The Worcester girls basketball team opened the Section IV Class D Tournament with a convincing 52-28 win over rival Schenevus on Thursday.
After a low-scoring first quarter that saw the Wolverines take a three-point lead, Worcester outscored Schenevus 19-4 in the second to pull away for the win.
Sophia Adams poured in 24 points to lead the way on offense while Izzy Odell added 11 points.
For Schenevus, Amber Burton and Sam Osborne each scored 10 points in the loss.
Worcester will host Odessa-Montour on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Delhi 50, Groton 28
The Delhi girls rolled to a 50-28 victory over Groton at home on Thursday in the opening round of the Section IV Class C playoffs.
Natalie Vredenburgh led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 13 points as well as notching four steals. Elsewhere, Kylie Cheshire netted 11 points and Julia Baxter recorded six points, ten rebounds, and four blocks.
Delhi will visit second seed Greene on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 64, Edmeston 54
Cherry Valley-Springfield survived an upset bid from Edmeston in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs with a 64-54 win on Thursday.
Joleen Lusk led the Patriots with a game-high 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Daphnee West added 10 points.
Molly Rifanburg led Edmeston with 20 points, while Haylie Lund added 19.
CV-S will host Richfield Springs on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Unatego 57, Spencer-Van Etten 23
The Unatego girls raced out to an early lead on Thursday and never looked back, taking down Spencer-Van Etten 57-23 in the opening round of the Section IV Class C playoffs.
The Spartans were up 20-5 after the first quarter and held a 34-7 lead at halftime.
Kylie Mussaw and Maddie Wilsey led the scoring for Unatego, as Mussaw scored 21 points and Wilsey followed close behind with 19.
Unatego will host either Thomas A. Edison or Bainbridge-Guilford in Saturday’s quarterfinal contest.
South Kortright 48, Stamford/Jefferson 33
South Kortright took the win over Stamford/Jefferson in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs by a score of 48-33 on Thursday.
Addy Eckert led the way for South Kortright with 20 points followed by Katherine Reinshagen with 12 points.
Leading Stamford/Jefferson was McKenna Hoyt who scored 12 points.
South Kortright will visit Oxford on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Thomas Edison 62, Bainbridge-Guilford 43
Bainbridge-Guilford fell to Thomas Edison 62-43 on Thursday in the first round of the Section IV Class C tournament.
Johnna Henderson led the Bobcats in scoring with 13 points, while Jayslin Henderson added 10. Payton Littlefield led Thomas Edison with 22 points.
Worcester 52, Schenevus 28
W … 9 19 9 15 – 52
S … 6 4 8 10 – 28
W: Maddy Schultz 0 0-0 0, Sophia Adams 10 2-2 24, Marie Holzer 0 0-0 0, Faith Meiser 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ventuleth 2 0-0 4, Izzy Odell 5 1-7 11, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-0 0, Hailey Shalor 3 1-2 8, Sam Tompkins 0 0-0 0, Anna Serdy 2 0-0 5, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0, Angel Mravlja 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-11 52.
S: Autumn Burton 2 0-2 5, Amber Burton 4 2-4 10, Cady Ritton 1 1-4 3, Carleigh Reed 0 0-0 0, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 5 0-0 10, Taylor Knapp 0 0-0 0, Leah Brundege 0 0-0 0, Annie Gallagher 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-10 28.
