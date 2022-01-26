Worcester tops Milford, Schenevus edges Morris in girls TVL action

The Worcester girls defeated Milford 55-30 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday that also served as the Wolverines’ Senior Night.
Scoring in double figures for the Wolverines were Elizabeth Odell, who scored a game-high 22 points, and Hailey Shalor, who scored 11 points including three three-pointers.
Leading the way for the Wildcats were Taylor Beckley with 11 points and Delaney Maison who scored 10 points.
Worcester honored its seniors Maci Milavec, Rianna Otero, and Iriyah Haley prior to the game. The Wolverines will face Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Saturday.
Schenevus 44, Morris 41
The Dragons edged the Mustangs 44-41 in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Wednesday.
Sam Osborne was Schenevus’ leading scorer with 13 points while Kayleigh Bryant added 12 points and Autumn Burton finished with 10.
Hannah Wist scored a game-high 18 points for Morris in the losing effort. Carissa Richards also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Schenevus will host Sharon Springs on Friday while Morris will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield on Thursday.
South Kortright 76, Gilboa 30
The Lady Rams rolled to a 76-30 victory over Gilboa on Wednesday in Delaware League action.
Lacey Eckert poured in a game-high 22 points to lead South Kortright. Also finishing in double figures in the victory were Adelynn Eckert with 16 points and Emily Andersen with 12 points.
Kara Dumas led the Wildcats with 12 points on four three-pointers.
Roxbury 53, Charlotte Valley 25
Roxbury cruised to victory over Charlotte Valley 53-25 in Wednesday’s Delaware League matchup.
Myah Johnston was the high scorer for Roxbury with 18 points, closely followed by Kylie DeMaio with 17 points.
Charlotte Valley was led by Jenna Lubbers with 10 points.
Worcester 55, Milford 30
W … 18 7 16 14 — 55
M … 11 4 8 7 — 30
Worcester: Sophia Adams 2 0-2 4, Iriyah Haley 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth Odell 9 4-4 22, Hailey Shalor 4 0-0 11, Maci Milavec 2 0-0 4, Anna Serdy 1 0-0 3, Rianna Otero 2 1-2 6. Totals 22 5-8 55
Milford: Taylor Beckley 4 0-0 11, Kara Mertz 0 0-0 0, Julia Barown 0 0-0 0, Allison Munson 0 0-0 0, Bella Saggesse 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 4 0-0 10, Sara Munson 4 1-5 9. Totals 12 1-5 30
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Shalor 3, Haley, Serdy, Otero); M 5 (Beckley 3, Maison 2)
Schenevus 44, Morris 41
S … 18 11 7 8 — 44
M … 15 7 12 7 — 41
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Amber Burton 0 0-0 0, Autumn Burton 4 0-0 10, Cady Ritton 2 1-2 5, Liana Darling 2 0-0 4, Kayleigh Bryant 4 1-2 12, Sam Osborne 6 1-2 13, Sam Barrett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-6 44
Morris: Carissa Richards 4 3-7 12, Hannah Wist 7 3-6 18, Madison Aikins 3 0-0 8, Triana Hawkins 0 0-2 0, Hannah Swayer 1 1-2 3, Maddie Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-17 41
Three-point baskets: S 5 (Au. Burton 2, Bryant 3); M 4 (Richards, Wist, Aikins 2)
South Kortright 76, Gilboa 30
SK … 16 23 19 18 — 76
G … 6 8 13 3 — 30
SK: C. Thomas 2 0-0 6, E. Andersen 5 2-2 12, M. Coberly 1 0-0 2, K. Reinshagen 3 0-0 7, H. Collins 2 0-0 4, L. Eckert 11 0-0 22, A. Eckert 7 2-2 16, P. Pietrantoni 1 0-0 3, M. Stiber 2 0-0 4, M. Albano 0 0-0 0, M. Mata 0 0-0 0. Totals: 34 4-4 76
Gilboa: Bailey Hughes 1 0-0 2, Kristin Brandow 2 1-1 5, Laura Breigle 1 2-2 4, Kara Dumas 4 0-0 12, Karly Sutton 1 0-0 3, Olivia Ross 0 0-0 0, Taryn VanValkenburgh 2 0-4 4. Totals: 11 3-8 30
Three-point baskets: SK 4 (Thomas 2, Reinshagen, Pietrantoni); G 5 (Dumas 4, Sutton)
Roxbury 53, Charlotte Valley 25
R … 16 17 16 4 — 53
CV … 8 6 4 7 — 25
Roxbury: Riley Goodchild 1 0-0 3, Myah Johnston 7 1-2 18, Kylie DeMaio 7 1-1 17, Kimora Brown 2 1-3 5, Gabrielle Garafolo 2 0-2 4, Bryanna Meehan 2 2-2 6. Totals 22 5-10 53
Charlotte Valley: Kadence Losie 2 2-2 6, Maeve Carey 1 1-2 3, Jenna Lubbers 3 3-3 10, Ella Gerster 2 2-4 6. Totals 8 8-11 25
Three-point baskets: R 6 (Johnston 3, DeMaio 2, Goodchild); CV 1 (Lubbers)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Franklin 51, Sharon Springs 45
The Franklin boys eked out a 51-45 win against Sharon Springs in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley league game.
