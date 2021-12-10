A big third quarter proved to be the difference in the Worcester girls basketball team’s 49-41 victory over Schenevus on Friday.
After trailing 23-18 at the half, the Wolverines outscored the Dragons 16-5 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Hailey Shalor led Worcester with a game-high 24 points on the strength of six three-pointers. Anna Serdy added nine points in the win.
Leading Schenevus in scoring was Kayleigh Bryant with 15 points. Kelsey Burton (11 points) and Samantha Osborne (10) also finished in double figures.
Delhi 58, Walton 26
Delhi defeated Walton 58-26 in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Leading the way for Delhi was Sylvia Liddle with 25 points, followed by Cadence Wakin with 13 points.
Jacqlyn Gransbury led Walton with a team-best 14 points.
Delhi will travel to play Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday.
Morris 56, Sharon Springs 6
Morris rolled past Sharon Springs 56-6 on Friday marking the Mustangs’ first league game of the season.
The Mustangs were led by Carissa Richards with 14 points and Hannah Wist with 13 points. Morris will next host the Joan Martin Holiday Tournament on Friday, with the first round opponent of Deposit-Hancock.
Sharon Springs will travel to play Cherry Valley-Springfield, also on Friday.
Worcester 49, Schenevus 41
W … 7 11 16 15 — 49
S … 14 9 5 13 — 41
Worcester: Hailey Shalor 9 0-0 24, Sophia Adams 1 5-8 7, Elizabeth Odell 1 3-6 5, Anna Serdy 3 1-2 9, Iriyah Haley 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 9-16 49
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 0 0-0 0 Autumn Burton 2 0-0 5, Kayleigh Bryant 6 0-0 15, Samantha Osborne 5 0-2 10, Kelsey Burton 5 1-2 11. Totals: 18 1-4 41
Three-point baskets: W 8 (Shalor 6, Serdy 2); S 4 (A. Burton, Bryant 3)
Delhi 58, Walton 26
D … 13 20 15 10 — 56
W … 3 5 9 9 — 26
Delhi: Julia Baxter 1 0-0 2, Libby Lamport 0 0-2 0, Sylvia Liddle 10 3-4 25, Amanda Nealis 1 0-0 2, Cadence Wakin 6 1-1 13, Shaina Mondore 1 0-0 2, Natalie Vrendenberg 4 3-4 7, Alyssa Gioffe 2 0-0 5, Vidya Samudrala 1 0-2 2. Totals 26 7-13 58
Walton: Ava Coons 1 1-2 4, Jacqlyn Gransbury 4 3-4 14, Jillian Wright 1 2-6 4, Makara MacGibbon 0 3-6 3, Kaitlyn Wood 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 10-20 26.
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Liddle 2, Gioffe); W 4 (Coons, Gransbury 3)
Morris 56, Sharon Springs 6
M … 16 21 8 11 — 56
SS … 1 0 3 2 — 6
Morris: Carissa Richards 6 0-0 14, Hannah Wist 6 0-0 13, Madison Aikins 3 0-2 6, Maddie Coleman 4 1-2 9, Triana Hawkins 6 0-0 12, Hannah Sawyer 1 0-2 2. Totals 26 1-6 56
Sharon Springs: Jen Manko 1 0-0 2, Cadence Beltane 0 1-2 1, Maddie Giardino 1 0-0 2, Lillie Tessier 0 1-4 1. Totals 2 2-6 6
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Richards 2, Wist); SS 0
