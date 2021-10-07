Walton recorded a four-set victory over Unatego in Midstate Athletic Conference volleyball action on Thursday by scores of 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15.
Keilie Dones and Ella Rhinehart led the way for Walton, with Dones recording 16 kills, 11 aces, and two assists, and Rhinehart finishing with 22 assists, four aces, and four kills.
Other contributors for Walton included Natalie McClenon (three assists, two kills), Madison Greene (four aces, three assists, three kills), Cadence Stanton (nine kills, two aces, two assists), and Emilee Barnhart (eight aces, one assist, one kill).
Ava Hilton had four aces and two assists for Unatego, while Gabi Villegas and Abby Bomba both recorded three aces.
Delhi 3, Deposit-Hancock 1
Delhi defeated Deposit-Hancock in volleyball Thursday, with Vidya Samudrala leading the way for the Bulldogs with five aces, 10 kills, and four blocks.
Other contributing teammates included Annaliese Taylor (14 assists), Julia Baxter (12 kills, five blocks), and Izzy Tucker (15 digs).
Emily Moore of Deposit led her team with four aces, four assists and three kills.
Other D-H contributors included Enola Butler (three aces, three kills, 15 digs), Kaitlyn Macumber (16 digs), and Olivia Carey (one block and one assist).
Afton/Harpursville 3, Sidney 0
Afton/Harpursville swept Sidney on Thursday by scores of 25-10, 25-5, 25-22.
Leading the way for A/H were Madison Nesbit (seven assists, four kills), Mallory Carman (eight assists), Caidence Ryder (seven kills), and Kylie Havens (four digs).
Sidney’s top performers were Aurienna Larson (three aces, two digs, one kill), Katelynn Youngs (three digs, one block), and Kelcie Cowan (one block, one dig).
Walton 3, Unatego 1
Game Scores: 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15
Walton: Natalie McClenon 3 assists, 2 kills; Keilie Dones 11 aces, 2 assists, 16 kills; Madison Greene 4 aces, 3 assists, 3 kills; Ella Rhinehart 4 aces, 22 assists, 4 kills; Cadence Stanton 2 aces, 2 assists, 9 kills; Emilee Barnhart 8 aces, 1 assist, 1 kill
Unatego: Ava Hilton 4 aces, 2 assists, Gabi Villegas 3 aces, 1 assist, Abby Bomba 3 aces, Dani Dungey 1 kill, 1 assist, Jess Washburn 1 dig
Delhi 3, Deposit-Hancock 1
Game Scores: 25-17, 25-11, 17-25, 26-24
DA: Vidya Samudrala 5 aces 10 kills 4 blocks, Annaliese Taylor 14 assists, Julia Baxter 12 kills 5 blocks, Izzy Tucker 15 digs
DH: Emily Moore 4 aces 4 assists 3 kills, Enola Butler 3 aces 3 kills 15 digs, Kaitlyn Macumber 16 digs, Olivia Carey 1 block 1 assist
Afton/Harpursville 3, Sidney 0
Game Scores: 25-10, 25-5, 25-22
Afton/Harpursville: Mallory Carman 8 assists; Madison Nesbit 7 assists, 4 kills; Caidence Ryder 7 kills; Kylie Havens 4 digs
Sidney: Aurienna Larson 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs; Katelynn Youngs 3 digs, 1 block; Kelcie Cowan 1 block, 1 dig
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.