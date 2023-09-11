The Worcester boys soccer team shut out Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2-0 at home Monday.
Alex Adams and Derek Land each scored for the Wolverines while Connor Land and Adams each had an assist.
Tyler Head had seven saves while Matthew Sanders had one in the win. Tucker Cattanach had six saves for UV/G-MU.
Worcester will visit Schenevus Wednesday.
Laurens/Milford 2, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 0
Laurens/Milford blanked Windham-Ashland-Jewett 2-0 at home Monday.
Tyler March and Aidan Mertz each scored a goal while Rhys Calleja and Christian Lawson each had an assist.
Chase Long tallied eight saves in goal in the shutout.
L/M will host Oxford Thursday.
Edmeston 5, Gilboa 0 (Saturday)
Edmeston blanked Gilboa 5-0 in the semifinal round of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Saturday.
Gavin McEnroe led the way with three goals while Izek Richards and Brock Redner each scored a goal in the win.
Braymon Clark had an assist for the Panthers. Jason Reinert had five saves in goal in the shutout.
Edmeston will take on Unatego/Franklin Tuesday at home before they meet again in the championship round Saturday.
Laurens/Milford 5, Jefferson/Stamford 1 (Saturday)
The Laurens/Milford boys cruised to a 5-1 win over Jefferson/Stamford Saturday in the second round of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Aidan Mertz scored twice for L/M while also adding an assist. Rhys Calleja and Christian Lawson each had a goal and an assist and Cole Williams added another goal.
Jon Michael Leas scored the only goal for Jefferson/Stamford.
Chase Long and Tyler March combined for one save for Laurens/Milford. For Jefferson/Stamford, Jordan Anderson and Thomas Trecco had four saves combined.
Downsville/Walton 3, Delhi 0 (Friday) Delhi 4, Bainbridge-Guilford 3 (Saturday)
Delhi split a pair of games last weekend in the James Campbell Tournament in Downsville.
The Bulldogs fell to Downsville/Walton 3-0 Friday. Phill Eggers scored a pair of goals while Chase Mabery scored one and Travis Houck had two assists for D/W.
Tabor Reed had nine saves for Delhi while Cillen Riera had one in the loss.
Delhi defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 4-3 in an overtime game Saturday. Elijah Ransford scored the game-winner to end a back-and-forth contest.
Bryce Burrows scored a pair of goals while Bryce Livengood scored one and Risdon Reed had a pair of assists in the win.
Brock Porter scored two goals while Easton Porter tallied an assist for B-G.
Reed had 12 goals in the win while Matt Wombacker had eight in the loss.
These teams will face off again Bainbridge-Guilford Wednesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2, Duanesburg/BKW 1 (Saturday)
The CV-S/SS boys defeated Duanesburg/BKW 2-1 Saturday.
Both of the goals in the win came on penalty kicks by Kris Cade. In net, Ethan Mickel finished with 14 saves.
CV-S/SS will visit Morris Tuesday.
Worcester 2, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Wor … 1-1-2
UV/G-MU … 0-0-0
W: Alex Adams 1-1, Derek Land 1-0, Connor Land 0-1
UV/G-MU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 8-3, UV/G-MU 7-6
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 7, Matthew Sanders (W) 1, Tucker Cattanach 6 (UV/G-MU)
Laurens/Milford 2, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 0
L/M … 2-0-2
W-A-J … 0-0-0
L/M: Tyler March 1-0, Aidan Mertz 1-0, Rhys Calleja 0-1, Christian Lawson 0-1
W-A-J: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L/M 18-1, W-A-J 9-2
Goalies: Chase Long (L/M) 8, Jacob Schwartz (W-A-J) 8.
Edmeston 5, Gilboa 0 (Saturday)
E … 1-4-5
G … 0-0-0
E: Gavin McEnroe 3-0, Izek Richards 1-0, Brock Redner 1-0, Braymon Clark 0-1
G: none
Shots: E 7, G 5
Goalies: Jason Reinert (E) 5
Laurens/Milford 5, Jefferson/Stamford 1 (Saturday)
L/M … 2-3-5
J/S … 0-1-1
L/M: Aidan Mertz 2-1, Rhys Calleja 1-1, Christian Lawson 1-1, Cole Williams 1-0
J/S: Jon Michael Leas 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: L/M 13-2, J/S 2-1
Goalies: Chase Long/Tyler March (L/M) 1, Jordan Anderson/Thomas Trecco (J/S) 4
Downsville/Walton 3, Delhi 0 (Friday)
D/W: Phil Eggers 2-0, Chase Mabery 1-0, Travis Houck 0-2
DA: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: D/W 19-4, DA 13-5
Goalies: Harrington (D/W) 6, Tabor Reed (DA) 9, Cullen Riera (DA) 1
Delhi 4, Bainbridge-Guilford 3 (Saturday)
DA: Bryce Burrows 2-0, Bryce Livengood 1-0, Elijah Ransford 1-0, Risdon Reed 0-2
B-G: Brock Porter 2-0, Easton Porter 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 17-4, B-G 22-8
Goalies: Tabor Reed (DA) 12, Matt Wombacker (B-G) 8
South Kortright 179, Margaretville 188
The South Kortright golf team edged Margaretville 179-188 in Monday’s match at the College Course at Delhi.
Connor Quarino, Jacob Staroba and Lee Marigliano each shot 44 for SK while Jack Byrne and Boston Quarino both shot 47.
Margaretville’s Ryan Sanford had the low round of the day with a 39.
South Kortright (6-1) will face Charlotte Valley Friday at Delhi.
South Kortright 179, Margaretville 188 At the College Course at Delhi Par 36, Front 9
SK: Connor Quarino 44, Jacob Staroba 44, Lee Marigliano 44, Jack Byrne 47, Boston Quarino 47
M: Ryan Sanford 39, CJ Fairbairn 48, Hunter Balcom 50, Conner Hill 51
