Gabby Woeppel scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Cooperstown girls basketball team to a victory over visiting Edmeston, 49-31, on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The two teams kept pace with each other early, ending the first quarter tied 7-7.
Addy Lewis scored six of her 11 points in the second quarter to help the Hawkeyes build a one-point halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Cooperstown limited the Panthers to just six points to build its lead to 11.
Dani Seamon scored nine points for the Hawkeyes, who outscored the Panthers 16-9 in the fourth quarter to help seal the game.
Arissa Bolton made three 3-pointers to lead Edmeston with nine points.
Cooperstown 49, Edmeston 31
at Cooperstown – Feb. 24
Edmeston …. 7 9 6 9 – 31
Cooperstown …. 7 10 16 16 – 49
Edmeston: Arissa Bolton 3 0-0 9, Bateman 3 1-2 7, DaBreau 2 0-2 4, Rifanburg 2 0-0 4, Lund 1 0-0 3, Bateman 1 0-0 2, Galley 1 0-0 2, Bolton 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Greene 0 0-0 0, Bateman 0 0-0 0, Chapin 0 0-0 0, White 0 0-0 0, Schoonover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-4 31.
Cooperstown: Gabby Woeppel 5 6-8 16, Addy Lewis 5 1-3 11, Dani Seamon 4 1-4 9, Anna Lambert 3 0-0 6, Melissa Schuermann 2 0-0 4, Lindsey Trosset 1 0-2 3, Sarah Feik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-17 49.
3-point field goals: E 4 (A. Bolton 3, Lund); C 1 (Trosset).
