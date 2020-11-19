Worcester student-athletes honored for academics

Worcester Central School was honored last week by state Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as a school of academic distinction.
“At the end of each sports season, the NYSPHSAA honors those teams and individuals that excel in the classroom. Those student-athletes, teams, and schools work very hard throughout the year and deserve to be recognized for their academic success,” reads the NYSPHSAA website.
A team qualifies for scholar-athlete if 75 percent of the roster is greater than or equal to a GPA of 90. Individuals on any given team are eligible for recognition if their GPA meets the same criteria.
Individual athletes who are recognized by NYSPHSAA receive a pin in recognition of their academic performance. In addition to individual recognition, Worcester had certificates made for each member of the qualifying teams.
For the 2019-2020 year, Worcester's scholar-athlete teams were boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball and the competitive cheerleading team. Spring sports in 2020 were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order for schools to be recognized, they must submit an application on the NYSPHSAA website.
In addition to Charlotte Valley Central School, Worcester is one of only two schools in Section IV to be recognized with all sports teams for the year garnering scholar-athlete team recognition, according to Worcester Central School Athletic Director Jim Kenyon.
“Senator Seward found out about it, and thought it was really great, so he had his office make up these really beautiful New York State Senate certificates for the kids that were on those teams for school of distinction,” Kenyon said.
Kenyon conveyed what an honor the recognition from Senator Seward was, as well as for a small school.
“In a time like this, where everything looks like crap going towards the winter sports season — I doubt we're even going to have basketball this year — and just to have something positive at this time for our program, it really worked out pretty good," Kenyon said. "It picked the kids up a little bit, so that was really nice."