Matt Serrao led the way for Franklin with a game-high 21 points, and was followed by Brandon Gregory with 17 points.
Brady Law of Sharon Springs led his team with 16 points, followed by Luke Enyart with 12 points.
Richfield Springs 58,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 41
Richfield Springs defeated G-MU 58-41 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley league game.
Dylan Hosford led the Indians with 22 points, while Andrew Oakley contributed nine points.
Dylan McVey led the Raiders with 13 points.
Richfield Springs is 8-7 overall and will host Worcester on its Senior Night on Friday.
Delhi 50, Norwich 43 (Tuesday)
Delhi beat Norwich 50-43 in a boys non-league game on Tuesday.
Scoring in double-digits for the Bulldogs were Luke Schnabel with 14 points, Owen Haight with 10 points, and Angelo Krzyston with 12 points.
Torin Lawrence, Steven Dowdall, and Keegan Franklin all scored nine points for Norwich.
Delhi will host Harpursville on Thursday.
Franklin 51, Sharon Springs 45
F … 12 18 14 7 — 51
SS … 11 11 9 14 — 45
Franklin: Matt Serrao 8 3-4 21, Aiden Nolan 1 0-0 2, Brandon Gregory 7 1-2 17, Alan Dumond 1 0-2 2, William Mettler 1 0-0 2, Tyler Holcomb 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 4-8 51
Sharon Springs: Carson Law 1 0-0 2, Mike Cashman 3 0-0 7, Jake Perrotti 2 0-0 6, Luke Enyart 4 3-5 12, Brady Law 7 1-2 16, Brady Ostrander 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 4-8 45
Three-point baskets: F 5 (Serrao 2, Gregory 2, Holcomb); SS 4 (Cashman 2, Perrotti 2)
Richfield Springs 58, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 41
RS … 11 18 16 13 — 58
G-MU … 13 10 10 8 — 41
RS: Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Oakley 4 1-1 9, Graves 2 0-0 4, Hosford 9 1-3 22, Dunckel 4 0-0 8, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Steenberg 1 0-0 2, Boss 3 0-0 8. Totals 25 2-4 58
G-MU: McVey 5 0-0 13, Pain 3 0-1 7, Hartwell 2 0-0 4, Corbin 1 0-0 2, Proskine 4 1-3 9, Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 1-4 41
Three-point baskets: RS 6 (Hosford 3, Boss 2, Schultz); G-MU 4 (McVey 3, Pain)
Delhi 50, Norwich 43 (Tuesday)
DA … 9 16 11 14 – 50
N … 2 6 15 20 – 43
Delhi: Luke Schnabel 5 3-7 14, Owen Haight 4 2-2 10, Zachary Finch 0 3-5 3, Logan Nealis 1 1-7 3, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 5 2-5 12, Kenny Rasmussen 2 0-0 4, Luke Sanford 0 2-4 2. Totals 18 13-30 50
Norwich: Torin Lawrence 2 5-6 9, Jerell Stokes 1 1-2 3, Collin Olds 0 4-4 4, Steven Dowdall 4 0-0 9, Keegan Franklin 0 9-11 9, Wyatt Thornton 0 2-4 2, Logan Ford 2 3-4 7. Totals 9 24-31 43
Three-point baskets: DA 1 (Schnabel); N 1 (Dowdall)
BOWLING
The Deposit and Greene/Oxford bowling teams split their Tuesday match at Fox Bowling Center.
The Deposit boys won 3-1 while the Greene/Oxford girls earned a 4-0 sweep.
Ben Petrick (385), Ben Robbins (380), and Justin Lanner (329) all had solid series for Deposit. Nick Flynn (431) and Logan Yaddow (428) both topped 400 for Greene/Oxford.
On the girls side, Brianna Fowlston led Greene/Oxford with a line of 161-190-179-530. Halia Tallett also performed well with a total score of 475.
Leading Deposit were Kyleight Schmitz (331) and Grace Robbins (323).
Boys: Deposit 3, Greene/Oxford 1
Deposit (1723): Ben Petrick 144-124-117-385, Ben Robbins 101-141-138-380, Justin Lanner 94-123-112-329, Jacob Albrecht 118-100-218, Sam Griffin 86-127-213
Greene/Oxford: Nick Flynn 170-172-189-431, Logan Yaddow 152-146-130-428, Aiden Carter 128-110-122-360, Levin Bourn 109-106-84-299
Girls: Greene/Oxford 4, Deposit 0
Greene/Oxford (2122): Brianna Fowlston 161-190-179-530, Halia Tallett 138-165-172-475, Alexis Whitfield 126-130-126-382, Katie Yates 120-142-113-375, Abby Kimball 112-123-235, Grace Carpenter 125
Deposit: Kyleigh Schmitz 126-84-121-331, Grace Robbins 98-123-102-323
