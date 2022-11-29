The Worcester boys basketball team kicked off its season in style on Tuesday, defeating Sharon Springs 40-36 while rechristening its court in honor of longtime coach James Kenyon.
Connor Fancher led the Wolverines with 12 points as well as six rebounds and three steals. Also contributing were Tyler Head with 11 points and Joey Geiskopf with eight.
Luke Enyart paced Sharon Springs with 16 points while Brady Law had 13.
Before the game, the Wolverines honored Kenyon, who has coached at Worcester for 37 years, by naming the playing surface James Kenyon Court. He was joined at center court by a large group of family members and was unassisted by his grandchildren in unveiling his signature on each side of the court.
“When I think of this court… it’s got my name on it, but it belongs to every athlete that has run these lines in here,” Kenyon said in an address to the crowd. “Having that name Kenyon on the court means more than you’ll ever know.”
South Kortright 70, Unadilla Valley 30
The Rams opened their season on Tuesday with a 70-30 victory over Unadilla Valley.
Josh Anderson led SK with a game-high 22 points and Connor Quarion added 17, including five three-pointers, in the big win.
The Storm were led by Haywood Edwards with eight points and Trent Marinelli with seven.
South Kortright will be at Fulton-Montgomery Community College this weekend taking on Fort Plain and Argyle. UV, meanwhile, will be at the Sherburne-Earlville Tip-Off Tournament on Friday.
Worcester 40, Sharon Springs 36
W … 12 9 9 10 — 40
SS … 10 6 9 11 — 36
South Kortright 70, Unadilla Valley 30
SK … 21 19 25 5 — 70
UV … 10 5 11 4 — 30
SK: L. Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, T. Dianich 3 0-0 6, J. Byrne 3 0-0 7, D. Dengler 2 0-0 4, T. Cole 2 0-0 4, C. Quarino 6 0-0 17, J. Anderson 10 0-0 22, A. Champlin 2 1-2 6, J. Palmatier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 1-2 70
UV: Haywood Edwards 3 0-0 8, Mitchell Thompson 0 0-0 0, Tucker Cattanach 2 0-0 4, Trevor Smith 0 0-0 0, Dakota Johnson 0 0-0 0, Keegan Platt 1 0-0 3, Zach Smith 2 0-0 4, Trason Murray 1 0-0 3, Trent Marinelli 3 0-0 7, Kaden Butts 0 2-4 2. Totals: 12 2-4 30
Three-point baskets: SK 8 (Byrne, Quarino 5, Anderson 2, Champlin); UV 5 (Edwards 2, Platt, Murray, Marinelli)
Charlotte Valley 43, Laurens 32
The Charlotte Valley girls jumped out to a 23-8 halftime lead en route to a 43-32 victory over Laurens on Tuesday.
Kailey Whitbeck led the Wildcats with eight points while Ella Gerster and Jessica Zuill each scored seven points.
Gabby Andrades had a big game for Laurens, scoring 20 points in the loss. Brooke Mann added nine points.
Charlotte Valley will visit Unadilla Valley on Wednesday while Laurens will take on South Kortright on Friday in the Pat Grasso Tournament.
Worcester 49, Middleburgh 11
The Lady Wolverines jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter against Middleburgh on Tuesday and never looked back, rolling to a 49-11 victory.
Hailey Shalor poured in 18 points, including four three-pointers, to lead Worcester while Anna Serdy followed close behind with 17 points of her own.
“Our girls gave great energy on defense from the tip. The defensive intensity led to easy baskets and some open 3s that fell early,” Worcester coach Chris Kaltenbach said via email.
Worcester will host Fort Plain on Monday.
Chenango Forks 57, Unatego 55 OT
Unatego lost an overtime heartbreaker to Chenango Forks 57-55 at home on Tuesday.
Trailing by 15 entering the fourth quarter, Forks rallied to force overtime by outscoring Unatego 19-4 in the final period.
