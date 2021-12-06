The Walton girls opened their Midstate Athletic Conference slate by defeating Sidney 62-44 on Monday.
Walton’s Jacqlyn Gransbury led her team with a game-high 29 points, with Makara MacGibbon following with 10 points.
For Sidney, Ava Cirigliano led with 24 points, followed by Emma Simmons with 17 points.
Walton will travel to play Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday.
Milford 47, Gilboa 17
The Milford girls improved to 3-1 on the young season with a 47-17 non-league win against Gilboa on Monday.
Delaney Maison had a rare double-double of 19 points and 11 steals, while Taylor Beckley fell just shy of her own double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Tanya VanValkenburg led Gilboa with 13 points.
Milford will visit Edmeston on Wednesday.
Roxbury 38,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 30
The Roxbury girls earned a victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett in their season opener on Monday.
Bryanna Meehan and Kylie DeMaio powered the Rockets’ offense with Meehan scoring 15 points and DeMaio scoring 13.
Amanda Nilsen led Windham with 13 points. Emma Drum also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Roxbury will visit Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
South Kortright 39, Hunter-Tannersville 16 (Sunday)
The South Kortright girls won the Pat Grasso Tournament with a 39-16 victory over Hunter-Tannersville on Sunday.
Emily Andersen took home tournament MVP honors with a team-best 11 points in the victory. Lacey Eckert finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
The Rams held H-T to zero points in the first quarter and just two points in the third.
Horseheads 47, Oneonta 27 (Saturday)
The Oneonta girls fell in the consolation game of the Anthony Drago Tournament 47-27 to Horseheads on Saturday.
Leading the Yellowjackets on offense was Abbie Platt with a team-best 11 points.
Carly Scott (13 points) and Alexis Guzylaki (12) both finished in double figures for Horseheads.
Oneonta will visit Chenango Forks on Wednesday.
Schenevus 61, Stamford 24 (Saturday)
The Dragons took home the prize at their tip-off tournament on Saturday, defeating Stamford 61-24 at home.
Sam Osborne led the Schenevus attack with a game-high 24 points. Kayleigh Bryant also finished in double digits with 13 points.
Seneca Shafer and Tryhnati Donato each scored nine points for Stamford.
Schenevus will visit Franklin on Wednesday.
Duanesburg 62, Delhi 24 (Saturday)
Duanesburg defeated Delhi 62-24 at the final game of the Dick Alwine Tournament on Saturday.
Madison Meyer led Duanesburg with a game-high 16 points, followed by Alex Moses and Alison O’Hanlon, each with 11 points.
For Delhi, Libby Lamport scored nine points through three three-pointers.
Morris 58, Fort Plain 38 (Saturday)
Morris beat Fort Plain 58-38 in the title game of the Richfield Springs Tournament Saturday.
Carissa Richards, who was named Tournament MVP, led Morris with a game-high 21 points, followed by teammate Hannah Wist with 14 points.
Erin Grouse led Fort Plain with 18 points, with teammate Sarah Florian scoring 11 points.
Morris will host Sharon Springs on Thursday.
Cooperstown 51, Cambridge 42
(Saturday)
The Hawkeye girls earned a 51-42 victory over Cambridge on Saturday in the consolation game of the Delhi Tip-Off Tournament.
Dani Seamon paced Cooperstown with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Gabby Woeppel added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.
The Hawkeyes’ defense held Cambridge to just one point in the fourth quarter after entering the final period trailing 41-37.
Cooperstown is off until Friday.
Oxford 55, Unadilla Valley 42
(Saturday)
The Oxford girls defeated Unadilla Valley 55-42 on Saturday.
Madalyn Barrows scored 26 points for Oxford including two three-pointers. Also scoring in double digits for Oxford was Kyla Kelsey-Jones who scored 11 points.
Kadence York led Unadilla Valley with 20 points. Also scoring double points for Unadilla Valley was Jaiden Schrag.
Delhi 46, Cooperstown 34 (Friday)
The Delhi girls defeated Cooperstown 46-34 as hosts of their Tip-Off Tournament on Friday.
Sylvia Liddle led the Bulldogs with a game-high 24 points with half of those coming on four three-pointers. Alyssa Gioffe added 10 points for Delhi.
Gabby Woeppel led Cooperstown with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Morris 79, Oppenheim-Ephrathah/St. Johnsville 19 (Friday)
The Mustangs rolled to a big win over OESJ on Friday in the Richfield Springs Tournament.
Carissa Richards led the Morris offense with 32 points, 23 of which came in the first half. Also finishing in double digits for scoring were Hannah Wist (15 points) and Madison Aikins (11).
Richards and Wist each recorded 11 steals in the victory.
