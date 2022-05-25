Wild finish sends Oneonta to Class B title game with 8-7 win

The Oneonta baseball team advanced to the Section IV Class B title game on Wednesday with a dramatic 8-7 walk-off win against Greene/Oxford.
With the score tied and two out in the bottom of the seventh, a Greene/Oxford throwing error on a dropped third strike allowed Lou Bonnici, who got on base with a walk, to come around from second and score the winning run. Bonnici was originally called out at the plate but it was confirmed that the ball was dropped after the tag was made.
It capped off an unlikely Oneonta rally after the Yellowjackets trailed by as many as four runs in the fifth inning.
Seamus Catella scored the tying run in the sixth inning after stealing second as a pinch runner for Cameron Sitts (who had a leadoff walk), advancing to third on a balk, and coming home on a wild pitch.
Bruce Mistler came up with a big two-run single in the fifth after Kaden Halstead worked a bases-loaded walk.
Nolan Stark had a triple for OHS while Carter Neer, Liam Blair, and Cameron Horth each had a double. Neer finished with two hits in the win.
For Greene/Oxford, Parker Flanigan and Hogan Ludolph each had doubles while Dallas Roe had two hits.
Oneonta will face Waverly on Friday at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton for the Class B Championship.
Afton 5, South Kortright 2
Afton scored three runs in the seventh inning Wednesday to defeat South Kortright 5-2 in the Class D Semifinals.
Brady Buttice had two hits including a double to lead the Crimson Knights while George Palmetier and Ryan Wright each had two hits.
Wright, Justin Reeve, and Jacob Wright combined to toss 13 strikeouts in the win.
Logan Firment supplied both of South Kortright’s runs on a two-run home run in the first inning. The Rams finish the season with a record of 14-2.
Afton will face Deposit-Hancock on Friday in the Class D Championship Game in Sidney.
Lansing 10, Unatego/Franklin 9
Unatego/Franklin lost to Lansing 10-9 in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday in the Class C Semifinals.
Lansing took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning after there were five previous lead changes.
Garrett Backus and Matt Serrao each had three base hits for U/F while Braeden Johnson drove in two runs in the loss.
On the mound, Serrao finished with six strikeouts in six innings of work.
Deposit-Hancock 8, Morris/Edmeston 0
Deposit-Hancock cruised to an 8-0 win over Morris/Edmeston on Wednesday to advance to the Class D title game.
Chris Gross pitched a complete game two-hit shutout to lead the Eagles to victory, racking up 16 strikeouts while walking just one batter.
At the plate, Wyatt Jacobs had two hits and drove in three runs while Wyatt Jacobs had two hits and two RBIs.
Oneonta 8, Greene/Oxford 7
G/O … 023 110 0 — 7 7 1
OHS … 100 231 1 — 8 7 3
G/O: Nolan Dodzwiets, Dallas Roe (6, L), and Tyler Brown
OHS: Cameron Horth, Owen Burnsworth (4), Nolan Stark (6, W), and Lou Bonnici
3B: Nolan Stark (OHS)
2B: Carter Neer (OHS), Liam Blair (OHS), Cameron Horth (OHS), Parker Flanigan (G/O), Hogan Ludolph (G/O)
Afton 5, South Kortright 2
A … 000 020 3 — 5 10 2
SK … 200 00 0 — 2 5 6
A: Ryan Wright, Justin Reeve (6), Jacob Wright (7), and Michael Roach
SK: Patrick Dengler, Logan Firment (5, L), and Darren Dengler
HR: Logan Firment (SK)
2B: Brady Buttice (A)
Lansing 10, Unatego/Franklin 9
U/F … 202 401 0 — 9 14 3
L … 302 041 X — 10 13 4
U/F: Matt Serrao (L)
L: Maybee, Crandall (W)
Deposit-Hancock 8, Morris/Edmeston 0
M/E … 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
D-H … 203 300 X — 8 7 2
M/E: JJ Benjamin (L), Ronnie Hickling
D-H: Chris Gross (W)
SOFTBALL
Roxbury 8, Schenevus 2
The Roxbury softball team advanced to the Section IV Class D title game with an 8-2 victory at home against Schenevus on Wednesday.
Kylie DeMaio led the Rockets’ offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, and three runs scored. Brianna Cross went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Madison German added a double.
In the circle, Bryanna Meehan notched six strikeouts while allowing just four hits.
Sam Barrett and Liana Darling each had two hits for Schenevus.
Roxbury (14-1) will face the winner of Deposit-Hancock and Marathon on Saturday in the Class D Championship.
Roxbury 8, Schenevus 2
S … 000 002 0 — 2 4 3
R … 303 210 X — 8 6 3
S: Kelsey Burton (L), and Sam Osborne
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
3B: Kylie DeMaio (Rox)
2B: Kylie DeMaio (Rox), Madison German (Rox)
TENNIS
Maine-Endwell 3, Delhi 2 (Tuesday)
The Delhi tennis team fell to Maine-Endwell 3-2 on Tuesday in the Section IV Small School Team Championship.
Risdon Reed had the lone singles win for Delhi, defeating Ryan Verity in straight sets. Winning in doubles was the team of Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows.
Tabor Reed and Hallee Bodo lost in first and second singles, respectively, while the second doubles team of Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows lost in three sets.
Delhi finishes the season with an overall record of 12-1. The Bulldogs were champions of both the Midstate Athletic League and Section IV Class C/D.
Maine-Endwell 3, Delhi 2 (Tuesday)
Singles: Logan Howard (M-E) def. Tabor Reed 6-0, 6-1; Alex Ioannisci (M-E) def. Hallee Bodo 6-2, 6-1; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Ryan Verity 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Chase Piester 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Joe Underwood and Greyson Duncan (M-E) def. Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.