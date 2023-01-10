The Worcester girls basketball team used a big third quarter to take down Laurens 54-44 at home on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Trailing 23-19 at the half, the Wolverines outscored the Leopards 17-4 in the third quarter to take back a lead they would never relinquish.
Anna Serdy led the way for Worcester with 20 points while Izzy Odell also finished in double-figures with 15 points.
“I’m proud of how my players responded after halftime,” Worcester coach Chris Kaltenbach said via email. “We shot very poorly during the second quarter but put up 17 and 18 to close out the game in the third and fourth.”
Laurens fell despite making nine three-pointers as a team. Gabby Andrades led all players with 21 points, while Kyrah Andrades and Brooke Mann scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Worcester visits Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Thursday while Laurens travels to Richfield Springs on Friday.
Delhi 49, Unadilla Valley 36
Strong defense and balanced offense helped the Delhi girls defeat Unadilla Valley 49-36 at home on Tuesday.
Natalie Vredenburgh scored a team-high 14 points while adding five steals, Vidya Samudrala had 10 points and seven rebounds, Julia Baxter registered nine points and seven rebounds, and Alyssa Gioffe added eight points.
Leading Unadilla Valley were Kadence York with 11 points and Bella Jones with eight.
Delhi visits Greene on Thursday while UV hosts Sidney the same day.
Unatego 83, Harpursville 17
Five different Unatego players scored in double-digits on Tuesday as the Spartans defeated Harpursville 83-17 at home.
Bailey McCoy led the attack with 21 points thanks to five three-pointers made. Also contributing to the win for Unatego were Harly Birdsall (16 points), Kylie Mussaw (14), Lizzy Craft (12), and Maddie Wilsey (10).
Unatego hosts Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 44, Franklin 37
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton defeated Franklin 44-37 in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Tuesday.
Hannah Bonczkowski led the Raiders with 22 points, while Mackenzi Marron added 10.
Shannon Kingsbury netted a game-high 29 points for Franklin.
G-MU will visit Downsville on Wednesday while Franklin will host Milford on Thursday.
Schenevus 50, Milford 32
Schenevus shut down Milford 50-32 for a road Tri-Valley League victory on Tuesday.
Sam Osborne had 13 points to lead Schenevus while Autumn Burton followed close behind with 12 points. Sam Barrett also finished in double-figures with 10 points.
Milford’s Delaney Maison was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points in the losing effort.
Both teams will be on the road on Thursday: Schenevus visits Cherry Valley-Springfield while Milford will take on Franklin.
Oxford 50, Walton 36
The Oxford girls held Walton to just 10 points in the first half of Tuesday’s 50-36 road victory.
Madalyn Barrows had a big night for the Blackhawks, racking up 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Ella Kelsey tacked on 10 points in the win.
For Walton, Jacqlyn Gransbury registered 15 points, seven rebounds, and five steals while Grace Walley had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Walton will visit Harpursville on Thursday.
Richfield Springs 63, Morris 45
Richfield Springs defeated Morris on Tuesday by a score of 63-45.
Issy Seamon scored a team-high 23 points to lead Richfield Springs while Maggie Worobey followed close behind with 22 points.
Carissa Richards led the way for the Mustangs with 26 points on six three-pointers, while Hannah Wist added 11.
Morris visits Edmeston on Thursday.