Walton 62, Sidney 44
W … 17 9 25 11 — 62
S … 10 6 14 14 — 44
Walton: Hayvn Merwin 2 0-0 4, Jacqlyn Gransbury 12 2-2 29, Jillian Wright 2 0-0 5, Makara MacGibben 3 3-4 10, Kaitlyn Wood 2 1-2 5, McKenna MacGibbon 4 0-4 9. Totals 25 6-12 62
Sidney: Ava Cirigliano 10 3-7 24, Emma Simmons 5 4-10 17, Emma Constable 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 8-19 44
Three Point Baskets: W 6 (Gransbury 3, Wright, MacGibbon, MacGibbon) S 4 (Simmons 3, Cirigliano)
Milford 47, Gilboa 17
M … 12 17 7 11 — 47
G … 4 4 7 2 — 17
M: Taylor Beckley 4 1-2 9, Kara Mertz 2 0-0 5, Julia Barown 1 0-0 2, Bella Saggese 0 0-0, Delaney Maison 9 0-0 19, Ally Munson 3 0-0 6, Aundrea Paffenroth 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 1-2 47
G: Bailey Hughes 0 0-2 0, Laura Breigle 1 0-0 2, Karly Sutton 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ross 1 0-0 2, Tanya VanValkenburg 5 3-6 13. Totals: 7 3-8 17
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Maison, Mertz); G 0
Roxbury 38, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 30
R … 5 17 3 13
WAJ … 9 10 2 9
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 1 0-0 2, Mya Johnston 3 0-4 6, Brianna Cross 0 0-0 0, Kylie DeMaio 4 1-2 13, Mackenzie Hynes 0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Garfolo 1 0-0 2, Bryanna Meehan 6 3-6 15, Mikayla Wright 0 0-0 0, Alina Chojnowski 0 0-0 0, Liz Losee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-12 38
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 4 4-6 13, Nyssa Dart 0 0-0 0, Ashton Hansen 3 1-2 7, Breanna Hoyt 0 0-2 0, Rhianna Johnston 0 0-0 0, Emma Drum 2 2-6 10, Serena Beckman 0 0-0 0, Cassandra Coe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-16 30.
Three-point baskets: R 4 (K. DeMaio 4); WAJ 2 (Nilsen, Drum)
South Kortright 39, Hunter-Tannersville 16 (Sunday)
SK … 9 8 13 9 — 39
HT … 0 5 2 9 — 16
SK: C. Thomas 3 0-0 7, E. Andersen 5 1-4 11, K. Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, H. Collins 1 0-0 2, L. Rockefeller 1 0-0 2, L. Eckert 4 1-2 9, A. Eckert 1 1-4 3, A. Sander 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 3-10 39
HT: M. Legg 2 0-0 4, B. Tuomey 0 0-0 0, I. Cline 0 0-0 0, A. Canezin 0 0-0 0, G. Glennon 4 1-1 9, M. Radcliffe 0 0-0 0, E. Constable 0 1-4 1, S. Palladian 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-5 16
Three-point baskets: SK 2 (Thomas, Sander); HT 0
Horseheads 47, Oneonta 27 (Saturday)
OHS … 8 4 6 9 — 27
H … 20 16 7 4 — 47
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 0 1-2 1, Ang McGraw 2 1-5 5, Natalie VanZandt 1 0-4 3, Emma Peeters 0 4-6 4, Julia Joyner 0 1-2 1, Emily Zeh 0 2-2 2, Abbie Platt 4 3-6 11. Totals: 7 12-27 27
Horseheads: Carly Scott 5 0-0 13, Sophia Bonnell 3 0-0 7, Megan Wolf 3 0-0 8, Alexis Guzylaki 5 2-4 12, Eva Koratsis 1 1-2 3, Belle Glammichael 1 0-0 2, Molly Wolf 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-6 47
Three-point baskets: OHS 1 (VanZandt); H 6 (Scott 3, Bonnell, Wolf 2)
Schenevus 61, Stamford 24 (Saturday)
Schenevus … 14 8 25 14 — 61
Stamford … 8 3 6 7 — 24
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 1 0-0 2, Amber Burton 1 2-2 4, Autumn Burton 2 0-2 5, Caddie Ritton 0 1-4 1, Liana Darling 1 1-2 3, Kayleigh Bryant 5 0-0 13, Sam Osborne 11 0-0 24, Kelsey Burton 4 0-0 9. Totals: 25 4-10 61
Stamford: Seneca Shafer 2 5-12 9, Tryhnati Donato 4 1-4 9, Georgia Lynch 1 0-0 2, Emily Clark 2 0-0 4, Chloe Mead 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-16 24
