Walton’s field hockey team rolled to an 8-0 shutout win over Ellenville in a non-league game on Friday.
Jacqlyn Gransbury led Walton’s offense with three goals and two assists while Kylie Wood and Rachel Trimbell each scored twice and Abi Doig also found the back of the net. Adding an assist each were Wood, Abigail DelBalso, Chasidy Constable, Gwyn Northrup, and Layne VanValkenburg.
Walton’s defense held Ellenville to zero shots in the game in front of goalies Emma and Delana Wood.
Walton travels to face Spencer-Van Etten on Monday.
Walton 8, Ellenville 0
W … 1-1-2-4-8
E … 0-0-0-0-0
Walton: Jacqlyn Gransbury 3-2, Kylie Wood 2-1, Rachel Trimbell 2-0, Abi Doig 1-0, Abigail DelBalso 0-1, Chasidy Constable 0-1, Gwyn Northrup 0-1, Layne VanValkenburg 0-1
Ellenville: none
Shots-Corners: W 23-16, E 0-0
Goalies: Emma Wood (W) 0, Delana Wood (W) 0, Hailey Bressard (E) 15
BOYS SOCCER
Margaretville 5, Susquehanna Valley 1
After allowing the first goal of the game, the Blue Devils responded with five unanswered tallies in Friday’s win over Susquehanna Valley in the Nelson Tournament.
Lenny Cordero netted a hat trick for Margaretville and added an assist as well. Ryan McVitty finished with a goal and two assists while Anthony Maggio also found the back of the net.
Keeper Cody Wayman made five saves in the victory.
Margaretville will take on S.S. Seward in the title game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Greene 4, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Serving as hosts of its 12th annual soccer tournament, Greene downed UV/G-MU 4-0 on Friday.
Liam Flanagan netted a hat trick for the Trojans while also adding an assist. Colin Colgan scored the team’s other goal while Kloden Rapp had an assist.
Keepers Tony Sergi and Eli Sepulveda-Kiefer combined for six saves while Tucker Cattanach had nine stops for UV/G-MU.
Greene will face Chenango Forks in the title game on Saturday.
Margaretville 5, Susquehanna Valley 1
M … 2-3-5
SV … 1-0-1
Marg: Lenny Cordero 3-1, Ryan McVitty 1-2, Anthony Maggio 1-0
SV: Tyler Kenlle 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 14-1, SV 9-1
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 5, Dominic Liski (SV) 3
Greene 4, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Greene: Liam Flanagan 3-1, Colin Colgan 1-0, Kloden Rapp 0-1
UV/G-MU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: G 17-9, UV/G-MU 5-2
Goalies: Tony Sergi (G) 5, Eli Sepulveda-Kiefer (G) 1, Tucker Cattanach (UV/G-MU) 9
GOLF
Sidney 216, Bainbridge-Guilford 278 (Thursday)
The Sidney golf team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 216-278 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday at Sidney Golf and Country Club.
Kyle Smith and Colton Rose each shot 40 to lead the Warriors, while Ben Miller (43), Anthony Conroy (46), and Caidyn Lambrecht (47) all broke 50 as well.
Mike Lipani led the Bobcats with a round of 41.
Sidney 216, Bainbridge-Guilford 278 (Thursday)
At Sidney Golf and Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Sidney: Kyle Smith 40, Colton Rose 40, Ben Miller 43, Anthony Conroy 46, Caidyn Lambrecht 47
B-G: Mike Lipani 41, Easton Porter 55, Julian Pruskowski 59, Connor Vredenburgh 61, Brock Porter 62
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford 3, Walton 0 (Thursday)
Oxford swept Walton in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference match 25-21, 28-26, 25-14.
Madalyn Barrows led the Blackhawks with nine kills, two aces, and one block. Also contributing were Tamera Hurlburt (two aces, one block), Jadyn Ruff (three kills), Ava Benjamin (20 assists), Hailey Richardson (three digs), and Brianna Fowlston (two digs).
Walton’s top performers were Cadence Stanton (five aces, three kills), Katelyn Gregory (three aces, five digs), Caroline Gorence (five kills), and Aubrie Butler (four assists).
Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday: Oxford will be at Delhi and Walton will host Sidney.
Oxford 3, Walton 0 (Thursday)
Game Scores: 25-21, 28-26, 25-14
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 2 aces, 9 kills, 1 block; Tamera Hurlburt 2 aces, 1 block; Jadyn Ruff 3 kills; Ava Benjamin 20 assists; Quinnlin LaMonica 1 block; Hailey Richardson 3 digs; Brianna Fowlston 2 digs
Walton: Cadence Stanton 5 aces, 3 kills; Katelyn Gregory 3 aces, 5 digs; Caroline Gorence 5 kills; Aubrie Butler 4 assists