Kylie Mussaw led the way for Unatego with a game-high 22 points. Maddie Wilsey and Lizzy Craft each added 12 points for the Spartans.
Unatego hosts Seton Catholic on Saturday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 39, Gilboa-Conesville 11Gilbertsville-Mount Upton rolled past Gilboa-Conesville 39-11 in a non-league game on Tuesday.
Hannah Bonczkowski led the way for G-MU with 18 points including a pair of three-pointers. The Raiders’ defense held Gilboa to single digits in all four quarters of the victory.
Karly Sutton made two three-pointers to lead Gilboa with six points.
G-MU’s next game is next Tuesday against Downsville.
Charlotte Valley 43, Laurens 32
CV … 11 12 14 5 — 43
L … 6 2 11 15 — 32
CV: Elizabeth Gerster 2 0-0 4, Losie 3 0-0 6, Whitbeck 4 0-0 8, Zuill 3 0-0 7, Carey 2 1-2 5, Gonsalves 2 0-0 4, Ella Gerster 3 1-2 7, Wikoff 1 0-0 2, Santiago 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-4 43
L: Kyrah Andrades 1 1-5 3, Gabby Andrades 6 6-13 20, Allen 0 0-0 0, Brooke Mann 2 3-6 9, Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Stanley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 10-24 32
Three-point baskets: CV 1 (Zuill), L 4 (G. Andrades 2, Mann 2)
Worcester 49, Middleburgh 11
W … 14 17 11 7 — 49
M … 0 7 2 2 — 11
W: Madison Schultz 1 0-0 2, Sophia Adams 1 0-0 3, Marie Holzer 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ventuleth 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Odell 0 3-4 3, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-0 0, Hailey Shalor 7 0-0 18, Rylee Falcone 1 0-0 2, Samantha Tompkins 1 0-0 2, Anna Serdy 7 1-1 17. Totals: 19 4-5 49
M: E. Lacko 0 0-2 0, A. Moorehead 1 0-0 3, C. Danielsen 1 0-0 2, P Yung 0 0-0 0, C. Armlin 0 0-0 0, S. Schafroth 3 0-0 6. Totals: 5 0-2 11
Three-point baskets: W 7 (Adams, Shalor 4, Serdy 2); M 1 (Moorehead)
Chenango Forks 57, Unatego 55 OT
CF … 15 3 16 19 4 — 57
U … 24 8 17 4 2 — 55
CF: J. Dobish 0 0-2 0, M. Warpus 7 0-2 17, L. Scott 1 1-2 3, T. Parks 4 4-6 12, L. Paske 0 1-2 1, A. Bough 2 1-3 5, H. Willis 7 0-1 16, A. Specchio 1 1-2 3, A. Borelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-20 57
U: B. McCoy 2 0-0 5, H. Birdsall 0 2-2 2, M. Birdsall 0 0-0 0, K. Mussaw 8 4-8 22, M. Wilsey 5 2-2 12, K. Henn 1 0-0 2, G. Tilt 0 0-0 0, L. Craft 6 0-1 12. Totals: 22 8-13 55
Three-point baskets: CF 5 (Warpus 3, Willis 2); U 3 (McCoy, Mussaw 2)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 39, Gilboa-Conesville 11
G-MU … 9 13 11 6 — 39
G-C … 2 2 4 3 — 11
G-MU: Hannah Bonczkowski 8 0-0 18, Mackenzi Marron 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Barnes 2 1-1 5, Kendra Hammond 2 0-0 4, Kyra Demmon 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Sorochinsky 1 0-0 2, Morgan Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 1-1 39
G-C: Karly Sutton 2 0-0 6, Caitlyn Ciaravino 1 1-4 3, Laura Breigle 1 0-0 2, Olivia Ross 0 0-2 0, Adreannah Cruz 0 0-2 0. Totals 4 1-8 11.
Three-point baskets: G-MU 2 (Hannah Bonczkowski 2); G-C 2 (Karly Sutton 2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.