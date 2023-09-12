Walton/Downsville notched a 2-1 overtime victory on the road against Stamford/Jefferson Tuesday.
Avery Howard scored the game-winner for W/D while Kahrin Vesterfelt had the other goal. Kiahna Rowlands provided assists on both goals.
Abigail Villanueva scored S/J’s lone goal in the game.
In net, Eve Foster made four saves for W/D while McKenna Hoyt stopped one shot for S/J.
Walton/Downsville visits Charlotte Valley Thursday while Stamford/Jefferson will be at Windham-Ashland-Jewett the same day.
Laurens 4, Schenevus 3, OT
Laurens defeated Schenevus on a Jaidon Brodie header from a Kyrah Andrades corner kick in overtime Tuesday.
Brodie had two goals and an assist while Eowyn Chickerell had a pair of goals in the win.
Samantha Barrett had two goals while Autumn Burton had one and Cassie Miller had an assist for Schenevus.
Ryleigh Williams tallied six saves for Laurens while Leah Brundege had five for Schenevus.
Laurens will host Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Thursday while Schenevus will visit Worcester Friday.
Richfield Springs 2, Worcester 0
Richfield Springs blanked Worcester 2-0 on the road Tuesday.
Izzy Seamon and Cam Marshall each scored a goal and had an assist for the Eagles.
Gabby Seamon had three saves in goal while Elyza Schoeberl had eight for the Wolverines.
Richfield Springs will visit Milford Saturday while Worcester will host Schenevus Friday.
Sidney 3, Delhi 0
The Sidney girls blanked Delhi 3-0 on the road Tuesday.
Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz had a pair of goals while Zoe Sullivan had a goal assisted by Emmie Allen.
Paige Duchnowski had eight saves in the win while Peyton Garcia had five in the loss.
Sidney will host Unatego Thursday while Delhi will host McGraw the same day.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Sharon Springs 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield shut out Sharon Springs 4-0 on the road Tuesday.
Morgan Huff led the way with two goals while Adrianna Tripple and Mia Dubben each scored for the Patriots.
Daphnee West had seven saves in the win while Ava Jump had 11 for Sharon Springs.
CV-S will visit Canajoharie Wednesday while Sharon Springs will visit Edmeston/Morris Thursday.
Milford 8, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
Milford cruised to an 8-1 win over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton in the Tri-Valley League Tuesday.
Lexi Sutphin led the Wildcats’ offense with three goals and two assists while Delaney Maison scored twice.
Elsewhere, Allison Munson, Kara Mertz and Morgan Garlick had goals while Mertz and Lily Cohn had three assists apiece.
Pamela Baxter had one save for Milford and G-MU’s Alexis Davis finished with 15 stops.
Milford will host Richfield Springs Saturday while G-MU will be at Laurens Thursday.
Edmeston/Morris 3, Franklin 2
Edmeston/Morris defeated Franklin on the road Tuesday.
Molly Rifanburg, Taryn Lund and Avery Bolton each scored for E/M.
Shannon Kingsbury and Valentina Temple had a goal apiece for Franklin.
Abby White had five saves in the win for E/M while Maddie Hyzer had nine in the loss for the Purple Devils.
E/M will host Sharon Springs Thursday while Franklin will host CV-S Friday.
Margaretville 2, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1
Margaretville defeated Windham-Ashland-Jewett 2-1 in Tuesday’s Delaware League game.
Ana Gavette and Livy Fronckowiak were the goalscorers for the Blue Devils while Maria Colberg and Livy Grieco each had assists.
Megan Carroll was the sole goalscorer for Windham.
Amorelle Gavette made four saves in the win for Margaretville.