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Adams 2, Serdy, Shalor); S 1 (Au. Burton)
Delhi 50, Groton 28
DA … 11 12 18 9 — 50
G … 6 9 4 9 — 28
DA: Julia Baxter 2 2-4 6, Lexi Davis 2 0-0 4, Natalie Vredenburgh 6 1-3 13, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kylie Cheshire 4 0-0 11, Rebecca Verspoor 0 0-0 0, Tyler Aptf 0 0-0 0, Victoria Verspoor 1 0-0 2, El Wagner 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Gioffe 0 1-4 1, Vidya Samudrala 3 1-2 7, Riley Maney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-13 50
G: D. Nino 0 1-2 1, K. Allen 0 2-3 2, D. Blasz 1 0-0 3, M. Perkins 2 0-0 4, M. Lucey 1 0-0 2, S. Lockwood 0 0-0 0, E. Dykeman 1 2-4 5, E. Allen 3 2-4 9, J. Lucey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-13 28
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Cheshire 3); G 3 (Blasz, Dykeman, E. Allen)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 64, Edmeston 54
CV-S: Kyra Druse 0 0-0 0, Daphnee West 4 2-3 10, Morgan Huff 3 0-1 6, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 0 0-0 0, Mia Dubben 3 0-0 6, Joleen Lusk 14 4-4 32, Brin Whiteman 3 0-1 8. Totals: 27 6-9 64
E: Maeve Robinson 0 0-0 0, Kenna Buriello 0 0-0 0, Abby White 3 0-0 9, Haylie Lund 8 3-5 19, Molly Rifanburg 8 0-0 20, J. Vunk 3 0-0 6, Abby Ray 0 0-0 0, Emma White 0 0-0 0, Hailey Rifanburg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-5 54
Three-point baskets: CV-S 1 (B. Whiteman) Edmeston 7 (A. White 3, M. Rifanburg 4)
Unatego 57, Spencer-Van Etten 23
Una … 20 14 16 7 — 57
S-VE … 5 2 6 10 — 23
U: Bailey McCoy 2 0-0 4, Avery James 0 1-2 1, Harly Birdsall 1 0-0 2, Madisyn Birdsall 1 0-0 2, Kylie Mussaw 8 5-7 21, D. Boglioli 0 2-2 2, Maddie Wilsey 8 1-2 19, Kaityln Henn 1 0-0 2, Gracie Tilt 0 0-0 0, Lizzy Craft 2 0-0 4, I. Tice 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 9-13 57
S-VE: F. Brenchley 0 0-2 0, A. Bunce 1 3-6 5, M. Cooper 5 0-2 8, G. Evans 0 0-0 0, A. Kastenhobon 1 2-4 4, T. Sausa 0 0-0 0, R. Sudnikovich 3 0-0 6. Totals: 10 5-14 23
Three-point baskets: U 2 (Wilsey 2); S-VE 2 (Cooper 2)
South Kortright 48, Stamford/Jefferson 33
SK … 16 6 10 16 – 48
S/J … 4 7 17 8 – 33
SK: Lauren Dengler 1 0-0 2, Christina Chakar 0 0-0 0, Madison Coberly 2 2-2 6, Katherine Reinshagen 5 0-2 12, Akasha Finkle 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Deysenroth 4 0-2 8, Addy Eckert 6 8-8 20, Annlyse Haynes 0 0-0 0, Carlee Dropp 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-14 48.
S/J: Paige VanEtten 2 2-2 6, Gabby Stannard 0 0-0 0, Tryhnati Donato 4 0-0 8, Tierney Turner 0 0-2 0, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hillis 0 1-4 1, Alayna Stannard 2 0-0 4, Justina Daempfle 0 0-0 0, Rylie Brewster 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 3 6-7 12. Totals 12 9-15 33.
Three-point baskets: SK 2 (Reinshagen 2)
Thomas Edison 62, Bainbridge-Guilford 43
TE …13 15 22 12 — 62
B-G … 12 10 8 13 — 43
TE: Payton Littlefield 7 5-7 22, Charlee Stroman 2 1-3 5, Belle Moffe 0 0-0 0, Gabby Milazzo 1 0-0 2, Gianna McGee 7 2-2 19, Harper Hoffman 6 2-4 14, Maycie Bennett 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Ripley 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Graham 0 0-0 0, Julisa Smith 0 0-0 0, Jayla Turner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 10-16 62
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 0 0-0 0, Kaylin Furgason 0 0-0 0, Breanna Casey 0 0-0 0, Peyton Umbra 1 0-0 3, Celeste Baldwin 3 0-1 6, Jayslin Henderson 5 0-0 10, Victoria Suda 2 1-2 5, Annika Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Danica Park 0 0-0 0, Marissa Mayo 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 6 1-3 13, Chandler Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Parsons 3 0-0 6, Laila Williams 0 0-0 0, Hannah Shackelton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-6 43
Three-point baskets: TE 6 (Littlefield 3, McGee 3); B-G 1 (Umbra)
