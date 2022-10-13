The Walton/Downsville boys soccer team defeated Margaretville 3-0 on Thursday, securing them a spot in the Delaware League Championship.
Scoring for Walton/Downsville were Kaden Cicio with two goals, Phillip Eggers with one goal and one assist, and Gavin Brunner with one assist.
Peyton Tweedie was in goal for Walton/Downsville and had five saves while Cody Wayman had nine saves for Margaretville.
Walton/Downsville will play South Kortright in the league title game on Saturday at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta.
Worcester 3, Schenevus 2
The Wolverines beat the Dragons 3-2 in the second round of the Tri-Valley League tournament on Thursday.
Connor Fancher led the scoring for Worcester with two goals while Connor Land had one and Derek Land provided an assist.
Allen Osborne and Mehki Redd had the goals for the Dragons with an assist coming from Jason Hoag.
Ryan Spranger had 10 saves and Lucien Kortekaas had two for Schenevus. Tyler Head had four saves for Worcester.
Walton/Downsville 3, Margaretville 0
W/D … 2-1-3
M … 0-0-0
W/D: Kaden Cicio 2-0, Phillip Eggers 1-1, Gavin Brunner 0-1
M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: W/D 16-6; M 13-13
Goalies: Peyton Tweedie (W/D) 5; Cody Wayman (M) 9
Worcester 3, Schenevus 2
W … 2-1-3
S … 1-1-2
W: Connor Fancher 2-0, Connor Land 1-0, Derek Land 0-1
S: Allen Osborne 1-0, Mehki Regg 1-0, Jason Hoag 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 14-8; S 7-3
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 4; Ryan Spranger (S) 10; Lucien Kortekaas (S) 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1,
Stamford/Jefferson 0
The Windham-Ashland-Jewett girls defeated Stamford/Jefferson 1-0 in a de facto playoff game in the Delaware League. The game was called due to rain with nine minutes left in regulation.
The only goal of the game came in the second half when Stamford/Jefferson put the ball into its own net. Windham’s Ashtyn Hansen made two saves to earn the shutout while Stamford/Jefferson’s McKenna Hoyt had eight stops.
Windham’s victory created a three-way tie for first place in the Delaware league along with South Kortright and Margaretville. After a draw was held, it was determined that Margaretville will travel to face Windham on Friday, with the winner facing South Kortright in the title game on Saturday at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta at 10:15 a.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1, Stamford/Jefferson 0
WAJ … 0-1-1
S/J … 0-0-0
WAJ: Erin Klein 1-0
S/J: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: WAJ 8-1, S/J 6-3
Goalies: Ashtyn Hansen (WAJ) 2, McKenna Hoyt (S/J) 8
GOLF
Hunter-Tannersville claimed the Delaware League golf championship on Wednesday at the College Golf Course at SUNY Delhi.
Grady Glennon finished first overall for H-T, shooting a four-over par round of 76 that included birdies on holes 8, 15, and 18. Joining Glennon on the scoreboard for the champs were Lyden Smith (91), Kate Smith (93), and Nick Uhrik (98).
Margaretville’s Thomas Chairvolotti finished in second with a score of 83. He carded a pair of birdies on holes 8 and 11 to lead the Blue Devils to a fourth-place finish.
Charlotte Valley’s Cooper Wright tied Smith with a round of 91 for third place, eventually winning a two-hole playoff to officially round out the top three.
Wright and Charlotte Valley finished second as a team, as Jamison Quigley shot 92 and Tucker Whipple carded a 93.
South Kortright/Andes finished third as it was led by Jack Byrne’s round of 96. David Cammer led Gilboa with a 97 and Jon Michael Leas paced Stamford/Jefferson with a 92.
Delaware League Championship
At The College Golf Course SUNY Delhi
Par 72
1. Hunter-Tannersville 358: Grady Glennon 76, Lyden Smith 91, Kate Smith 93, Nick Uhrik 98; 2. Charlotte Valley 402: Cooper Wright 91, Jamison Quigley 92, Tucker Whipple 93, Abby Vroman 126; 3. South Kortright/Andes 409: Jack Byrne 96, Boston Quarino 100, Lee Marigliano 100, Connor Quarino 107; 4. Margaretville 412: Thomas Chairvolotti 83, Ryan McVitty 107, Ryan Sanford 108, Connor Hill 114; 5. Gilboa 414: David Cammer 97, Shane O’Hara 99, Matthew Keyser 109, William Cipolla 109; 6. Stamford/Jefferson 418: Jon Michael Leas 92, Brandon Harris 97, Jacob Staroba 103, Tyler Knapp 126
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 83,
Adirondack 77
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team won a close meet against Adirondack on Thursday by a score of 83-77.
Emily Kane won two individual events for C/M, taking first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Elsewhere, Jaina Bischof won the 200 individual medley and Caitlin O’Sullivan took first in the 100 butterfly. Cooperstown/Milford also won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Cooperstown/Milford will be at the league swim championships at Rome Free Academy on Friday, Oct. 21.
Cooperstown/Milford 83, Adirondack 77
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Pietruszka, Phillips, Patel, Phaugat, 2:37.63
200 Freestyle: 2. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:15.36
200 Individual Medley: 1. Jaina Bischof, 2:15.25
50 Freestyle: 2. Anne Walker, 31.62
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:11.30
100 Freestyle: 2. Arya Patel, 1:12.25
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:57.14
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Walker, O’Sullivan, Kane, 1:56.68
100 Backstroke: 2. Jaina Bischof, 1:15.38
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:18.14
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Walker, O’Sullivan, Kane, 4:21.45
