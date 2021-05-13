TENNIS
Windsor 4, Oneonta 2
Oneonta's tennis team lost a well-contested match to Windsor 4-2 on Thursday at Wilber Park.
Windsor received singles victories from Alejandro Chaveria, Aiden Kapuschinsky, and Adrian Holdrege. The duo of Nathan Wickizer and Noah Rollo also won the only doubles match of the day for Windsor.
Oneonta's Chris Catan won in first singles by the score of 6-2, 6-1, while Tobias Carter won his singles match 6-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Oneonta will host Delhi on Monday.
Hunter-Tannersville 4, Windham 3
Hunter-Tannersville won a hard-fought match over Windham 4-3 on Thursday to improve to 2-2 on the season.
The Wildcats went 4-1 in the singles matches, with Bo Flynn, Kurt Vitin, Kristian Aizstrauts, and Hedda Flynn all coming up with important victories.
Eric Potts won the only singles match for Windham over Nicolas Uhrik in third singles. The Warriors won both doubles matches thanks to the pairings of Grace Moran and Alexis Moss, and Sadie Otten and Ariel Valencia.
Delhi 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
The Delhi tennis team defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 5-0 on Thursday.
Alex Haight earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory in first singles, while Hunter Sanford and Brandon Bodo also won their singles matches for the Bulldogs.
In doubles action, the Delhi duos of Josh Baxter and Owen Haight, and Hallee Bodo and Tabor Reed won their matches in straight sets.
Delhi (3-0) will visit Oneonta on Monday.
Margaretville 7, Charlotte Valley 0 (Wednesday)
The Margaretville tennis team notched a clean sweep of Charlotte Valley in Wednesday tennis action.
Ryan McVitty, Diego Sanchez, Ivan Herrera, Mauricio Hernandez, and Tristan McVitty all won in singles play for the Blue Devils. The duo of Nick Vasilikos and Lenny Cordero won the only doubles match that was played.
Singles: Chris Catan (OHS) def. Zach Burpee, 6-2, 6-1; Alejandro Chaveria (W) def. Max Madey, 6-1, 6-2; Aiden Kapuschinsky (W) def. Jayden Zakala, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; Adrian Holdrege (W) def. Tyler Zakala, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9; Tobias Carter (OHS) def. Connor Scrambling, 6-6 (7-5), 6-4
Doubles: Nathan Wickizer/Noah Rollo (W) def. Peyton Mackey/Dylan Schaunessy, 1-6, 6-4, 10-8
Hunter-Tannersville 4, Windham 3
Singles: Bo Flynn (HT) def. Rocco Morelli, 9-2; Kurt Vitin (HT) def. Dylan Langdon, 9-0; Eric Potts (W) def. Nicolas Uhrik, 9-5; Kristian Aizstrauts (HT) def. Noah Desgache, 9-6; Hedda Flynn (HT) def. Luke Desgache, 9-7
Doubles: Grace Moran/Alexis Moss (W) def. Garrett Legg/Sundee Kroyer, 9-6; Sadie Otten/Ariel Valencia (W) def. Brooke Tuomey/Mackenzie Radcliffe, 9-5
Delhi 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
Singles: Alex Haight (DA) def. Garrett O'Hara, 6-0, 6-0; Hunter Sanford (DA) def. Easton Porter, 6-3, 6-1; Brandon Bodo (DA) def. Brock Porter, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Josh Baxter/Owen Haight (DA) def. Marek Rajner/Giovanni Johnson, 6-1, 6-1; Hallee Bodo/Tabor Reed (DA) def. Cooper Sienko/Kevin Lang, 6-0, 6-1
Margaretville 7, Charlotte Valley 0
Singles: Ryan McVitty (M) def. Eliz Gerster, 9-1; Diego Sanchez (M) def. Ella Gerster, 9-0; Ivan Herrera (M) def. Peyton Wikoff, 9-0; Mauricio Hernandez (M) def. Derek Cellum, 9-0; Tristan McVitty (M) won by forfeit
Doubles: Nick Vasilikos/Lenny Cordero (M) def. Ian Seeley/Kayla Mace, 9-1; Cody Wayman/Sam Vonbernewitz (M) won by forfeit
TRACK
BOYS: South Kortright 86, Franklin 18, Edmeston 8 (Wednesday)
GIRLS: South Kortright 77, Edmeston 51, Franklin 9 (Wednesday)
South Kortright emerged victorious at a track and field tri-meet Wednesday that included Edmeston and Franklin. The South Kortright boys tallied 86 points while the girls finished with 77.
