The Walton girls basketball team used a 19-9 fourth quarter to close out a 56-40 win over Unadilla Valley on Wednesday.
Grace Walley led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Jacqlyn Gransbury added a double-double of 15 points, 10 steals, and nine assists while MaKara MacGibbon added 11 points in the win.
Kadence York was the leading scorer for the Storm with a game-high 18 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford 48, Delhi 39
The Bainbridge-Guilford girls held off Delhi for a 48-39 victory on Wednesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Celeste Baldwin scored 17 points to lead the Bobcats while Jayslin Henderson and Jordyn Parsons also finished in double-figures, netting 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Natalie Vredenburgh scored a game-high 20 points to lead Delhi. She also recorded four steals in the losing effort.
Each team awaits its first round opponent in the sectional playoffs.
Franklin 52, Morris 42
Franklin defeated Morris 52-42 on Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League matchup.
Shannon Kingsbury led the way for the Purple Devils with a game-high 25 points. Carissa Richards led Morris with 21 points, while Hannah Wist added 12 points in the loss.
Walton 56, Unadilla Valley 40
W … 19 8 10 19 — 56
UV … 10 10 11 9 — 40
W: Eve Foster 1 3-5 6, Havyn Merwin 1 0-2 2, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 2 0-0 5, Jacqlyn Gransbury 4 6-8 15, MaKara MacGibbon 4 0-2 11, Grace Walley 6 5-11 17. Totals: 18 14-28 56
UV: Adrienne Hodge 1 1-2 4, Jaiden Schrag 3 0-4 6, Kadence York 6 6-9 18, Kora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Myriah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2, Natalie Crandall 1 0-0 2, Madison Parker 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 4 0-0 8, Mackenzie Acre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-15 40
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Foster, Coons, Gransbury, MacGibbon 3); UV 1 (Hodge)
Bainbridge-Guilford 48, Delhi 39
B-G … 13 9 15 11 — 48
DA … 8 6 10 15 — 39
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 1 0-0 2, Peyton Umbra 0 0-0 0, Celeste Baldwin 5 5-8 17, Jayslin Henderson 5 2-2 12, Victoria Suda 1 0-0 2, Johnna Henderson 2 1-2 5, Jordyn Parsons 5 0-4 10. Totals: 19 8-16 48
DA: Julia Baxter 1 1-2 3, Natalie Vredenburgh 6 7-10 20, Kylie Cheshire 2 0-0 5, Tyler Adts 0 1-2 1, Victoria Verspoor 3 0-0 6, Rebecca Verspoor 0 0-0 0, El Wagner 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Gioffe 1 0-2 2, Vidya Samudrala 0 0-0 0, Rylie Maney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-16 39
Three-point baskets: B-G 2 (Baldwin 2); DA 2 (Vredenburgh, Cheshire)
Franklin 52, Morris 42
F … 12 16 12 12 — 52
M … 12 9 14 7 — 42
F: Maddie Hyzer 0 0-0 0, Haylee Taggart 3 0-0 6, Sara Rosenbusch 0 1-4 1, Shannon Kingsbury 11 1-3 25, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Lucas Van Dyke 1 3-4 6, Katie Sanford 1 0-0 3, Tamara Wright 2 3-4 7, Leanna Dean 0 0-0 0, Taylor Amatuccio 1 2-3 4, Lilly Cleaveland 0 0-0 0, Amira Dean 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-18 52
M: Carissa Richards 7 6-8 21, Hannah Wist 6 0-0 12, Madison Moore 0 0-2 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-2 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 2 1-2 5, Delaney Coveny 0 0-0 0, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 7-14 42
Three-point baskets: F 4 (Kingsbury 2, Van Dyke); M 1 (Richards)
Delhi 73, Unatego/Franklin 46 (Tuesday)
The Delhi boys advanced to the Midstate Athletic Conference title game with a 73-46 victory over Unatego/Franklin on Tuesday.
Luke Schnabel led the Bulldogs with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six steals. Angelo Krzyston added 15 points while Chuck Haight scored 10.
Devon Kroll was Unatego/Franklin’s leading scorer with 11 points.
Delhi will face Bainbridge-Guilford in the MAC Championship at Unadilla Valley on Friday at 5 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford 50, Greene 44 (Tuesday)
Bainbridge-Guilford defeated Greene 50-44 on Tuesday to advance to the finals of the Midstate Athletic Conference playoffs.
Connor Vredenburgh scored 16 points to lead the Bobcats’ offense. Garrett O’Hara added 12 points in the win.
Greene’s Jaden Eroshevich was the game’s top scorer with 17 points.
A full box score of this game was not provided.
Clinton 60, Cooperstown 38 (Tuesday)
Cooperstown ended its regular season on Tuesday with a 60-38 loss to Clinton. The Hawkeyes were held to just three points in the first quarter and were unable to recover.
Charlie Lambert hit five three-pointers to finish with 16 points for Cooperstown. Elsewhere, Cooper Bradley and PJ Kiuber each pulled down six rebounds.
Cooperstown will visit Sauquoit Valley on Thursday in the opening round of the Section III Class C playoffs.
Delhi 73, Unatego/Franklin 46 (Tuesday)
DA … 16 22 15 20 — 73
U/F … 7 14 16 9 — 46
DA: Tanner Bracchy 1 0-2 3, Chuck Haight 5 0-0 10, Zach Finch 3 0-0 8, Logan Nealis 0 1-2 1, Noah Dungan 1 0-0 3, Luke Schnabel 10 1-3 23, Sam Davis 0 0-0 0, Angelo Krzyston 4 7-10 15, Andrew Liddle 2 0-0 4, Rocco Schnabel 1 0-0 2, Luke Sanford 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 9-17 73
U/F: Logan Utter 1 0-0 2, Xander Johnson 3 2-3 8, Devon Kroll 4 0-0 11, Spencer Wilms 2 3-3 8, Jake Sargent 1 3-7 5, Austin Wilde 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnson 1 4-6 6, Chase Birdsall 1 0-0 3, Reese James 1 1-1 3. Totals: 14 13-20 46
Three-point baskets: DA 6 (L. Schnabel 2, Finch, Bracchy, Dungan); U/F 5 (Kroll 3, Wilms, Birdsall)
Clinton 60, Cooperstown 38 (Tuesday)
Clint … 12 16 15 17 — 60
Coop … 3 17 9 9 — 38
Clint: Korsak 0 1-2 1, Jackson 4 2-2 11, Ward 4 3-4 11, Igho 5 2-4 12, Canstanela 1 0-0 2, Suggs 2 0-0 5, Forde 1 0-0 2, Palmieri 3 0-1 6, King 4 1-4 10. Totals: 24 9-17 60
Coop: Miles Nelen 1 1-2 3, Ethan Kukenberger 0 0-0 0, PJ Kiuber 2 2-4 6, Cooper Coleman 2 0-0 5, Cooper Bradley 1 0-0 2, Conrad Erway 0 1-2 1, Brody Murdock 2 0-0 5, Charlie Lambert 5 1-2 16. Totals: 13 5-10 38
Three-point baskets: Clint 3 (Jackson, Suggs, King); Coop 7 (Coleman, Murdock, Lambert 5)
