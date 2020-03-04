WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Cobleskill at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Maritime at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
SUNY Delhi at Wells, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Bard College at Hartwick, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section IV Class B Tournament
Norwich at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Section IV Class C Tournament
Unatego vs. Deposit/Hancock at SUNY Cortland, 7 p.m.
Section IV Class D Tournament
South Kortright vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Stamford, 7:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Delhi vs. Albion in Fort Myers, FL, 11 a.m./1 p.m.
