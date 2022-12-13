The Worcester boys were able to edge Schenevus at home 41-36 on Tuesday.
Tyler Head led the Wolverines with 12 points in the win, Matthew Sanders and Connor Fancher scored 10 and seven points, respectively, and Joey Geiskopf pulled down nine rebounds to go with six points.
Jackson Reed paced Schenevus with 14 points and Cody Keator had 10.
Worcester will be at Charlotte Valley next Wednesday taking on Stamford in the Lee Fisher Tournament. Schenevus, meanwhile, hosts Edmeston on Friday.
Delhi 87, Oxford 29 (Monday)
The Delhi boys improved to 5-0 on Monday with a huge 87-29 win over Oxford.
Luke Schnabel poured in 31 points to go along with eight steals for the Bulldogs. Elsewhere, Chuck Haight had 15 points and five rebounds while Rocco Schnabel added 14 points and six rebounds.
Donovan Rickard led Oxford with 14 points.
Delhi opens its league slate on Wednesday when it faces Walton.
Sauquoit Valley 51, Cooperstown 50 (Monday)
The Cooperstown boys dropped a heartbreaker to Sauquoit Valley on Monday 51-50.
The Hawkeyes were called for a foul with less than 10 seconds left to play. After Sauquoit Valley made both free throws, Cooperstown was unable to make the winning basket at the other end.
Miles Nelen led the scoring for Cooperstown with 15 points. Charlie Lambert finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and three steals and Brody Murdock had nine points and six rebounds.
Worcester 41, Schenevus 36
W … 10 10 8 13 – 41
S … 4 12 8 10 – 36
W: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Haley 1 2-2 4, Lucas Roof 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 3 0-1 7, Remy Shafer 1 0-0 2, Ben Ballard 0 0-0 0, Mason Sivacek 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 2 2-4 6, Tyler Head 5 2-6 12, Alex Adams 0 0-0 0, Matthew Sanders 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 6-13 41.
S: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 0 1-2 1, Cody Keator 3 2-2 10, Conner Morell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 0-0 0, Trevor Schneider 1 0-0 2, Mekhi Regg 1 0-0 3, Jackson Reed 7 0-1 14, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 2 0-0 4, Ryan Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-5 36.
Three-point baskets: W 1 (Fancher); S 3 (Keator 2, Regg)
DA … 28 13 27 19 – 87
Ox … 8 11 8 2 – 29
DA: Tanner Bracchy 0 0-0 0, Chuck Haight 6 2-2 15, Logan Nealis 0 0-0 0, Noah Dungan 3 1-1 7, Luke Schnabel 14 3-4 31, Sam Davis 3 0-0 6, Angelo Krzyston 2 3-6 7, Andrew Liddle 2 1-2 5, Rocco Schnabel 7 0-2 14, Luke Sanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 38 10-17 87.
Ox: Donovan Rickard 6 2-3 14, John Rovente 2 0-0 4, Eli Bennett 2 0-0 4, Sam Hendricks 0 0-0 0, Jared Sheridan 0 0-0 0, Caden Rifanburg 3 0-0 7, Adyn Ross 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-3 29.
Three-point baskets: DA 1 (Haight); Ox 1 (Rifanburg)
SV … 7 11 10 23 — 51
C … 12 9 16 13 — 50
SV: Nelson 13 4-10 33, Henck 4 3-4 11, Price 0 0-0 0, Prichard 0 0-2 0, McKenney 2 1-3 5, Latino 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-19 51
C: Colby Diamond 2 0-1 4, Miles Nelen 5 2-4 15, Ethan Kukenberger 1 1-2 3, Cooper Coleman 2 0-0 4, Brody Murdock 2 4-4 9, Charlie Lambert 4 3-6 13, Colyn Criqui 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 10-17 50
Three-point baskets: SV 3 (Nelson 3); C 6 (Nelen 3, Murdock, Lambert 2)
Holland Patent 95, Cooperstown 76
The Cooperstown boys swim team fell to Holland Patent in a meet on Tuesday by a score of 95-76.
London Kinley and Graham Abrams each won two individual events, with Kinley taking first in the 200 and 100 freestyle swims and Abrams winning the 50 free and 100 butterfly.
Macon Aramini won the 500 free and Finn Morgan took first in the 100 backstroke, while Cooperstown also won the 200 free relay.
Cooperstown will host Utica Proctor and Sherburne-Earlville on Thursday.
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Abrams, Aramini, Dilorenzo, 2:09.46
200 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 2:11.06
200 Individual Medley: 2. Macon Aramini, 2:31.76
50 Freestyle: 1. Graham Abrams, 26.03
Diving: 2. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 191.20
100 Butterfly: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:11.81
100 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 58.89
500 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 5:47.42
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Ayers, Aramini, Abrams, 1:49.52
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:08.95
100 Breaststroke: 3. Henry Ayers, 1:19.59
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Kinley, Dilorenzo, Morgan, Ayers, 4:20.92