Three-point baskets: Schenevus 7 (Autumn Burton, Bryant 3, Osborne 2, Kelsey Burton ); Stamford 0
Duanesburg 62, Delhi 24 (Saturday)
Duanesburg: Ella Moses 2 0-2 5, Alex Moses 3 2-4 11, Madison Meyer 7 1-2 16, Kate O’Hanlon 1 0-0 2, Diana Esa 1 0-0 3, Lauren Capron 2 1-1 5, Alison O’Hanlon 5 0-0 11, Hanna Mulhern 3 2-4 9. Totals: 24 6-13 62
Delhi: Libby Lamport 3 0-0 9, Sylvia Liddle 3 0-2 6, Amanda Nealis 1 1-2 3, Cadence Wakin 1 0-2 3, Shaina Mondore 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Gioffe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 1-6 24
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Lamport 3) DB: 8 (Moses, Moses 3, Meyer, Esa, O’Hanlon, Mulhern)
Morris 58, Fort Plain 38 (Saturday)
M … 21 19 6 12 — 58
FP … 9 5 11 13 — 38
Morris: Carissa Richards 7 3-3 21, Hannah Wist 5 3-4 14, Madison Aikins 5 0-0 10, Triana Hawkins 2 1-2 5, Hannah Sawyer 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 7-9 58
Fort Plain: Payton Landry 2 0-2 4, Ashlynn Hart 1 0-0 2, Erin Grouse 8 2-4 18, Rylee Herron 1 0-0 3, Sarah Florian 3 5-10 11. Totals 15 7-16 38
Three Point Baskets: M 5 (Richards 4, Wist 1), FP 1 (Herron)
Cooperstown 51, Cambridge 42 (Saturday)
Coop … 14 12 11 14 — 51
Camb … 16 13 12 1 — 42
Cooperstown: Gabby Woeppel 5 4-5 14, Liana Williams 1 1-4 4, Claire Jensen 3 0-0 6, Rory Nelen 3 3-6 9, Dani Seamon 8 0-0 17, Savannah Kirkby 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 8-15 51
Cambridge: Addi Gates 0 1-2 1, Stasia Epler 9 2-4 24, Chelle Daniels 1 0-0 2, S. Nolan 4 2-8 10, Lex Austin 0 0-2 0, Tristann Crandall 2 0-4 5. Totals: 16 5-20 42
Three-point baskets: Coop 1 (Seamon); Camb 5 (Epler 4, Crandall)
Oxford 55, Unadilla Valley 42 (Saturday)
Oxford … 19 9 9 18 – 55
Unadilla Valley … 10 12 10 10 – 42
Oxford: Naomi Smith 0 1-2 1, Kyla Kelsey-Jones 3 5-6 11, Madalyn Barrows 11 2-3 26, Kadence Gallo 1 0-0 2, Ella Kelsey 3 0-0 6, Bailey Chesebro 4 1-1 9. Total 22 9-12 55
Unadilla Valley: Jaiden Schrag 4 2-2 10, Kadence York 9 2-3 20, Keona Courtright 2 0-0 4, Madison Sayles 3 1-4 7. Total 18 6-11 42
Three-point baskets: O 2 (Barrows 2); UV 0
Delhi 46, Cooperstown 34 (Friday)
C … 4 11 9 10 — 34
DA … 16 17 9 4 — 46
Cooperstown: Gabby Woeppel 3 5-8 11, Liana Williams 0 1-2 1, Sarah Feik 0 1-2 1, Addy Lewis 1 0-0 2, Claire Jensen 2 0-0 4, Rory Nelen 3 1-3 7, Dani Seamon 2 2-2 7, Savannah Kirkby 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 11-19 34
Delhi: Julia Baxter 0 2-2 2, Libby Lamport 1 1-2 4, Sylvia Liddle 10 0-1 24, Cadence Wakin 1 0-2 2, Natalie Vrendenburg 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Gioffe 3 3-5 10, Vidya Samudrala 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 7-14 46.
Three-point baskets: C 1 (Seamon); DA 7 (Lamport, Liddle 4, Vrendenburg, Gioffe)
Morris 79, Oppenheim-Ephrathah/St. Johnsville 19 (Friday)
Morris … 21 25 21 12 — 79
OESJ … 8 2 2 7 — 19
Morris: Carissa Richards 12 7-10 32, Hannah Wist 6 2-5 15, Madison Aikins 5 1-1 11, Maddie Coleman 3 0-0 6, Triana Hawkins 2 2-6 7, Hannah Sawyer 1 0-0 2, Maiya King 3 0-0 6. Totals: 32 12-24 79.
OESJ: Taylor Hayes 3 0-5 7, Anna Muella 1 0-0 2, Carolyn Littrell 1 0-0 2, Brooke Trumble 1 0-0 3, Destiny Flanders 2 1-3 5. Totals: 8 1-8 19
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Richards, Wist, Hawkins); OESJ 2 (Hayes, Trumble)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.