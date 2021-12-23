Walton junior Makara MacGibbon scored a personal-high 28 points to lead the Warriors to a 60-30 girls basketball win over Afton on Wednesday.
MacGibbon's big night included six 3-pointers. The Warriors also had 10 points from Ava Coons, nine from Jillian Wright and six from Havyn Merwin.
Anna Cable (11 points), Mallory Carmen (nine points) and Savanna Adams (eight points) led the way for Afton.
Walton improved to 5-3 (4-2 MAC) with the win, and next faces Oxford on Jan. 4.
Delhi 45, Oxford 41
Delhi rallied from a five-point halftime deficit Wednesday for a 45-41 win at Oxford in girls basketball.
The Bulldogs trailed 23-18 at halftime, but outscored the Blackhawks 27-18 in the second half to earn the win and improve to 6-2 (5-1 MAC) on the season.
"We were able to capitalize in the second half with our defensive pressure turning into offense," Delhi coach Todd Bruce said via email.
Sylvia Liddle had a double-double for Delhi with 15 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 5-8 from the free-throw line. Liddle also had six blocked shots, while Julia Baxter had nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
The Bulldogs also had scoring from Libby Lamport (five points) Amanda Nealis (four points), Natalie Vredenburg (four points) and Alyssa Gioffe (two points).
"I thought our bench provided much needed energy," Bruce said. "They gave us great minutes on a cold shooting night."
Delhi next visits Unadilla Valley on Jan. 4.
WRESTLING
Oneonta 42, Unatego/Unadilla Valley 30
Oneonta defeated Unatego/Unadilla Valley on the road Thursday in a dual wrestling meet to improve its record to 6-5.
Oneonta's Alan Little, Ardell Wellman and Mateo Goodhue earned victories by pin, while Gavin Nordberg , Caleb Cole, Wyatt Meade, Josh Meade and Jarrett Thayer for Unatego/UV pinned their opponents.
Oneonta's next match is at Fair Haven Union (Vt.) on Dec. 31, while Unatego/UV next competes in the Cooperstown Invitational on Dec. 29.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walton 60, Afton 30
Walton ... 13 8 22 17 — 60
Afton ... 2 7 10 11 — 30
Walton: Havyn Merwin 2 1-2 6, Abigail DelBalso 2 0-0 4, Ava Coons 5 0-0 10, Jillian Wright 3 2-6 9, Makara MacGibbon 10 2-4 28, Kaitlyn Wood 0 1-2 1, Mackenna MacGibbon 1 0-2 2. TOTALS: 23 6-16 60.
Afton: Anna Cable 4 3-3 11, Savanna Adams 3 2-2 8, Jordyn Adams 1 0-0 2, Mallory Carmen 4 1-1 9. TOTALS: 12 6-6 30.
Three-point baskets: Walton 8 (Makara MacGibbon 6, Wright, Merwyn).
Delhi 45, Oxford 41
Delhi ... 6 12 14 13 — 45
Oxford ... 11 12 10 8 — 41
Delhi: Julia Baxter 3 3-6 9, Abbie Leahy 3 0-2 6, Libby Lamport 2 1-2 5, Sylvia Liddle 5 5-8 15, Amanda Nealis 0 4-6 4, Cadence Wakin 0 0-2 0, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0, Natalie Vredenburg 2 0-1 4, El Wagner 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 16 13-27 45
Oxford: Naiomi Smith 0 0-0 0, Kyla Kelsey Jones 2 1-3 5, Maddie Barrows 5 5-8 15, Kadence Gallo 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 1 0-0 2, Ella Kelsey 5 0-0 12, Ava Benjamin 2 0-0 5, Bailey Chesebro 1 0-0 2, Madison Long 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16 6-11 41
Three-point baskets: Oxford 3 (E. Kelsey 2, Benjamin 1)
WRESTLING
At Unatego 12/23
Oneonta 42, Unatego/Unadilla Valley 30
102 Gavin Nordberg (UNA) pinned Tanner Tubia 2:27
110 Alan Little (ONE) pinned Ashton Gore 1:38
118 Caleb Cole (UNA) pinned Marshall Mahar :43
126 Wyatt Meade (UNA) pinned Isreal Nadal 2:45
132 Reilly Waltz (ONE) won by forfeit
138 Nolan Stark (ONE) won by forfeit
145 Josh Meade (UNA) pinned Alan Michael Rubin 1:28
152 Tyler Hasbrouck (ONE) won by forfeit
160 No Match
172 Ardell Wellman (ONE) pinned Noah Cole :22
189 Jarrett Thayer (UNA) pinned Jaden Bellissimo 1:59
215 Mateo Goodhue (ONE) pinned Nate Ackerley 1:53
285 Jayden Zakala (ONE) won by forfeit
At Chenango Forks 12/22
Oneonta 36, Chenango Forks 39
126: Carmine Gross (CF) pinned Isreal Nadal 3:33
132: Dylan Furman (CF) pinned Reilly Waltz 5:12
138: Tyler Ferrara (CF) won by forfeit
145: Zach Hibbard (CF) pinned Alan Michael Rubin :58
152: Tyler Hasbrouck (ONE) won by forfeit
160: Ardell Wellman (ONE) pinned London Nichols 1:09
172: Zander Arnold (CF) pinned Damion Bowles :54
189: Kaden Halstead (ONE) won by forfeit
215: Mateo Goodhue (ONE) pinned Skylar Harvey 1:30
285: Jayden Zakala (ONE) pinned Bennet Howell 2:30
102: Ryan Ferrara (CF) pinned Tanner Tubia 1:10
110: Kaden Hibbard (CF) decisioned Alan Little 7-0
118: Marshall Mahar (ONE) won by forfeit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.