Joey Ontl and Emerson Comer led the way for the Rams on the boys side as both earned individual doubles. Ontl won the 100 meter run and 110 hurdles, while Comer took first in the 800 and 1600. Franklin's Cole Ruff earned a pair of firsts in the 200 and long jump.
South Kortright had three different girls earn individual doubles in their meet. Emily Anderson won the 100 hurdles and 400, Haylee Calder won the 100 and 200, and Lacey Eckert took first in the discus and high jump. Maddy Smith of Edmeston won the 800 and 1500 to earn her own double.
BOYS: Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 82, Walton 19 (Wednesday)
GIRLS: Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 82, Walton 17 (Wednesday)
The track and field teams from Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton defeated Walton on Wednesday, with the boys winning 82-19 and the girls winning 82-17.
Ben Gorrell earned an individual triple for UV/GMU, placing first in the 110 meter hurdles, 400 hurdles, and triple jump. His teammate Joe Avolio notched a pair of firsts in the 100 and long jump. Walton's Jordan Blincoe doubled in the the shot put and discus.
On the girls side, UV/GMU had four different performers notch two first-place finishes: Jaiden Schrag (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Kadence York (800, 1500), Gracie Gorrell (200, 400), and Ella Stockdale (shot put, discus).
BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 83, Morris 28, Stamford 18 (Wednesday)
GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 97.5, Morris 25.5, Stamford 5 (Wednesday)
A Wednesday tri-meet saw Cherry Valley-Springfield defeat Morris and Stamford on both the boys and girls sides. The Patriot boys tallied 83 points, while the girls finished with 97.5 points.
CVS' Andrew Oram was the top performer of the day with four first-place individual finishes. Oram took first in the 110 meter hurdles, 100, 200, and triple jump. Sawyer King of Morris, meanwhile, finished first in both the 1600 and long jump.
Allison Lennebacker led the CVS girls with three first-place finishes, as she took the top spot in the 100, 200, and 400. Morris' Maiya King notched an individual double with wins in the 100 hurdles and long jump.
BOYS: South Kortright 86, Franklin 18, Edmeston 8
3200m relay: 1. SK (D. Gloster, E. Comer, L. Martin, L. Vasilakis), 10:44.45; 110m hurdles: 1. Joey Ontl (SK), 23.08; 100m: 1. Joey Ontl (SK), 12.02, 2. T. Cole (SK), 12.52; 1600m: 1. Emerson Comer (SK), 5:12.1, 2. J. Bullis (F), 5:16.9, 3. D. Gloster (SK), 5:40.4; 400m: 1. Trenton Cole (SK), 1:03.29, 2. E. Bryne (SK), 1:04.49, 3. H. L-Wright (SK), 1:10.8; 400m relay: 1. SK (D. McCracken, E. Bryne, T. Cole, J. Ontl), 52.56; 400m hurdles: not contested; 800m: 1. Emerson Comer (SK), 2:29.87, 2. L. Vasilakis (SK), 2:34.68, 3. L. Martin (SK), 2:45.92; 200m: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 25.4, 2. T. Cole (SK), 25.8, 3. H. L-Wright (SK), 30.6; 3200m: 1. Jeffrey Bullis (F), 11:39.3; 1600m relay: 1. SK (E. Bryne, D. Gloster, L. Vasilaskis, H. L-Wright), 4:25.74; Shot put: 1. Dylan VanEtten (SK), 29.4, 2. T. Bennett (E), 26.1, 3. B. Hughes (SK), 26.6; Discus: 1. Jadyn Sturniolo (SK), 78-5, 2. T. Bennett (E), 74-11, 3. D. VanEtten (SK), 72-7; High jump: 1. Tyler Duncan (SK), 4-5; Long jump: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 18-0, 2. E. Bryne (SK), 15-5.5, 3. T. Duncan (SK), 13-5; Triple jump: not contested
