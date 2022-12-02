The Walton girls basketball team downed Deposit-Hancock 45-36 on Friday to win its Tip-Off Tournament.
Jacqlyn Gransbury earned Tournament MVP honors after finishing with 23 points, eight steals, and five assists. Grace Walley joined her on the All-Tournament team with 11 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.
Sarah Gross paced Deposit-Hancock with 19 points. She and Kaitlyn Macumber were named to the All-Tournament team as well.
Walton visits Livingston Manor on Monday.
Milford 34, Madison 28
The Milford girls used great defense and just enough offense to defeat Madison 34-28 in the opening round of the Anton Remy Tournament on Friday.
Delaney Maison led the Wildcats with 12 points while Taylor Beckley added seven points and nine rebounds in the win.
Milford will face Harpursville in the title game on Saturday.
Laurens 28, South Kortright 25
Laurens edged South Kortright 28-25 in a low-scoring affair on Friday in the Pat Grasso Tournament.
Gabby Andrades finished with a game-best 21 points for the Leopards. Caitlyn Deysenroth led SK with 11 points.
Laurens will play Bainbridge-Guilford in the title game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Cambridge 40, Cooperstown 33
The Cooperstown girls fell to Cambridge 40-33 in Friday’s non-league contest.
Dani Seamon notched a double-double for the Hawkeyes with 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with six assists and two steals. Savannah Kirkby added nine points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Schuylar Nolan led Cambridge with 16 points and Samantha Crandall had 13.
Greenwich 61, Delhi 20
Delhi’s offense was held in check as the Bulldogs lost to Greenwich 61-20 on Friday in the Dick Alwine Tournament.
Natalie Vredenburgh finished with eight points and five rebounds and Julia Baxter added six points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. Brooke Kuzmich led Greenwich with a game-high 16 points.
Delhi will host rival Unatego on Wednesday.
W … 15 7 12 11 — 45
D-H … 9 6 16 5 — 36
W: Eve Foster 0 0-0 0, Havyn Merwin 0 0-2 0, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 2 0-0 4, Jacqlyn Gransbury 9 3-5 23, MaKara MacGibbon 1 0-0 2, Grace Walley 5 1-2 11, MaKenna MacGibbon 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 4-11 45
D-H: Sarah Gross 6 5-7 19, Abby Russell 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Macumber 1 0-2 0, Audree Harris 0 0-0 0, Leah Wist 3 3-4 9, Kelsey Wank 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 9-15 36
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Gransbury 2, MaKara MacGibbon); D-H 3 (Gross 2, Russell)
Mil … 11 6 12 5 — 34
Mad … 5 9 6 8 — 28
Mil: Taylor Beckley 3 0-4 7, Bella Garlick 0 0-0 0, Kara Mertz 2 0-0 5, Julia Barown 1 0-0 2, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Delaney Maison 6 0-0 12, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 0-4 34
Mad: Camryn Stanfield 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Cutler 2 0-0 4, Rylee Strong 0 0-0 0, Jeannette Coleman 2 0-3 5, Mckencie Lamunion 3 0-0 6, Mara Wasuck 1 0-0 2, Emma Godfrey 0 0-0 0, Camryn Parmon 3 3-6 9. Totals: 12 3-6 28
Three-point baskets: Mil 2 (Beckley, Mertz); Mad 1 (Coleman)
Laurens 28, South Kortight 25
L … 4 10 8 6 — 28
SK … 8 2 5 10 — 25
L: Kyra Andrades 0 0-4 0, Gabby Andrades 8 2-4 21, Allen 0 0-0 0, Dunham 2 0-0 4, Mann 1 0-2 3, Sherwood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-10 28
SK: Chakar 1 1-2 4, Coberly 0 0-0 0, Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, Finkel 0 0-0 0, Deysenroth 4 3-9 11, Eckert 1 0-0 2, Haynes 0 0-0 0, Dropp 3 1-2 8, Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-13 25
Three-point baskets: L 4 (G. Andrades 3, Mann); SK 2 (Chakar, Dropp)
Cambridge 40, Cooperstown 33
Cam … 8 2 11 19 — 40
Coop … 9 4 10 10 — 33
Cambridge: Samantha Crandall 5 0-4 13, Claire Toleman 0 0-0 0, Tristann Crandall 3 0-4 9, Megan Day 0 2-2 2, Nicole Lafountain 0 0-0 0, Charonne Berthiaume 0 0-0 0, Schuylar Nolan 6 2-4 16. Totals 14 4-14 40.
Cooperstown: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Tori France 1 0-0 2, Rory Nelen 1 0-6 2, Olivia Murdock 1 0-2 2, Claire Jensen 2 0-0 4, Hannah Craig 0 0-0 0, Dani Seamon 7 0-3 14, Savannah Kirkby 4 1-4 9. Totals 16 1-15 33.
Three-point baskets: Cam 8 (S. Crandall 3, T. Crandall, Nolan 2); Coop 0
Greenwich 61, Delhi 20
G … 18 15 7 21 — 61
DA … 2 6 10 2 — 20
G: Grace Autiello 2 1-2 5, Brooke Kuzmich 7 0-2 16, Adrianna Rojas 4 1-2 10, Jocelyn Spiezio 1 0-0 2, Reegan Mullen 3 0-0 6, Norah Niese 8 0-0 18, Cate Abate 1 0-0 2, McKenna Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 2-6 61
DA: Julia Baxter 3 0-0 6, Natalie Vredenburgh 2 3-5 8, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kiley Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Hannah Ransford 0 0-0 0, Victoria Verspoor 0 0-0 0, Ell Wagner 3 0-0 6, Riley Maney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-5 20
Three-point baskets: G 5 (Kuzmich 2, Rojas, Niese); DA 1 (Vredenburgh)
Cooperstown’s volleyball team opened its season on Friday with a sweep of Little Falls by scores of 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.
The Hawkeyes’ top performers were Lucy Hayes (six assists, three kills, three digs); Robyn Kafafian (seven digs, two kills, two assists, one block), Izzy Martz (seven digs), and Braeden Victory (10 digs, three aces, two kills, two assists).
Cooperstown will be at the Dolgeville Invitational on Saturday.
Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 0
Game Scores: 25-19, 25-14, 25-22
Coop: Ava Lesko 5 digs; Lucy Hayes 3 kills, 3 digs, 6 assists; Robyn Kafafian 2 kills, 1 block, 7 digs, 2 assists; Izzy Martz 1 kill, 7 digs, 1 assist; Maralina Furlan 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Braeden Victory 2 kills, 10 digs, 2 assists, 3 aces; Reilly Green 4 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace
