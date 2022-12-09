The Worcester girls basketball team rolled to a 52-14 win on the road against Franklin in Tri-Valley League action on Friday.
Hailey Shalor led the Wolverines with 16 points while Anna Serdy added 14 of her own. Lucas VanDyke led Franklin with seven points.
The box score of the game was not made available as of press time.
Worcester will host South Kortright on Monday while Franklin visits Schenevus on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 68, Mount Markham 26
The Lady Hawkeyes were dominant in Friday’s 68-26 victory over Mount Markham.
Dani Seamon had a terrific all-around game in the win, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks. Elsewhere, Rory Nelen had 12 points and Claire Jensen had 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Cooperstown will be at home against Clinton on Tuesday.
Delhi 54, Schoharie 22
Delhi earned a convincing non-league win on Friday by defeating Schoharie 54-22.
Kylie Cheshire led the Bulldogs with 16 points, Natalie Vredenburgh had 11 points and four assists, El Wagner had six points and eight steals, and Alyssa Gioffe provided five assists.
Delhi will host Walton on Monday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Milford 17
The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls notched a big 59-17 win over Milford in Tri-Valley League play on Friday.
Joleen Lusk led the way with a double-double consisting of 22 points and 13 rebounds. Daphnee West added 10 points while Morgan Huff had nine.
Julia Barown was Milford’s leading scorer with eight points.
CV-S hosts Richfield Springs on Tuesday while Milford is at home against Edmeston on Tuesday.
Schenevus 43, Morris 33
Schenevus defeated Morris 43-33 in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
Sam Osborne was the leading scorer for the Lady Dragons with 19 points. Also finishing in double figures was Amber Burton with 11 points while Autumn Burton added nine.
Carissa Richards led the way for Morris with 19 points.
Schenevus hosts Franklin on Tuesday while Morris will host the Joan Martin Holiday Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Walton 48, Deposit-Hancock 35
Walton defeated Deposit-Hancock 48-35 in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup on Friday.
Jacqlyn Gransbury finished with 18 points and four assists in the win.
Ava Coons added 10 points while Grace Walley fell just shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Deposit-Hancock’s leading scorer was Sarah Gross with 13 points.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43, Stamford/Jefferson 37
The Raiders edged Stamford/Jefferson 43-37 in a non-league game on Friday.
Hannah Bonczkowski led G-MU’s offense with 20 points in the win, hitting three of her team’s five three-pointers. Alyssa Sorochinsky and Kendra Hammond each scored seven points.
McKenna Hoyt was the leading scorer for Stamford/Jefferson with 10 points while Trhynati Donato and Dezaraye Hillis each had nine.
Richfield Springs 45, Unadilla Valley 37
Richfield Springs topped Unadilla Valley 45-37 on Friday in the Sherburne-Earlville Tournament.
Maggie Worobey hit three three-pointers and was nine-for-10 from the free throw line to finish with 22 points for Richfield Springs.
Jaiden Schrag led the Storm with 13 points.
Richfield Springs will face the winner of Sherburne-Earlville and Otselic Valley in the title game on Saturday. UV will take on the loser of that contest in the consolation game.
Charlotte Valley 32, Roxbury 24
Charlotte Valley rallied from a slow start on Friday to top Roxbury 32-24 in a low-scoring Delaware League matchup.
After both teams were held to eight points in the first half, the Wildcats outscored the Rockets 24-16 the rest of the way to pull ahead.
Jessica Zuill paced Charlotte Valley with 11 points while Ella Gerster added seven.
Roxbury’s Kimora Brown had a game-high 15 points in the losing effort.
South Kortright 47, Downsville 8 (Thursday)
The South Kortright girls cruised past Downsville 47-8 in Thursday’s Delaware League matchup.
Caitlyn Deysenroth led the Rams with a game-high 26 points while Addy Eckert finished with nine points.
South Kortright will be at Worcester on Monday.
Cooperstown 68, Mount Markham 26
C … 14 15 18 21 — 68
MM … 6 8 8 4 — 26
C: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, T. France 3 0-0 6, R. Nelen 5 2-2 12, O. Murdock 1 0-0 2, C. Jensen 5 0-0 10, H. Craig 3 0-0 8, D. Seamon 11 2-5 24, B. Seamon 1 0-0 2, S. Kirkby 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 4-7 68
MM: K. Loomis 0 2-2 2, M. Vunk 0 0-0 0, J. Hacienda 2 1-2 5, M. Sayers 0 0-0 0, C. Donley 1 0-0 2, A. Schoonover 0 0-0 0, K. Piersma 2 0-0 4, M. Plummer 4 2-2 10, M. Hoke 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 6-8 26
Three-point baskets: C 2 (Craig 2); MM 0
Delhi 54, Schoharie 22
DA … 15 11 18 10 — 54
S … 4 5 4 9 — 22
DA: Julia Baxter 2 2-4 6, Natalie Vredenburgh 5 0-0 11, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kylie Cheshire 6 0-0 16, Hannah Ransford 1 0-0 2, Victoria Verspoor 2 1-1 5, El Wagner 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Gioffe 2 0-2 4, Vidya Samudrala 2 0-0 4, Riley Maney 0 0-0. Totals: 23 3-7 54
S: Yari Rivera 0 0-0 0, Lily Ballard 2 0-0 4, Juliana Slater 1 0-2 2, Kate Stalker 0 1-2 1, Lily Echtner 1 0-0 2, Lily Courtright 3 0-0 5, Savannah Traverse 3 1-2 8. Totals: 9 2-8 22
Three-point baskets: DA 5 (Vredenburgh, Cheshire 4); S 2 (Traverse, Courtright)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59,Milford 17
CV-S … 12 19 19 9 — 59
Mil … 3 4 2 8 — 17
CV-S: Kyra Druse 1 1-2 3, Daphnee West 4 2-2 10, Morgan Huff 4 0-0 9 Stephanie Whiteman 1 0-0 2, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 4 0-0 9, Joleen Lusk 11 0-0 22 Brin Whiteman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 3-4 59
M: A. Paffenroth 0 0-0 0, T. Beckley 0 0-0 0, B. Garlick 1 0-0 2, K. Mertz 1 0-0 3, J. Barown 3 0-0 8, A. Munson 0 0-0 0, O. Sheldon 0 0-0 0, D. Maison 1 0-0 2, K. McAdams 0 0-0 0, L. Sutphin 0 0-0 0. B. Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 0-0 17
Three-point baskets: CV-S 2 (Huff, Dubben); M 3 (Mertz, Barown 2)
Schenevus 43, Morris 33
S … 13 10 13 7 – 43
M … 12 9 5 7 – 33
S: Autumn Burton 3 1-2 9, Amber Burton 4 2-2 11, Cady Ritton 0 0-0 0, Sam Barrett 1 0-0 2, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Samantha Osborne 9 0-0 19, Taylor Knapp 1 0-0 2, Leah Brundege 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-4 43.
M: Carissa Richards 5 0-0 19, Hannah Wist 2 1-4 6, Madison Moore 0 0-0 0, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Hoyt 1 0-0 2, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 1-4 33.
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Autumn Burton 2, Amber Burton, Osborne); M 6 (Richards 5, Wist)
Walton 48, Deposit-Hancock 35
W … 17 5 9 18 – 48
D-H … 13 3 6 12 – 35
W: Eve Foster 1 0-0 2, Havyn Merwin 2 0-0 5, Ella Beardslee 2 0-0 2, Ava Coons 4 0-0 10, Jacqlyn Gransbury 7 2-2 18, Makara MacGibbon 0 2-6 2, Grace Walley 2 5-10 9, MaKenna MacGibbon 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-18 48.
D-H: Sarah Gross 4 3-7 13, Hazel Bennett 1 0-0 2, Makryn Ostrander 0 0-0 0, Abby Russell 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Macumber 3 2-3 9, Jaden Shaver 0 0-0 0, Audree Harris 1 0-0 2, Maretta Simmons 1 0-0 2, Kayden Shaver 1 0-0 2, Hannah Sanford 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Wank 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 6-12 35.
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Coons 2, Gransbury 2, Merwin); D-H 3 (Gross 2, Macumber)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43, Stamford/Jefferson 37
G-MU … 8 11 11 13 — 43
S/J … 11 6 8 12 — 37
G-MU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 2 1-1 7, Hannah Bonczkowski 7 3-4 20, Avriel Corell 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Barnes 2 0-0 5, Kendra Hammond 2 3-4 7, Mackenzi Marron 1 1-4 3. Totals: 14 9-15 43
S/J: Gabby Stannard 2 3-4 7, Trhynati Donato 4 1-4 9, Dezaraye Hillis 3 3-4 9, Alayna Stannard 1 0-0 2, Mckenna Hoyt 4 2-2 10. Totals: 14 9-14 37
Three-point baskets: G-MU 5 (Bonczkowski 3, Sorochinsky, Barnes); S/J 0
Richfield Springs 45, Unadilla Valley 37
RS … 15 11 8 11 — 45
UV … 4 11 13 9 — 37
RS: G. Seamon 0 0-0 0, M. Worobey 5 9-10 22, Ed. Garnsey 0 0-0 0, I. Seamon 5 5-7 15, El. Garnsey 0 0-0 0, E. White 1 2-2 4, A. Hawks 1 0-2 2, L. Dyn 0 0-0 0, A. Diotte 1 0-0 2. Totals; 13 16-21 45
UV: Jaiden Schrag 6 1-2 13, Kadence York 3 1-2 7, Kora Johnson 2 0-0 4, Myriah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Madison Sayles 2 1-2 5, Natalie Crandall 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 3-6 37
Three-point baskets: RS 3 (Worobey 3); UV 0
Charlotte Valley 32, Roxbury 24
CV … 4 4 14 10 – 32
R … 8 0 7 9 – 24
CV: Maeve Carey 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Gerster 1 0-0 2, Cadence Losie 0 0-0 0, Kailey Whitbeck 3 0-2 6, Jessica Zuill 5 0-0 11, Natalie Amadon 0 0-0 0, Ella Gerster 2 2-2 7, Cadence Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-4 32.
R: Kimora Brown 6 3-6 15, Kylie DeMaio 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Hynes 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Wright 1 0-0 2, Lexi DeMaio 2 0-0 5, Ryleigh Goodchild 0 0-0 0, Livy Grieco 0 0-0 0, Addy Hynes 0 0-0 0, Aurora Stinger 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Losee 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-6 21.
Three-point baskets: CV 2 (Zuill, Ella Gerster); R 1 (DeMaio)
South Kortright 47, Downsville 8 (Thursday)
SK … 13 16 10 8 — 47
D … 0 2 2 4 — 8
SK: M. Coberly 1 0-0 2, K. Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, A. Finkle 1 0-0 2, C. Deysenroth 12 2-2 26, A. Eckert 4 1-2 9, C. Dropp 3 0-0 6, M. Albano 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 3-6 47
D: M. Brown 2 0-2 4, C. Murphy 2 0-2 4. Totals: 4 0-4 8
Three-point baskets: SK 0, D 0
