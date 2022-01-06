The Walton girls rolled past Unadilla Valley 58-28 in Thursday's Midstate Athletic League matchup.
Jacqlyn Gransbury paced Walton with a game-high 25 points, followed by teammate Jillian Wright with 14 points with 4 three-pointers.
Kadence York was the high scorer for Unadilla Valley with 13 points.
Walton will travel to play Oxford on Tuesday.
Milford 29, Laurens 23
Milford defeated Laurens in a low-scoring affair 29-23 on Thursday in Tri-Valley League action.
Delaney Madison led Milford with nine points scored.
Gabriella Andrades led Laurens with a game-high 13 points.
Milford will host Cherry Valley-Springfield on Friday, and Laurens will travel to Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday.
Walton 58, Unadilla Valley 28
W … 8 18 18 14 — 58
UV … 2 5 12 9 — 28
Walton: Havyn Merwin 2 1-2 5, Jacqlyn Gransbury 7 9-11 25, Eve Foster 1 0-0 3, Jillian Wright 4 2-2 14, Makara MacGibbon 2 1-1 5, Kaitlyn Wood 1 4-6 6. Totals 17 17-22 58
Unadilla Valley: Isabella Potter 0 1-2 1, Kadence York 5 2-4 13, Madison Sayles 0 2-4 2, Keona Courtright 2 4-5 8, Kiara Foster 1 0-0 2, Lily Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 9-15 28
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Wright 4, Gransbury 2); UV 1 (York)
Milford 29, Laurens 23
M … 4 12 6 7 — 29
L … 4 4 8 7 — 23
Milford: Taylor Beckley 1 0-0 2, Kara Mertz 2 0-0 4, Julia Barown 1 0-0 3, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Delaney Maison 4 1-2 9, Bella Qua 2 0-0 5, Sarah Munson 2 0-3 4. Totals 13 1-5 29
Laurens: Natasha Solovich 3 0-0 6, Gabriella Andrades 6 0-0 13, Kyra Andrades 1 0-0 2, Brooke Mann 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 0-0 23
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Barown, Qua); L 1 (G. Andrades)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris 70, Schenevus 25
The Mustangs rolled to a 70-25 victory over the Dragons on Thursday in Tri-Valley League action.
Scott Murphy paced Morris with a game-high 25 points while Garrett Aikins and Jon Child each scored 10 points in the win.
Jordan Regg led Schenevus with 10 points.
Morris will visit Oxford on Monday while Schenevus will be at Charlotte Valley on Friday.
Delhi 70, Greene 14 (Wednesday)
The Delhi boys improved to 6-0 on the season with a 70-14 victory over Greene on Wednesday.
Luke Schnabel led the Bulldogs with 18 points and four steals. Also contributing were Owen Haight with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four steals, and Luke Sanford with eight points and seven rebounds.
Greene’s leading scorer was Joseph Gibbs with five points.
Morris 70, Schenevus 25
M … 24 14 24 8 — 70
S … 4 2 7 12 — 25
Morris: Tiger Stancil 3 0-0 6, J.J. Benjamin 1 0-0 3, Asa Dugan 1 0-0 3, Alex Page 0 1-4 1, Garrett Aikins 5 0-0 10, Scott Murphy 12 0-1 25, Jon Child 5 0-1 10, Ethan Wagner 1 0-0 2, Lincoln Waffle 1 0-2 2, Ethan Franklin 3 0-0 8. Totals: 32 1-8 70
Schenevus: Cody Keator 0 0-0 0, Jackson Reed 3 2-2 8, Trevor Schneider 1 0-0 2, Mehki Regg 2 0-0 5, Jordan Regg 4 0-0 10, Ryan Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-2 25
Three-point baskets: M 5 (Benjamin, Dugan, Murphy, Franklin 2); S 1 (M. Regg)
Delhi 70, Greene 14 (Wednesday)
DA … 16 26 13 15 — 70
G … 7 3 2 2 — 14
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 3 0-0 7, Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 2, Luke Schnabel 8 0-0 18, Owen Haight 7 2-2 16, Zachary Finch 1 0-0 2, Logan Nealis 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0, Angelo Krzyston 5 1-2 11, Kenny Rasmussen 2 0-0 4, Luke Sanford 3 2-2 8. Totals: 31 5-6 70
Grene: Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Vielandi 1 0-0 3, Brown 1 0-0 2, Gibbs 2 1-2 5, Dunlop 1 0-1 2. Totals: 5 1-3 14
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Cheshire, Schnabel 2); G 1 (Vielandi)
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta 101, Johnson City 70
The Oneonta boys swim team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 101-70 victory over Johnson City on Thursday.
Eli House had two first-place finishes for the Yellowjackets with wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Oneonta’s other individual winners were Logan Temming in the 100 butterfly and Henry Wolff in the 500 freestyle. OHS also won all three relay events.
Oneonta will host Chenango Forks on Tuesday.
Utica Proctor 99, Cooperstown 74
The Cooperstown boys swim team lost a meet on Thursday to Utica Proctor by the score of 99-74.
Thomas Hellenthal notched a pair of first-place finishes for the Hawkeyes, winning both the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle. Finn Morgan added a victory in the 100 backstroke while Cooperstown as a team won the 200 freestyle relay.
The Hawkeyes will host Holland Patent on Friday.
Oneonta 101, Johnson City 70
Oneonta top finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Dudley, House, Temming, Baker, 2:01.46
200 Freestyle; 2. Bryson Huber, 2:23.30
200 Individual Medley: 2. Bastian Dudley, 2:38.06
50 Freestyle: 2. Logan Temming, 24.61
Diving: 3. Stephen Baker, 138.05
100 Butterfly: 1. Logan Temming, 1:08.26
100 Freestyle: 1. Eli House, 52.60
500 Freestyle: 1. Henry Wolff, 6:15.19
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. House, Temming, Wolff, Huber, 1:47.96
100 Backstroke: 2. Bastian Dudley, 1:12.46
100 Breaststroke: 1. Eli House, 1:07.29
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Wightman, Huber, Wolff, Dudley, 4:21.28
Proctor 99, Cooperstown 74
Cooperstown top finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Morgan, Hurysz, Aramini, Agostino, 2:05.35
200 Freestyle: 3. Macon Aramini, 2:17.90
200 Individual Medley: 1. Simon Hurysz, 2:30.68
50 Freestyle: 3. Theo Ignatovsky, 26.00
100 Butterfly: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 1:03.56
100 Freestyle: 2. Theo Ignatovsky, 1:00.43
500 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 5:47.06
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Ignatovsky, Hurysz, Hellenthal, 1:46.70
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:11.77
100 Breaststroke: 2. Simon Hurysz, 1:14.07
400 Freestyle Relay: Disqualified