Worcester 54, Laurens 44
W … 14 5 17 18 — 54
L … 10 13 4 17 — 44
W: Sophia Adams 2 0-0 4, Makenna Ventuleth 1 2-5 4, Izzy Odell 6 3-4 15, Hailey Shalor 1 4-4 7, Sam Tompkins 0 0-0 0, Anna Serdy 8 0-0 20, Allison Boyle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-13 54
L: Kyrah Andrades 4 0-0 11, Gabby Andrades 8 2-2 21, Emerson Allen 1 0-0 2, Kendra Dunham 0 0-0 0, Brooke Mann 3 1-2 10, Nicole Stanley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-4 44
Three-point baskets: W 5 (Shalor, Serdy 4); L 9 (K. Andrades 3, G. Andrades 3, Mann 3)
Delhi 49, Unadilla Valley 36
DA … 12 6 21 10 — 49
UV … 6 8 19 3 — 36
DA: Julia Baxter 4 1-2 9, Natalie Vredenburgh 7 0-1 14, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kylie Cheshire 0 1-2 1, Hannah Ransford 0 0-2 0, Victoria Verspoor 0 0-0 0, El Wagner 1 1-2 3, Alyssa Gioffe 4 0-1 8, Vidya Samudrala 5 0-0 10, Riley Maney 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 3-10 49
UV: Adrienne Hodge 2 0-0 4, Jaiden Schrag 2 0-2 4, Kadence York 5 1-4 11, Kora Johnson 1 2-2 4, Myriah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Madison Sayles 2 0-0 5, Natalie Crandall 0 0-0 0, Madison Parker 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 4 0-0 8, Mackenzie Acre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-8 36
Three-point baskets: DA 0; UV 1 (Sayles)
Unatego 83, Harpursville 17
U … 28 23 16 16 — 83
H … 2 5 10 0 — 17
U: B. McCoy 7 1-2 21, H. Birdsall 6 2-4 16, M. Birdsall 2 0-0 4, K. Mussaw 5 3-6 14, M. Wilsey 4 2-2 10, K. Henn 2 1-2 5, G. Tilt 0 1-2 1, L. Craft 5 3-4 12. Totals: 30 14-22 83
H: J. Merrill 2 0-0 4, M. Fleming 0 0-0 0, A. Hartman 3 0-0 8, A. Kachmar 0 2-2 2, G. Pawela 0 0-0 0, S. Combs 0 1-2 1, H. Moffitt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 3-4 17
Three-point baskets: U 9 (McCoy 5, H. Birdsall 2, Mussaw, Craft); H 2 (Hartman)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 44, Franklin 37
G-MU … 6 15 6 17 — 44
F … 7 12 10 8 — 37
G-MU: Morgan Williams 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 2 3-4 8, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 5 10-17 22, Avriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Turnbull 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 1 1-2 3, Kendra Hammond 0 1-2 1, Mackenzi Marron 4 2-5 10, Abigail Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 17-30 44
F: Maddie Hyzer 0 0-0 0, Haylee Taggart 1 0-0 2, Sara Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 13 1-5 29, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Lucas Van Dyke 1 1-2 3, Tamara Wright 0 0-0 0, Taylor Amatuccio 1 0-0 3, Totals: 16 2-7 37
Three-point baskets: G-MU 3 (Bonczkowski 2, Sorochinsky); F 3 (Kingsbury 2, Amatuccio)
Schenevus 50, Milford 32
S … 14 12 11 13 — 50
M … 8 11 4 9 — 32
S: Autumn Burton 5 0-0 12, Amber Burton 2 0-0 5, Cady Ritton 2 0-2 4, Sam Barrett 3 3-4 10, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 2 0-0 4, Sam Osborne 5 2-4 13, Taylor Knapp 1 0-2 2, Leah Brundege 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-12 50
M: Taylor Beckley 2 1-2 5, Bella Garlick 1 0-0 2, Kara Mertz 0 2-2 2, Julia Barown 1 0-0 2, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Olivia Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 5 5-8 17, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 8-12 32
Three-point baskets: S 5 (Au. Burton 2, Am. Burton, Barrett, Osborne); M 2 (Maison 2)
Oxford 50, Walton 36
O … 11 15 21 3 — 50
W … 4 6 12 14 — 36
O: Naiomi Smith 2 1-1 5, Kyla Kelsey-Jones 3 0-0 6, Madalyn Barrows 10 5-6 22, Kadence Gallo 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Ella Kelsey 5 1-2 10, Jocie Finch 0 0-0 0, Ava Benjamin 2 0-0 4, Bailey Chesebro 0 1-2 1, Abbi Denz 0 0-0 0, Leah Oliver 1 0-0 2, Taegan Manwarren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-11 50
W: Eve Foster 0 0-0 0, Havyn Merwin 1 0-0 2, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 2 0-0 4, Jacqlyn Gransbury 6 4-7 15, MaKara MacGibbon 2 0-0 3, Grace Walley 6 0-0 12. Totals: 17 4-7 36
Three-point baskets: O 4 (Barrows 3, Kelsey); W 2 (Gransbury, MacGibbon)
Richfield Springs 63, Morris 45
RS … 16 17 16 14 — 63
M … 15 11 7 12 — 45
RS: G. Seamon 0 0-2 0, A. Hosford 0 0-0 0, M. Worobey 8 0-0 22, S. Spencer 4 0-0 8, C. Seamon 0 0-0 0, I. Seamon 10 1-1 23, E. Garrsey 0 0-0 0, E. White 0 0-0 0, A. Hawkes 2 2-3 6, D. Butler 0 0-0 0, A. Diotte 1 2-4 4, L. Dyn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-10 63
M: Carissa Richards 10 0-0 26, Hannah Wist 5 0-0 11, Madison Moore 0 0-0 0, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Hoyt 2 0-0 4, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 0-0 45
Three-point baskets: RS 8 (M.Worobey 6, I Seamon 2); M 7 (Richards 6, Wist)
