28th Annual Pit Run to return to Neahwa Park

The 28th Annual Pit Run will be returning to Neahwa Park on Oct. 3. After the 2020 edition of the race was held virtually due to COVID-19, runners and spectators will be able to take part in the 2021 event in person.
“We are so excited to announce our 28th annual event,” race director Dave Weaver said in a Wednesday media release. “Not only does the Pit Run celebrate Ricky J. Parisian’s heroism, but it celebrates the best attributes of the greater Oneonta community. It is a wonderful family event, not just a running race.”
The Pit Run was started in 1994 to celebrate the life of New York State Police Investigator Ricky J. Parisian, who was shot and killed while attempting to stop an armed robbery in Oneonta on May 20, 1994.
Anyone who wants to run, walk or participate in this year’s Pit Run can visit www.pitrun.org to register. All registration fees go directly into the Ricky J. Parisian Foundation, which has awarded over $609,745 in scholarships and community grants since its inception. Oneonta High School senior Elizabeth Dixon was named the recipient of the 2021 scholarship award.
Every registrant of the 2021 Pit Run will receive a race t-shirt and a Brooks BBQ chicken dinner.
The 28th annual Pit Run will have a full slate of family-oriented events on Oct. 3, paying close attention to CDC and DOH guidelines to ensure proper safety precautions are taken.
An option to participate virtually in both the 5K and 10K races will also be available to accommodate all individuals at their own comfort level.
For more information or to volunteer, contact the Pit Run Hotline at (607) 432-8068 or Katie Lossi at (607) 267-2577 or Katiellossi@gmail.com.
