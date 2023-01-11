Walton/Delhi defeated Oneonta 45-20 in a wrestling dual meet on Wednesday.
Walton/Delhi 45, Oneonta 20
Matches began at 102 pounds
102: Double Forfeit
110: Aiden Branigan (WDA) pinned Marshall Mahar, 3:13
118: Justin Somers (WDA) over Tanner Tubia by technical fall, 18-2, 3:49
126: Alan Little (OHS) pinned Garrett Copeland, 5:49
132: Holden Church (WDA) major decisioned Beckett Holmes, 13-3
138: Noah Sovocool (WDA) pinned Wyatt Jones, 3:42
145: Reilly Waltz (OHS) won by decision over Kyle Miller, 6-5
152: Jerrod Stanton Jr. (WDA) pinned Brighton Logue, 1:45
160: Peyton Tweedie (WDA) pinned Darren Rose, 0:33
172: Jaxon Backus (WDA) pinned AlanMichael Rubin, 2:41
189: Mateo Goodhue (OHS) won by forfeit
215: Jayden Zakala (OHS) pinned Kamrin Stanton, 2:30
285: Landon Taylor (WDA) pinned Nason Renne, 3:13
Sherburne-Earlville 53, Cooperstown/Milford 18
Matches began at 102 pounds
102: Paisley French (S-E) won by forfeit
110: Leanora Serrano (S-E) won by forfeit
118: Aiden Shreve (S-E) won by forfeit
126: Crispen Prosser (S-E) pinned Sayer Croft, 1:50
132: Manny Hollins (S-E) won by forfeit
138: Hadden Price (S-E) won by forfeit
145: TJ O’Connor (C/M) pinned Selina Moore, 3:21
152: Justin Race (S-E) won by forfeit
160: Alex Campbell (S-E) won by technical fall over Brent Chase, 16-1
172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) won by forfeit
189: Double forfeit
215: Max Sharf (C/M) pinned Richie Fuller, 3:03
285: Landon Andrade (S-E) pinned Lucas Clements, 1:21
Walton/Delhi 42, Unatego/Unadilla Valley 31 (Tuesday)
Matches began at 160 pounds
102: Aiden Branigan (WDA) won by forfeit
110: Gavin Nordberg (UUV) won by forfeit
118: Caleb Cole (UUV) won by forfeit
126: Abdul Zaggout (UUV) pinned Justin Somers, 3:07
132: Holden Church (WDA) pinned Ashton Gore, 0:55
138: Shane Howell (UUV) pinned Trystan Haywood, 2:54
145: Wyatt Meade (UUV) won by decision over Noah Sovocool, 6-5
152: Peyton Tweedie (WDA) pinned Abdeen Zaggout, 1:37
160: Abraham Pettit (WDA) won by forfeit
172: Zack Sousa (UUV) major decisioned Travis Houck, 10-1
189: Jaxon Backus (WDA) pinned Caleb Wildenstein, 0:57
215: Kamrin Stanton (WDA) pinned Nate Ackerly, 5:44
285: Landon Taylor (WDA) pinned Devin Stilson, 2:00
Unadilla Valley 3, Sidney 0 (Tuesday)
UV (3051): Jacob Prentice 279-224-193-696, Owen Hill 217-201-220-628, Blake Wright 171-214-215-600, Nate Rumovicz 169-235-188-592, Will Rumovicz 169-179-177-525
Sidney (2881): Reece Yeomans 214-246-180-640, Caidyn Lambrecht 194-228-174-596, Ryan Schalk 223-180-179-582, Kyle Smith 214-177-172-563, Aaron Sowersby 160-169-329, Ethan Beardslee 171
Chenango Forks 97, Oneonta 89 (Tuesday)
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Miller, House, Wightman, Shaughnessy, 1:51.11
200 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 1:59.10
200 Individual Medley: 2. Cyrus Wightman, 2:23.77
50 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 22.87
Diving: 1. Porter Holmes, 177.45
100 Butterfly: 1. Jason Miller, 1:01.91
100 Freestyle: 2. Logan Temming, 52.71
500 Freestyle: 1. Bastian Dudley, 5:49.46
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. House, Wightman, Shaughnessy, Temming, 1:38.12
100 Backstroke: 2. Jason Miller, 1:01.63
100 Breaststroke: 1. Elias House, 1:05.14
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Temming, Dudley, Hubar, Miller, 3:55.57