The Blue Devils (2-1) will face Charlotte Valley Saturday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Walton/Downsville 2, Stamford/Jefferson 1, OT
W/D … 0-1-1-2
S/J … 0-1-0-1
W/D: Kahrin Vesterfelt 1-0, Avery Howard 1-0, Kiahna Rowlands 0-2
S/J: Abigail Villanueva 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: W/D 2-3, S/J 5-1
Goalies: Eve Foster (W/D) 4, McKenna Hoyt (S/J) 1
Laurens 4, Schenevus 3
L … 3-0-1-4
S … 1-2-0-3
L: Jaidon Brodie 2-1, Eowyn Chickerell 2-0, Kyrah Andrades 0-1
S: Samantha Barrett 2-0, Autumn Burton 1-0, Cassie Miller 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 12-6, S 14-5
Goalies: Ryleigh Williams (L) 6, Leah Brundege (S) 5
Richfield Springs 2, Worcester 0
RS … 1-1-2
W … 0-0-0
RS: Izzy Seamon 1-1, Cam Marshall 1-1
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: RS 14-1, W 5-0
Goalies: Gabby Seamon (RS) 3, Elyza Schoeberl (W) 8
Sidney 3, Delhi 0
S … 2-1-3
DA … 0-0-0
S: Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz 2-0, Zoe Sullivan 1-0, Emmie Allen 0-1
DA: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 8-2, DA 8-3
Goalies: Paige Duchnowski (S) 8, Peyton Garcia (DA) 5
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Sharon Springs 0
CV-S … 3-1-4
SS … 0-0-0
CV-S: Morgan Huff 2-0, Adrianna Tripple 1-0, Mia Dubben 1-0
SS: none
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 7, Ava Jump (SS) 11
Milford 8, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
Mil … 5-3-8
G-MU … 0-1-1
M: Allison Munson 1-0, Kara Mertz 1-3, Delaney Maison 2-0, Morgan Garlick 1-0, Lily Cohn 0-3, Lexi Sutphin 3-2
G-MU: Jade Lindroth 1-0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 23-4, G-MU 2-1
Goalies: Pamela Baxter (M) 1, Alexis Davis (G-MU) 15
Edmeston/Morris 3, Franklin 2
E/M … 2-1-3
F … 1-1-2
E/M: Molly Rifanburg 1-0, Taryn Lund 1-0, Avery Bolton 1-0
F: Shannon Kingsbury 1-0, Valentina Temple 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: E/M 15-6 F 12-2
Goalies: Abby White (E/M) 5, Maddie Hyzer (F) 9
Margaretville 2, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1
Marg … 0-2-2
WAJ … 0-1-1
M: Ana Gavette 1-0, Livy Fronckowiak 1-0, Maria Colberg 0-1, Livy Grieco 0-1
WAJ: Megan Carroll 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 17-2, WAJ 12-5
Goalies: Amorelle Gavette (M) 4
Oxford 3, Sidney 0
The Oxford volleyball team won its season-opening match Tuesday in straight sets over Sidney. The Blackhawks won by scores of 25-9, 25-7, 25-15.
Oxford’s top performers included Ava Benjamin (15 assists, seven kills, two aces), Mya-Ray Roys (four kills, four digs, three aces), Quinnlin Lamonica (six kills, one ace, one block), Brianna Fowlston (two aces, two kills, two digs) and Kassidy Miller (six digs).
For Sidney, Airiana Anderson had four digs and two kills, Chelsea Jerman had three kills and two digs and Gabriella Gavin notched four digs.
Oxford will be at Walton Wednesday while Sidney hosts Unadilla Valley the same day.
Unatego 3, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Monday)
Unatego swept Afton/Harpursville at home Monday by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-15.
Leading the way for the Spartans were Ivy Tice (six aces, five kills, two blocks), Ava Hilton (seven assists, three digs) and Katelyn Gloeckler (four kills, two blocks).
For Afton/Harpursville, Madison Miller had four kills and two aces.
Unatego (1-1) will be at Bainbridge-Guilford Wednesday.
Oxford 3, Sidney 0
Game scores: 25-9, 25-7, 25-15
Ox: Mya-Ray Roys 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs; Ava Benjamin 2 aces, 7 kills, 15 assists; Brianna Fowlston 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs; Quinnlin Lamonica 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block; Leah Oliver 1 ace, 2 kills; Abby Stone 1 ace; Olivia Oliver 1 kill; Kassidy Miller 6 digs; Lili Baxter 2 digs; Emmalee Reiss 2 digs
Sid: Airiana Anderson 2 kills, 4 digs; Aurienna Larson 2 kills; Chelsea Jerman 3 kills, 2 digs; Gabriella Gavin 4 digs
Unatego 3, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Monday)
Game scores: 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Una: Ivy Tice 6 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Nica Hurlburt 5 aces; Katelyn Gloeckler 4 kills, 2 blocks; Ava Hilton 7 assists, 3 digs; Cailyn Wood 3 digs
A/H: Madison Miller 2 aces, 4 kills; Abby Baburchak 3 aces
Windsor 9, Walton 0 (Monday)
The Lady Warriors fell to Windsor at home 9-0 Monday.
Mackenzie Roach finished with 13 saves in net for Walton.
Anna Finn led Windsor with four goals and one assist while Makayla Vanderpool scored three goals.
Walton (1-4) will visit Afton/Harpursville Wednesday.
Windsor 9, Walton 0 (Monday)
Win … 4-3-2-0-9
Walt … 0-0-0-0-0
Win: Anna Finn 4-1, Makayla Vanderpool 3-0, Sydney Angelo 1-1, Sidney Crisanti 1-0, Allie Greene 0-1
Walt: none
Shots-Corners: Win 22-10, Walt 0-3
Goalies: Brianna Snowball (Win) 0, Mackenzie Roach (Walt) 13
