The Walton girls basketball team jumped out to a 36-10 halftime lead against Franklin on Wednesday and never looked back, cruising to a 45-32 win in its Tip-Off Tournament.
Jacqlyn Gransbury scored 24 points to lead the Warriors while Grace Walley added eight points. Leading the scoring for Franklin was Shannon Kingsbury with 16 points.
Both teams will be in action on day two of the tournament on Thursday.
Unadilla Valley 48, Charlotte Valley 37
The Lady Storm used a big third quarter to defeat Charlotte Valley 48-37 on Wednesday.
After trailing by one at the half, UV outscored the Wildcats 14-3 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Jaiden Schrag led the way for UV with a game-high 20 points. Kadence York added eight points in the win.
For Charlotte Valley, Jessica Zuill hit five three-pointers en route to an 18-point performance.
Unadilla Valley will host Oxford on Monday while Charlotte Valley will visit Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday.
South Kortright 48, Milford 13
The South Kortright girls stifled Milford in a 48-13 non-league win on Tuesday.
Addy Eckert and Caitlyn Deysenroth were the top scorers for the Rams with 17 and 16 points, respectively. SK’s defense held Milford to single digits in all four quarters.
South Kortright will be in action at the Pat Grasso Tournament on Friday while Milford will be in the Anton Remy Tournament on Thursday.
Hamilton 46, Cooperstown 28
The Cooperstown girls dropped their season opener to Hamilton on Wednesday by a score of 46-28.
Rory Nelen was Cooperstown’s leading scorer with nine points. Lindsey Speer led Hamilton with a game-high 14 points.
Cooperstown will be in action at the Dick Alwine Tournament in Delhi on Friday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 61, Fort Plain 14 (Tuesday)
The CV-S girls rolled past Fort Plain 61-14 on Wednesday in non-league play.
The top scorers for the Patriots were Joleen Lusk with 17 points, Mia Dubben with 16 points, and Brin Whiteman with 10 points.
CV-S will visit Gilboa-Conesville on Monday.
Walton 45, Franklin 32
W … 23 13 3 6 — 45
F … 8 2 8 14 — 32
W: Eve Foster 1 0-0 2, Havyn Merwin 2 1-1 5, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 1 1-2 3, Jacqlyn Gransbury 10 1-2 24, Makara MacGibbon 1 0-0 3, Grace Walley 4 0-2 8, MaKenna MacGibbon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-7 45
F: Maddie Hyzer 0 0-0 0, Haylee Taggart 2 1-1 5, Sara Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 7 2-6 16, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 2-2 2, Lucas VanDyke 2 3-7 7, Tamara Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 8-16 32
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Gransbury 3, Makara MacGibbon); F 0
Unadilla Valley 48, Charlotte Valley 37
UV … 8 16 14 10 — 48
CV … 7 18 3 9 — 37
UV: Adrienne Hodge 2 0-0 4, Jaiden Schrag 9 1-4 20, Kadence York 4 0-0 8, Kara Johnson 1 0-0 2, Madison Sayles 3 0-0 6, Natalie Crandall 1 0-0 2, Bella Johnson 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 1-4 48
CV: Elizabeth Gerster 0 3-4 3, Kailey Whitbeck 4 0-2 8, Jessica Zuill 6 1-2 18, Maeve Carey 1 0-0 2, Arianna Gonsalves 1 1-2 3, Ella Gerster 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 6-12 37.
Three-point baskets: UV 1 (Schrag); CV 5 (Zuill 5)
South Kortright 48, Milford 13
SK … 8 13 22 5 — 48
M … 3 5 4 1 — 13
SK: Christina Chakar 0 0-2 0, Madison Coberly 2 1-4 5, Caitlyn Deysenroth 8 0-0 16, Addy Eckert 7 3-4 17, Carlee Dropp 4 1-2 10. Totals 21 5-12 48.
M: Taylor Beckley 2 1-2 5, Kara Mertz 2 0-2 4, Julia Barown 0 0-2 0, Delaney Maison 1 1-2 4. Totals 5 2-8 13.
Three-point baskets: SK 1 (Dropp); M 1 (Maison)
Hamilton 46, Cooperstown 28
H … 12 16 9 9 — 46
C … 8 9 3 6 — 28
H: Autumn Hames 0 0-0 0, Chloe Lefrance 2 2-3 8, Taylor Basher 0 1-2 1, Colleen Kelly 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Speer 5 2-2 14, Logan Langel 2 2-2 8, Reagan Hope 1 0-0 2, Emily N. 6 0-0 12. Totals: 15 8-11 46
C: Meghan Niles 2 0-2 5, Tori France 1 0-0 2, Rory Nelen 4 1-2 9, Olivia Murdock 0 1-2 1, Claire Jensen 0 0-0 0, Hannah Craig 1 0-0 2, Dani Seamon 2 0-2 5, Savannah Kirkby 2 0-2 4. Totals: 12 2-10 28
Three-point baskets: H 5 (Lefrance 2, Speer, Langel 2); C 2 (Niles, Seamon)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 61, Fort Plain 14 (Tuesday)
CV-S … 23 10 18 10 — 61
FP … 6 3 5 0 — 14
CV-S: Kyra Druse 0 0-0 0, Daphnee West 4 0-0 8, Morgan Huff 4 0-0 8, Stephanie Whiteman 1 0-0 2, Lydia Lusk 0 0-0 0, Mia Dubben 8 0-0 16, Joleen Lusk 7 3-4 17, Brin Whiteman 4 0-0 10. Totals 24 3-4 61
FP: Z. Robarage 0 0-2 0, X. Van Nostrand 0 0-0 0, M. Wilden 1 0-0 2, B. Richandson 0 0-0 0, C. Sickler 1 0-0 3, R. Herron 2 1-2 7, R. Hart 0 0-0 0, M. Deese 0 0-0 0, K. Burley 1 0-1 2, J. Teneyck 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-5 14.
Three-point baskets: CV-S 2 (Brin Whiteman 2); FP 3 (R.Herron 2, C. Sickler)
