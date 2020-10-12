Hendrickson scores ace at Colonial Ridge Nancy Hendrickson recorded a hole-in-one on the 13th hole at Colonial Ridge Golf Course during the Impossible Pine Tournament on Oct. 10. Hendrickson drove the ball just above the hole with her pitching wedge before it rolled in. The feat was witnessed by Erika Thetford, Lisa Webster, and Scott Lawrence.
In brief: Hendrickson scores ace at Colonial Ridge
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HARTWICK - Beatrice M. Griffith, a lifelong resident of Hartwick, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2020, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 92. Born in Hartwick on July 5, 1928, Bea was a daughter of Fred I. Gill Sr. and Myrtle S. Pickens Gill. She attended scho…
Most Popular
Articles
- Storm knocks out power, levels vet's barn
- Otsego County Public Health cites gathering at hemp farm
- New butcher in Sidney Center to offer 'farm to table' service
- Oneonta mandates masks, social distancing
- Otsego officials link 7 virus cases to wedding
- Woman airlifted after head-on crash
- Local women's gun group recruits new members
- Hackers interrupt Schenevus meeting with racist obscenities
- Festival organizer arrested in New Lisbon
- Otsego, Delaware, Chenango report new virus cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.