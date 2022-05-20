Wist leads Morris/Edmeston to big win over Laurens

Nick Richardson | The Daily StarHannah Wist of Morris/Edmeston delivers a pitch during Friday’s Section IV Class D playoff game against Laurens in Edmeston. Morris/Edmeston won 19-2.

Morris/Edmeston used a nine-run first inning to defeat Laurens 19-2 in a Section IV Class D playoff game on Friday.

Hannah Wist was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts in five innings in the circle. Wist also went 4-for-4 at the plate to help her own cause. Haylie Lund, Carissa Richards, and Madison Aikins each racked up multiple hits while M/E stole 16 bases in the win.

Brooke Mann struck out five in the loss for Laurens.

Morris/Edmeston is now 11-5 and will travel to face Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday. In the Class D Quarterfinals.

Morris 19, Laurens 2

L … 200 00X X — 2 2 2

M/E … 903 16X X — 19 17 1

L: Brooke Mann (L)

M/E: Hannah Wist (W)

BASEBALL

Westmoreland 4, Cooperstown 0

The Hawkeyes fell to undefeated Westmoreland 4-0 on Friday as the Bulldogs captured the Center State Conference Championship.

Treston Emerick was the hard-luck loser for Cooperstown, pitching six innings and only allowing four base hits.

Braydon Hascup led the Cooperstown offense with a 2-for-3 performance.

Cooperstown finished the regular season 10-6 overall and 10-2 in league play, and awaits its first opponent in next week’s Section III Tournament.

Westmoreland 4, Cooperstown 0

C … 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

W … 100 101 X — 4 4 0

C: Treston Emerick (L), Liam Ford (7), and Emerson Toulson, Bryson Whitaker

W: Miller (W), and Fiorini

GOLF

Sherburne-Earlville 191,

Cooperstown 214

The Cooperstown golf team fell to Sherburne-Earlville 191-214 on Friday at Mountain Top Golf Course.

Max Jones was the low shooter for the Hawkeyes with a 44. He was joined on the score sheet by Charlie Lambert (52), Owen Tedesco (57), and Max Scharf (61).

Sherburne-Earlville’s Andrew Fern had the best round of the day with a 40.

Sherburne-Earlville 191, Cooperstown 214

At Mountain Top Golf Course

Front 9, Par 35

Sherburne-Earlville: Andrew Fern 40, Zach Winton 45, Balin Olsen 50, Jake Baker 54

Cooperstown: Max Jones 44, Charlie Lambert 52, Owen Tedesco 57, Max Scharf 61

