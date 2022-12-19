A trio of strong performances helped the Worcester basketball team defeat Stamford/Jefferson 54-32 at home on Monday in a non-league contest.
Izzy Odell and Anna Serdy each scored 17 points for the Wolverines while Hailey Shalor followed close behind with 15 of her own.
Stamford/Jefferson’s leading scorer was McKenna Hoyt with 22 points. Tryhnati Donato added nine points.
Worcester will visit its rival Schenevus on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 58, Little Falls 57
Some clutch late free throws allowed the Cooperstown girls to edge Little Falls 58-57 on Monday.
Dani Seamon recorded a double-double in the win for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 24 points and 10 rebounds as well as three assists and two steals.
Meghan Niles, meanwhile, scored 11 points and Claire Jensen had six points and eight rebounds.
Seamon and Savannah Kirkby combined to go 6-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Cooperstown is right back at it on Tuesday when it visits Waterville.
Walton 54, Downsville 20
The Walton girls cruised to a 54-20 win over Downsville on Monday to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Jacqlyn Gransbury finished with 26 points and nine steals to lead the Warriors, Grace Walley had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds plus seven steals, and Eve Foster finished with seven points and six steals.
Leading the scoring for Downsville was McKenzy Brown with 12 points.
Walton hosts Unatego on Thursday while Downsville hosts Charlotte Valley on Tuesday.
Oxford 52, Bainbridge-Guilford 32
The Oxford girls defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 52-32 on Monday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Madalyn Barrows led the Blackhawks with 18 points while Ella Kelsey was also in double-figures with 12 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford was led by Jayslin Henderson with 18 points and Celeste Baldwin with nine points.
Oxford hosts Harpursville on Wednesday while B-G hosts Unadilla Valley the same day.
Morris 54, Deposit-Hancock 36 (Saturday)
After trailing by four in the first quarter, the Morris girls outscored Deposit-Hancock 43-21 the rest of the way to notch a 54-36 victory on Saturday.
Carissa Richards hit seven three-pointers for the Mustangs as part of a 27-point performance. Hannah Wist also had a big game with 19 points.
Kaitlyn Macumber finished with 22 points to lead the Eagles.
W … 14 20 6 14 — 54
S/J … 9 10 5 8 — 32
W: Sophia Adams 2 1-2 5, Makenna Ventuleth 0 0-0 0, Izzy Odell 8 1-1 17, Hailey Shalor 6 1-2 15, Rylee Falcone 0 0-0 0, Sam Tompkins 0 0-0 0, Anna Serdy 6 3-4 17. Totals: 22 6-9 54
S/J: Paige VanEtten 0 0-0 0, Gabriella Castilleja-Stannard 0 0-0 0, Tryhnati Donato 3 2-2 9, Tierney Turner 0 1-4 1, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Alayna Castilleja-Stannard 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hoyt 10 2-3 22. Totals: 13 5-9 32
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Shalor 2, Serdy 2); S/J 1 (Donato)
Cooperstown 58, Little Falls 57
C … 13 11 11 23 – 58
LF … 10 12 14 21 – 57
C: Meghan Niles 5 0-2 11, Tori France 1 0-0 2, Rory Nelen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Murdock 1 0-0 2, Claire Jensen 3 0-0 6, Hannah Craig 1 0-0 2, Dani Seamon 8 7-10 24, B. Seamon 2 0-0 4, Savannah Kirkby 2 3-6 7. Totals 23 10-18 58.
LF: Ava Greic 1 0-0 2, Andilynn Podleis 0 1-2 1, Adri Izzo 6 4-6 17, Alyssa Eckler 0 0-0 0, Makayla Mowers 0 3-4 3, Olivia Brand 0 2-2 2, Alexis Kress 9 6-8 27, Molly Podlas 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 17-24 57.
Three-point baskets: C 2 (Niles, Seamon); LF 2 (Izzo, Kress)
Walton 54, Downsville 20
W … 15 12 15 12 — 54
D … 6 2 8 4 — 20
W: Eve Foster 4 0-0 7, Havyn Merwin 1 1-2 3, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Jacqlyn Gransbury 14 1-1 26, MaKara MacGibbon 2 0-0 3, Grace Walley 7 1-5 15, MaKenna MacGibbon 0 0-2 0. Totals: 28 2-10 54
D: C. Conklin 0 0-0 0, M. Brown 5 1-10 12, S. Knorr 10 -0 2, H. Lund 0 0-0 0, S. Foote 1 0-0 2, C. Murphy 0 0-0 0, H. Frederick 0 0-0 0, T. Colas 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 3-10 20
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Foster, Gransbury, MaKara MacGibbon); D 1 (Brown)
Oxford 52, Bainbridge-Guilford 32
O … 14 12 18 8 — 52
B-G … 7 9 9 7 — 32
O: N. Smith 2 1-4 5, K. Kelsey-Jones 2 1-2 5, M. Barrows 7 2-2 18, K. Gallo 0 0-0 0, T. Smith 0 0-0 0, E. Kelsey 5 1-2 12, J. Finch 1 0-0 2, A. Benjamin 2 0-0 4, B. Chesebro 1 0-0 2, E. Knapp 0 0-0 0, A. Denz 1 0-0 2, L. Oliver 1 0-0 2. T. Manwarren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-10 52
B-G: P. Umbra 0 0-4 0, C. Baldwin 2 3-4 9, Ja. Henderson 9 0-0 18, V. Suda 0 0-0 0, Jo. Henderson 2 1-2 5, C. Benjamin 0 0-0 0, J. Parsons 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 4-12 32
Three-point baskets: O 3 (Barrows 2, Kelsey); B-G 2 (Baldwin 2)
Morris 54, Deposit-Hancock 36 (Saturday)
M … 11 20 19 4 — 54
D-H … 15 8 4 9 — 36
M: Carissa Richards 10 0-0 27, Hannah Wist 9 0-0 19, Madison Moore 0 0-0 0, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 2 3-4 8, Mackenzie Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-4 54
D-H: Sarah Gross 2 1-2 7, Hazel Bennett 1 1-1 3, Abigail Russell 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Macumber 10 2-6 22, Maretta Simmons 0 0-0 0, Kayden Shaver 0 0-0 0, Hannah Sanford 0 0-0 0, Leah Wist 2 0-0 4, Kelsey Wank 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-9 36
Three-point baskets: M 9 (Richards 7, Wist, Ross); D-H 2 (Gross)
