Wist leads Morris/Edmeston to big win over Laurens

Morris/Edmeston used a nine-run first inning to defeat Laurens 19-2 in a Section IV Class D playoff game on Friday.
Hannah Wist was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts in five innings in the circle. Wist also went 4-for-4 at the plate to help her own cause. Haylie Lund, Carissa Richards, and Madison Aikins each racked up multiple hits while M/E stole 16 bases in the win.
Brooke Mann struck out five in the loss for Laurens.
Morris/Edmeston is now 11-5 and will travel to face Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday. In the Class D Quarterfinals.
Morris 19, Laurens 2
L … 200 00X X — 2 2 2
M/E … 903 16X X — 19 17 1
L: Brooke Mann (L)
M/E: Hannah Wist (W)
BASEBALL
Westmoreland 4, Cooperstown 0
The Hawkeyes fell to undefeated Westmoreland 4-0 on Friday as the Bulldogs captured the Center State Conference Championship.
Treston Emerick was the hard-luck loser for Cooperstown, pitching six innings and only allowing four base hits.
Braydon Hascup led the Cooperstown offense with a 2-for-3 performance.
Cooperstown finished the regular season 10-6 overall and 10-2 in league play, and awaits its first opponent in next week’s Section III Tournament.
Westmoreland 4, Cooperstown 0
C … 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
W … 100 101 X — 4 4 0
C: Treston Emerick (L), Liam Ford (7), and Emerson Toulson, Bryson Whitaker
W: Miller (W), and Fiorini
GOLF
Sherburne-Earlville 191,
Cooperstown 214
The Cooperstown golf team fell to Sherburne-Earlville 191-214 on Friday at Mountain Top Golf Course.
Max Jones was the low shooter for the Hawkeyes with a 44. He was joined on the score sheet by Charlie Lambert (52), Owen Tedesco (57), and Max Scharf (61).
Sherburne-Earlville’s Andrew Fern had the best round of the day with a 40.
Sherburne-Earlville 191, Cooperstown 214
At Mountain Top Golf Course
Front 9, Par 35
Sherburne-Earlville: Andrew Fern 40, Zach Winton 45, Balin Olsen 50, Jake Baker 54
Cooperstown: Max Jones 44, Charlie Lambert 52, Owen Tedesco 57, Max Scharf 61
