-in by Martin Thorsland.
"Both teams played very well on both ends," Milford/Laurens coach Gregg Eggleston said via email.
Franklin/Unatego (4-1-1) will play Richfield Springs in Franklin on Wednesday. Milford/Laurens (3-3-1) faces Cherry Valley-Springfield in Milford on Wednesday.
at Franklin
Franklin/Unatego 2 0 — 2
Milford/Laurens 1 1 — 2
Franklin/Unatego: Matt Serrao (1-0), Brandon Gregory (1-0), Nate Dennis (0-1), Henry Barnes (0-1).
Milford/Laurens: Brock Mann (1-0), Zach Brown (1-0), Riley Stevens (0-1), Rylie Nemitz (0-1).
Shots/corners: Franklin/Unatego 6-1, Milford/Laurens 11-2.
Saves: (F) Cole Rugg 9, (M) Louis Banks 4
