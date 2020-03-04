WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Cobleskill at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Maritime at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

SUNY Delhi at Wells, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Bard College at Hartwick, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section IV Class B Tournament

Norwich at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Section IV Class C Tournament

Unatego vs. Deposit/Hancock at SUNY Cortland, 7 p.m.

Section IV Class D Tournament

South Kortright vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Stamford, 7:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Delhi vs. Albion in Fort Myers, FL, 11 a.m./1 p.m.