GIRLS: South Kortright 77, Edmeston 51, Franklin 9
3200m relay: not contested; 100m hurdles: 1. Emily Anderson (SK), 20.43, 2. S. Bateman (E), 21.13, 3. H. Taggart (F), 21.50; 100m: 1. Haylee Calder (SK), 13.48, 2. M. Coberly (SK), 14.21, 3. Jasmine Mauras (SK), 14.88; 1500m: 1. Maddy Smith (E), 6:10.6, 2. G. Taylor (SK), 6:36.7; 400m: 1. Emily Anderson (SK), 1:14.2, 2. E. White (E), 1:16.3, 3. C. Thomas (SK), 1:17.8; 400m relay: 1. SK (J. Mauras, A. Fullington, H. Caulder, M. Coberly), 1:00.47, 2. E, 1:01.91; 800m: 1. Maddy Smith (E), 3:05.68, 2. C. Thomas (SK), 3:13.08, 3. B. Rifanburg (E), 3:14.63; 200m: 1. Haylee Calder (SK), 30.44, 2. M. Coberly (SK), 31.06, 3. J. Mauras (SK), 32.17; 3000m: not contested; 1600m relay: 1. E (E. Tomlins, M. Smith, M. Rifanburg, S. Bateman), 5:06.54, 2. SK, 5:10.42; Shot put: 1. Abby White (E), 14-5; Discus: 1. Lacey Eckert (SK), 59-8.5, 2. E. Tomlins (E), 56-0.5, 3. A. White (E), 35-11; High jump: T-1. Lacey Eckert (SK), 4-3, T-1. M. Carey (SK), 4-3, 3. C. Losie (SK), 4-1; Long jump: 1. Sydney Bateman (E), 11-9.5, 2. J. Mauras (SK), 11-7.5, 3. C. Calder (SK), 11-4; Triple jump: 1. Emma White (E), 19-3.25, 2. E. Tomlins (E), 18-7.5
BOYS: Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 82, Walton 19
3200m relay: 1. UV/GMU (Stachura, Prentice, Paine, Finch), 10:00.9; 110m hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV/GMU), 18.8; 100m: 1. Joe Avolio (UV/GMU), 12.4, 2. X. Davies (W), 12.6, 3. J. Carr (W), 13.3; 400m relay: 1. UV/GMU (Avolio, Edwards, Wright, Hartwell), 52.4; 1600m: 1. Brennan Finch (UV/GMU), 5:20.7; 400m: 1. Kristian Stachura (UV/GMU), 1:00.3, 2 D. Hartwell (UV/GMU), 1:02.0, 3. J. Prentice (UV/GMU), 1:04.1; 400m hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:03.1; 800m: 1. Noah Paine (UV/GMU), 2:31.8, 2. K. Stachura (UV/GMU), 2:56.0; 200m: 1. Joe Avolio, (UV/GMU), 26.0, 2. X. Davies (W), 26.5, 3. J. Carr (W), 28.0; 1600m relay: 1. UV/GMU (Gorrell, Paine, Stachura, Hartwell), 4:05.5; Shot put: 1. Jordan Blincoe (W), 39-5, 2. B. Wright (UV/GMU), 29-11.75, 3. B. Townsend (UV/GMU), 28-3; Discus: 1. Jordan Blincoe (W), 84-8, 2. B. Wright (UV/GMU), 81-5, 3. B. Townsend (UV/GMU), 63-6.5; Long jump: 1. Joe Avolio (UV/GMU), 17-2.25, 2. D. Hartwell (UV/GMU), 16-5.25, 3. X. Davies (W), 16-2.75; Triple jump: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV/GMU), 34-11, 2. H. Edwards (UV/GMU), 24-6.5
GIRLS: Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 82, Walton 17
100m hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV/GMU), 20.1, 2. A. Sorochinsky (UV/GMU), 22.2, 3. J. Carson (UV/GMU), 24.3; 100m: 1. Jill Wright (W), 14.4, 2. L. Taylor (UV/GMU), 15.1, 3. A. Vesterfelt (W), 15.4; 1500m: 1. Kadence York (UV/GMU), 6:07.3, 2. I. Yetto (W), 6:30.2; 400m relay: 1. UV/GMU (Schrag, Gorrell, Taylor, Finch), 57.8; 400m: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:05.7, 2. J. Wright (W), 1:09.9; 400m hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV/GMU), 1:13.4; 800m: 1. Kadence York (UV/GMU), 2:53.4, 2. M. Farwell (UV/GMU), 3:06.3, 3. I. Yetto (W), 3:14.1; 200m: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV/GMU), 30.2, 2. J. Wright (W), 30.8, 3. K. Finch (UV/GMU), 31.5; 1600m relay: 1. UV/GMU (Gorrell, Schrag, Taylor, York), 4:33.9; Shot put: 1. Ella Stockdale (UV/GMU), 22-11, 2. J. Carson (UV/GMU), 20-6, 3. E. Foster (W), 18-11; Discus: 1. Ella Stockdale (UV/GMU), 61-3, 2. S. Allen (UV/GMU), 40-4.5; 3. J. Carson (UV/GMU), 37-8.25; Long jump: 1. Kaitlyn Finch (UV/GMU), 13-9, 2. M. Farwell (UV/GMU), 12-11.5, 3. S. Allen (UV/GMU), 10-0.75; Triple jump: 1. Maya Farwell (UV/GMU), 29-3
BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 83, Morris 28, Stamford 18
3200m relay: 1. CVS (N. Diamond, O. Webster, J. Pressly, G. Oakley), 11:27.68; 110m hurdles: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 20.51, 2. O. Webster (CVS), 21.65, 3. J. Spoor (M), 23.93; 100m: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 12.22, 2. S. Krum (S), 12.37, 3. M. Aramini (CVS), 13.70; 1600m: 1. Sawyer King (M), 5:55.74, 2. N. Diamond (CVS), 6:39.45; 400m relay: 1. CVS (M. Aramini, J. Pressly, S. Webster, X. Valentine), 57.66; 400m: 1. Joe Pressly (CVS), 1:07.22, 2. E. Pondolfino (M), 1:11.44; 400m hurdles: 1. Trevor Campagna (CVS), 1:46.78; 800m: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 2:25.34, 2. S. King (M), 2:30.70, 3. A. Pondolfino (M), 3:13.44; 200m: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 25.14, 2. S. Krum (S), 25.50, 3. M. Aramini (CVS), 26.60; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (M. Aramini, T. Campagna, G. Oakley, O. Webster), 4:47.84; Long jump: 1. Sawyer King (M), 13-8, 2. R. Gohde (CVS), 13-3.75; Triple jump: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 33-8, 2. R. Gohde (CVS), 24-3, 3. T. Campagna (CVS), 21-8.5; High jump: 1. Gabe Oakley (CVS), 4-7, 2. A. Pondolfino (M), 4-5, 3. J. Spoor (M), 4-3; Discus: 1. James Olson (S), 112-3.75, 2. J. Mance (CVS), 109-7, 3. J. Roderka (S), 76-1; Shot put: 1. Jesse Mance (CVS), 40-7, 2. J. Olson (S), 39-4, 3. J. Roderka (S), 31-2
GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 97.5, Morris 25.5, Stamford 5
3200m relay: 1. CVS (M. Aramini, M. Horvath, J. Jaquay, M. Huff), 12:52.52; 100m hurdles: 1. Maiya King (M), 22.03, 2. M. Downey (CVS), 26.52; 100m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 14.00, 2. Y. King (M), 14.92, 3. M. King (M), 15.19; 1500m: 1. Jaelyn Jaquay (CVS), 6:02.56, 2. M. Wilson (CVS), 8:23.56; 400m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 1:10.91, 2. M. Aramini (CVS), 1:14.09, 3. D. Tryhnati (S), 1:17.69; 400m relay: 1. CVS (J. Johnson, L. Gallup, M. Downey, P. Webster), 1:06.16; 400m hurdles: 1. Lilly Lighthall (CVS), 1:49.12; 800m: 1. Morgan Huff (CVS), 2:56.55, 2. D. Tryhnati (S), 3:20.31; 200m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 29.85, 2. M. Huff (CVS), 31.75, 3. M. Aramini (CVS), 32.41; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (L. Lighthall, M. Huff, M. Aramini, A. Lennebacker), 5:41.70; Long jump: 1. Maiya King (M), 11-8.5, 2. M. Downey (CVS), 11-2.75, 3. D. West (CVS), 8-9.5; Triple jump: 1. Mia Horvath (CVS), 25-10, 2. M. Wilson (CVS), 19-5; High jump: 1. Maddie Coleman (M), 3-11, T-2. D. West (CVS), 3-9, T-2. K. Tilley (M), 3-9; Discus: 1. Miranda Mabie (CVS), 87-4.75, 2. M. Kroon (CVS), 60-4.25, 3. L. Lighthall (CVS), 57-7.75; Shot put: 1. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 26-8.5, 2. M. Mabie (CVS), 26-0, 3. L. Lighthall (CVS), 19-7
