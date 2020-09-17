Jared Bomba: Place your postponement blame with great care

It was with sadness that I learned Tuesday that fall sports in Section IV had officially been postponed until March 2021.
As we share this frustration at missing a fall sports season, on the back of missing a spring sports season, on the back of a truncated winter season, there will be an urge to hurl blame at whomever you believe is responsible for the upcoming vacant Saturdays and weekday evenings.
In the absence of sports, hurling blame has become a national pastime of sorts. Even as the country’s traditional pastime has returned to MLB diamonds, the unending noise about who is to blame for our ongoing struggle with coronavirus has remained far louder than (now-nonexistent) throngs of spectators.
I won’t tell you who to blame; there’s no point. I will, however, tell you that blaming local administrators for postponing the much-loved fall athletics season is entirely misguided.
First of all, consider exactly who these people are.
I spend a lot of my time talking to coaches and school officials in the area. These are people that live and breathe high school sports. The notion that they are happy to postpone the season, or happy to see their hard-working student-athletes miss out on the fruits of their labor, is ridiculous.
And to be clear, this is a group of people with whom I have not always seen eye-to-eye. But when conflicts do occur, it’s usually them acting in defense of a student or team. These people are educators; they want nothing more than to provide every opportunity for growth and success to students. I’ve seen and heard that, more often than maybe anyone else in the area over the past two years.
Second, consider what our area districts were up against.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave most fall sports the go-ahead to begin just 28 days before the prospective Sept. 21 start date. In a flurry of activity, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association turned around guidance for the state’s districts on Sept. 4, giving area administrators 17 days before the season could begin.
Let’s just pretend that we can all agree on the reality of this pandemic as an ongoing public health threat. Between the SUNY Oneonta outbreak showing us that rapid viral spread remains an issue, emerging research about heart complications even in asymptomatic athletes that test positive, risk of students taking home the virus to parents or grandparents, it remains a valid issue that requires attention.
Some leagues and districts, perhaps because of favorable conditions related to geography or resources, nonetheless felt that perhaps they could safely begin interscholastic sports. But even in those instances, the realities of what having a fall season would entail were too great to overcome.
Athletic departments, already carrying very limited personnel, were gifted a massive undertaking when the NYSPHSAA guidance was announced (though, in fairness, that guidance leaned heavily on Department of Health guidelines.) It would have required an unbelievable amount of time and resources required to, for example, provide health screenings, organize safe hydration, enforce physical distancing on benches, control crowds, enforce face coverings, sanitize soccer balls and locker rooms and buses.
I can assure you the list of responsibilities laid out for area districts is exponentially longer than that.
All of this would of course be happening at the same time districts were coping with:
• Attempts to bring students back to school buildings for in-person instruction.
• Deal with a tightening state budget that will affect the amount of state aid districts receive. The Section IV announcement and Cooperstown’s public cancellation of its fall sports both directly referenced finances.
• Dovetail conflicting distancing guidelines between Department of Health guidelines and those permitted for athletics.
Surrounding sections will begin playing fall sports Monday, and I sincerely hope that the seasons go on without creating viral spread among students or their larger communities. It is possible they do succeed and do not jeopardize other priorities, and it is the future I am rooting for.
I was not privy to the meetings at which these leagues made their decisions, and I cannot pretend that I know the exact nature of those conversations. But it is also my job to ask why decisions were made, and scrutinize the answers.
Having done that, I have come to the conclusion that blaming area administrators for the lost season is to: 1.) Deny that the virus remains a threat to the wider community outside of schools. 2.) Carelessly question the motives of people who spend their lives working in education. 3.) Prioritize the continuation of interscholastic athletics over in-person academics. 4.) Misunderstand the resources at the disposal of athletic departments and what would be required of them. 5.) Ignore budgetary realities.
There is plenty of blame to pass around for the conditions that have made these hard decisions into realities. But none of it should land at the feet of the people that actually had to make them.
