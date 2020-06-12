The Delaware County Amateur Championship Committee will hold its 55th Annual Delaware County Amateur Championship at The College Golf Course at Delhi, July 10-12.
The tournament is 54 holes of stroke play. There will be a championship division and five handicap flights.
Entry is $115 and is open to all members of Delaware County golf courses and residents of Delaware County. Entry forms are available at all area golf courses.
The tournament is limited to the first 116 paid entries. Please have entries submitted by July 3.
