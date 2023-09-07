The Worcester girls rallied from an early deficit to defeat Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2-1 on the road Wednesday.
Bella Head and Hailey Shalor were the goalscorers for the Wolverines, with each recording an assist on the other’s goal.
Alyssa Sorochinsky scored for the Raiders thanks to an assist by Dannaka Rasmussen.
Worcester will host Windham-Ashland-Jewett Friday while G-MU will be in action the same day against Milford in the New York Pizzeria Tournament at Unadilla Valley.
Worcester 2, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1 (Wednesday)
W … 0-2-2
G-MU … 1-0-1
W: Bella Head 1-1, Hailey Shalor 1-1
G-MU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 1-0, Dannaka Rasmussen 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 2-2, G-MU 5-2
Goalies: Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 1
Afton/Harpursville 3, Margaretville 1 (Wednesday)
Afton/Harpursville defeated Margaretville 3-1 Wednesday in the James Campbell Tournament in Downsville.
Bobby Mercilliot scored twice in the win for A/H while Anthony Obeada had a goal of his own and Equan Patterson added an assist.
Scoring for Margaretville was Chase Norwick off an assist by Jon Flores.
Carter Burns was terrific in net for A/H, finishing with 11 saves. CJ Fairbairn made four stops for the Blue Devils.
Afton/Harpursville 3, Margaretville 1 (Wednesday)
A/H … 1-2-3
M … 1-0-1
A/H: Bobby Mercilliot 2-0, Anthony Obeada 1-0, Equan Patterson 0-1
M: Chase Norwick 1-0, Jon Flores 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: A/H 11-1, M 12-2
Goalies: Carter Burns (A/H) 11, CJ Fairbairn (M) 4
