The Walton boys earned a convincing 60-26 victory over Laurens on Wednesday in the opening round of the Pat Grasso Tournament.
Zack Gardner led Walton with 16 points while Robert Conklin also pitched in with 12 points.
Brock Mann had a team-best 14 points for Laurens.
Walton will face South Kortright in Thursday’s championship game while Laurens and Franklin will square off in the consolation game.
South Kortright 66, Franklin 47
The South Kortright boys defeated Franklin 66-47 in the first round game of the Pat Grasso Tournament on Wednesday.
Connor Quarino led South Kortright with 23 points, followed by Josh Anderson with 21 points. Franklin was led by Matt Serrao with 23 points, while teammate Brandon Gregory scored 18 points.
Greene 60, Unadilla Valley 50
Greene used a lethal three-point barrage to defeat Unadilla Valley 60-50 in Wednesday’s consolation game of the Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament.
Liam Flanagan led the way for the Trojans with a game-high 25 points including seven of the team’s 10 three-pointers. William Dunlap added 12 points.
The Storm were led by Colin Gilbert with 17 points and Zach Fleming with 16 points.
Richfield Springs 52, Cooperstown 45 (Tuesday)
The Indians outlasted the Hawkeyes on Tuesday to win the Dick White Holiday Tournament in Cooperstown.
Tournament MVP Dylan Hosford led Richfield Springs with a game-high 24 points including four three-pointers. Jordi Diliberto added 10 points in the victory.
Charlie Lambert paced Cooperstown with 15 points, all of which came on five three-pointers.
Troy Davis finished with 14 points in the loss.
Walton 60, Laurens 26
W … 15 12 25 8 — 60
L … 13 2 2 9 — 26
Walton: Gardner 6 1-2 16, Delpino 4 0-0 8, Backus 0 0-0 0, Dutcher 1 0-0 3, Northrup 0 0-0 0, Phraner 0 1-2 1, Mirabal 1 0-1 2, Lebarge 1 2-4 4, Little 3 1-2 8, Phoenix 1 2-4 4, Conklin 5 2-3 12. Totals: 22 9-18 60
Laurens: Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Mann 6 0-0 14, Cimko 2 4-7 9, DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Conklin 1 0-4 2, Provost 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 5-13 26
Three-point baskets: W 7 (Gardner 3, Delpino 2, Dutcher, Little); L 3 (Mann 2, Cimko)
South Kortright 66, Franklin 47
SK … 21 21 13 11 — 66
F … 5 16 15 11 — 47
South Kortright: T. Dianich 4 1-3 9, D. Dengler 2 3-6 7, T. Cole 1 0-0 2, C. Quarino 8 3-4 23, A. Champlin 1 0-3 2, J. Anderson 9 2-2 21, A. Martinez 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-18 66
Franklin: Matt Serrao 9 0-0 23, Aiden Nolan 0 0-0 0, Brandon Gregory 6 4-5 18, David Lamb 0 0-0 0, Alan Dumond 0 0-0 0, William Mettler 2 0-0 6, Tyler Holcomb 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-5 47
Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Quarino 4, Anderson); F 9 (Serrao 5, Gregory 2, Mettler 2)
Greene 60, Unadilla Valley 50
G … 12 14 13 21 — 60
UV … 14 10 11 15 — 50
Greene: Liam Flanagan 9 0-2 25, Joel Vielaneli 6 1-2 13, Jaden Eroshevich 0 2-2 2, Aiden Pickard 3 0-1 6, William Dunlap 4 1-4 12, Trevor Ketchum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-11 60
UV: Zach Fleming 5 3-4 16, Colin Gilbert 5 7-8 17, Zach Smith 2 0-2 5, Trason Murray 1 2-4 4, Trent Marinelli 2 3-6 8, Kaden Butts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 15-24 50
Three-point baskets: G 10 (Flanagan 7, Dunlap 3); UV 5 (Fleming 3, Smith, Marinelli)
Richfield Springs 52, Cooperstown 45 (Tuesday)
RS … 20 9 17 6 — 52
C … 8 8 13 16 — 45
Richfield Springs: Clay Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Brogan Graves 2 6-11 10, Dylan Hosford 8 5-5 24, Brayden Dunckel 2 0-4 6, Aric Steenburg 0 0-0 0, Jordi Diliberto 3 2-2 10, Landen Schultz 0 0-0 0, Vlad Hulla 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 13-22 52
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 1 1-3 3, Kalen Dempsey 2 0-0 4, PJ Kiuber 0 2-4 2, Troy Davis 7 0-0 14, Conrad Erway 1 0-0 2, Charlie Lambert 5 0-0 15, Colyn Criqui 1 0-0 3, Garet Bush 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-7 45
Three-point baskets: RS 8 (Hosford 4, Dunckel 2, Diliberto 2); C 6 (Lambert 5, Criqui)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.