The Worcester girls basketball team captured the Ray Preston Tournament title in Davenport on Thursday by defeating rival Schenevus 51-42.
The Wolverines led 29-11 at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 46-18 advantage before the Dragons closed the gap late.
Izzy Odell poured in 18 points to lead Worcester’s offense. Also finishing in double-digits for the victors were Anna Serdy with 12 points and Hailey Shalor with 10. Serdy was named tournament MVP while Odell and Shalor both earned spots on the all-tournament team.
For Schenevus, Sam Osborne hit four three-pointers to finish with a game-high 24 points. Autumn Burton and Sam Barrett each added eight points. Osborne and Amber Burton were each all-tournament selections.
Worcester is off until Tuesday, Jan. 10 when it hosts Laurens. Schenevus will be in action the same day at Milford.
Morris 42, Charlotte Valley 41
The Morris girls edged Charlotte Valley 42-41 on Thursday in the consolation game of the Ray Preston Tournament.
Carissa Richards scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Mustangs. Amira Ross and Hannah Wist scored eight and seven points, respectively.
Jessica Zuill registered a double-double for Charlotte Valley, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ella Gerster and Kailey Whitbeck each netted 10 points.
Richards and Wist made the all-tournament team for Morris, while Zuill and Whitbeck represented Charlotte Valley.
Unadilla Valley 45, Windsor 38
The Lady Storm edged Windsor by a score of 45-38 on Thursday.
Kadence York was the leading scorer for Unadilla Valley with 17 points. Jaiden Schrag added nine points in the win.
Autumn Helstein scored a game-high 22 points to lead Windsor.
UV will be at Unatego on Wednesday.
Worcester 51, Schenevus 42
W … 18 11 17 5 — 51
S … 6 5 7 24 — 42
W: Maddy Shultz 0 0-0 0, Sophia Adams 2 2-2 6, Makenna Ventuleth 2 1-1 5, Izzy Odell 9 0-1 18, Elyz Schoeberl 0 0-0 0, Hailey Shalor 3 2-2 10, Rylee Falcone 0 0-2 0, Sam Tompkins 0 0-0 0, Anna Serdy 4 1-1 12, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-9 51
S: Autumn Burton 3 0-0 8, Amber Burton 0 0-0 0, Cady Ritton 0 2-6 2, Sam Barrett 4 0-1 8, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 9 2-4 24, Taylor Knapp 0 0-2 0, Leah Brundage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-13 42
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Shalor 2, Serdy 3); S 6 (Au. Burton 2, Osborne 4)
Morris 42, Charlotte Valley 41
M … 12 5 13 12 — 42
CV … 9 12 11 9 — 41
M: Carissa Richards 9 2-2 23, Hannah Wist 3 0-2 7, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 3 2-2 8, Delaney Coveny 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Hoyt 2 0-0 4, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-6 42
CV: Liz Gerster 0 0-0 0, Cadence Losie 1 0-0 2, Kailey Whitbeck 5 0-1 10, Jessica Zuill 4 4-5 14, Natalie Amadon 1 1-2 3, Ella Gerster 3 4-9 10, Peyton Wykoff 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 11-19 41
Three-point baskets: M 4 (Richards 3, Wist); CV 2 (Zuill)
Unadilla Valley 45, Windsor 38
UV … 16 15 9 5 — 45
W … 11 9 8 10 — 38
UV: Adrienne Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Schrag 4 1-2 9, Kadence York 6 4-6 17, Kora Johnson 1 0-0 2, Myriah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Madison Sayles 2 0-0 5, Natalie Crandall 3 0-0 6, Madison Parker 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Acre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-8 45
W: Claire Beattie 2 0-0 5, Cassie Bellmore 1 0-0 3, Sydney Angelo 3 0-0 7, Jaydaka Lehr 0 0-0 0, Ashlee Hagerman 1 0-0 2, Grace Deyo 0 0-0 0, Autumn Helstein 7 7-10 22. Totals: 14 7-10 38
Three-point baskets: UV 2 (York, Sayles); W 3 (Beattie, Bellmore, Angelo
BOYS BASKETBALL Canajoharie 60, Cherry Valley-Springfield 50
The Cherry Valley-Springfield boys basketball team fell to Canajoharie 60-50 on Thursday in the consolation game of the Andy Palmer Christmas Classic. The Patriots started the game on a 10-0 run but couldn’t sustain that momentum the rest of the way.
CV-S was led by Max Horvath’s 16 points while Duane Lafavre and C.J. Hurley each chipped in 11. Horvath was named to the all-tournament team.
Utica Notre Dame 68, Cooperstown 57 (Wednesday)
The Cooperstown boys fell in the title game of the Dick White Tournament on Wednesday by a score of 68-57 to Utica Notre Dame.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with 18 points, Miles Nelen scored 11 points, Ethan Kukenberger notched eight points and eight rebounds, and Cooper Bradley pulled down nine boards.
Lambert was named to the all-tournament team while Kukenberger received the Sportsmanship Award.
Cooperstown (3-6) will host Westmoreland on Jan. 5.
Canajoharie 60, Cherry Valley-Springfield 50
Can … 13 19 15 13 — 60
CV-S … 14 15 10 11 — 50
Can: Herget 6 3-x 17, Fairley 9 7-x 28, Toher 1 0-x 2, S. Ferrara 0 0-x 0, Mattice 1 0-x 2, Barlow 3 2-x 8, C. Ferrara 1 1-x 3. Totals: 21 13-x 60
CV-S: Cade 3 0-x 6, Lafavre 4 0-x 11, Stocking 2 0-x 4, Campagna 0 0-x 0, Horvath 7 1-x 16, O’Neill 1 0-x 2, Decker 0 0-x 0, Hurley 5 1-x 11, Meade 0 0-x 0, Benson 0 0-x 0. Totals: 22 2-x 50
Three-point baskets: Can 5 (Herget 2, Fairley 3); CV-S 4 (Lafavre 3, Horvath)
Utica Notre Dame 68, Cooperstown 57 (Wednesday)
UND … 11 15 19 23 — 68
Coop … 7 10 21 19 — 57
UND: D. Hamache 2 1-2 5, C. Babiare 2 0-2 6, D. Hayes 0 0-0 0, S. Lim 1 0-0 2, C. Poah 1 0-0 2, M. Biangiani 4 2-5 10, T. Watson 7 8-14 24, J. Massey 4 11-18 19. Totals: 21 22-41 68
Coop: Colby Diamond 0 0-0 0, Miles Nelen 4 2-2 11, Ethan Kukenberger 2 4-10 8, PJ Kiuber 1 0-2 2, Cooper Coleman 1 0-0 2, Troy Davis 2 0-0 4, Cooper Bradley 2 0-2 4, Brody Murdock 2 3-3 8, Charlie Lambert 6 5-9 18. Totals: 20 14-28 57
Three-point baskets: UND 4 (Babiare, Watson); Coop 3 (Nelen, Murdock, Lambert)
