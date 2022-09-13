The Walton volleyball team swept Unatego by scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference match.
Katelyn Gregory and Larissa Hulse and 11 and eight aces, respectively, for the Warriors. Cadence Stanton added four kills while Ella Rhinehart had six assists.
For Unatego, Nica Hurlburt had two aces and two digs, Cassidy Barber had one kills, and Ava Hilton notched two assists.
Walton will visit Oxford on Thursday while Unatego will be at Greene next Tuesday.
Oxford 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
The Blackhawks and Bobcats both opened their respective volleyball seasons on Tuesday, with Oxford coming out on top by winning in straight sets 25-23, 25-17, 25-13.
Leading the way for Oxford were Madalyn Barrows (six kills, five digs), Ava Benjamin (three aces, 13 assists), Tamera Hurlburt (three aces), Quinnlin LaMonica (10 kills), and Jadyn Ruff (six digs).
For B-G, Kaylynn Crandall had 10 assists, Jordyn Parsons recorded five kills, and Mackenzie Terebo and Alyssa Finch each had three aces.
Unadilla Valley 3, Greene 0
The Lady Storm rolled to a straight-sets victory over Greene on Tuesday by scores of 25-7, 25-12, 25-14.
Unadilla Valley’s top performers in the win were Bella Jones (nine aces, three kills), Kate Conway (eight aces, one kill, eight assists, one dig), Madison Sayles (three aces, five kills), Erica Mumbulo (three kills), and Hudson Lyons (one ace, five assists, one dig).
UV will be at home against Sidney on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Delhi cross country teams swept Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference cross country meet at Unadilla Valley.
The Bulldogs had four runners place in the top six of the boys race, with Vincent VanMaaren leading the way with a time of 15:11. He was joined in the top six by Alton Francisco (second), Nelson VanMaaren (fourth), and Jared Coleman (sixth).
Elijah Baciuska of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville finished fifth in the boys race.
Ethne Degan of B-G/A/H topped the girls event with a time of 16:57. Delhi’s Gretel Hilson-Schneider, Ellie Lees, and Abi Tessier finished second, third, and fifth, respectively.
Deposit-Hancock’s Mirabella Sanford placed fourth to round out the girls’ top five.
BOYS
1. Delhi 22, 2. Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 73, 3. Sidney 82, 4. Norwich 82, Deposit-Hancock, Morris/Edmeston, Schenevus, Unatego, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville all incomplete
1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA) 15:11, 2. Alton Francisco (DA) 15:13, 3. Drew Brooks (Nor) 15:33, 4. Nelson VanMaaren (DA) 15:51, 5. Elijah Baciuska (B-G/A/H) 16:13, 6. Jared Coleman (DA) 16:18, 7. Brennan Finch (UV/G-MU) 16:41, 8. Noah Pain (UV/G-MU), 16:50, 9. Alex Kelsh (DA) 16:55, 10. Caiden Benedict (Sid) 16:55
GIRLS
1. Delhi 38, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville 63, 3. Morris/Edmeston 90, Deposit-Hancock, Schenevus, Norwich, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Sidney all incomplete
1. Ethne Degan (B-G/A/H) 16:57, 2. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 17:11, 3. Ellie Lees (DA) 17:24, 4. Mirabella Sanford (D-H) 18:24, 5. Abi Tessier (DA) 19:07, 6. Andrea Favinger (UV/G-MU) 19:39, 7. Madison Fleming (B-G/A/H), 20:05, 8. Allie Dawson (D-H) 21:19, 9. Anne Boland (Nor) 21:30, 10. Isabella Briggs (Sid) 21:44
