A chance encounter with Bigfoot

You’re going to think I’m crazy; a lot of people do. But I saw Bigfoot the other day.
Yes, you read that right. We were coming back from skiing last Monday. As we came down the hill towards Andes on Route 28, I happened to look up in the woods on an old farm road, and there he stood, big as life. All three of us saw it. I told a friend of mine later, and he asked if we had been drinking in the bar after skiing, but we were all stone-cold sober.
The legend of Bigfoot has been around for centuries and isn’t just limited to the northwestern part of the United States. The nickname Bigfoot got coined after a man in California found a huge human-shaped footprint and made a casting of it. Before that the mysterious ape-like creature was called Sasquatch.
There have been reports all over the world of these strange creatures. In Asia he is called a Yeti. In the Himalayan Mountains of northern India and Tibet he’s referred to as the Abominable Snowman. In the southeastern part of the United States he’s called the Skunk Ape and in Australia he’s called Yowie. How can there be sightings of these large primates all around the world for centuries and not exist?
There are cave paintings of similar animals called Hairy Man on the Tule River Indian Reservation at a place called Painted Rock. Early indigenous inhabitants drew these creatures between 500 and 1,000 years ago.
In the last 50 years there have been over 10,000 sightings or eyewitness accounts of Bigfoot across the U.S.
But what about New York State? In 1960 some teenagers were crossing a bridge in Batavia. They heard loud, terrifying, banshee-like screeches coming from under the bridge. The police investigated and reported seeing a large, shadowy creature scrambling out into the water.
In 1980 a police office in Newfane in the Niagara Falls/Buffalo area spent four years investigating a large, hairy creature he encountered while picking sweetcorn in his field. It made, “screaming sounds like a woman being murdered.” The carcass of a large bear was found years later.
In 2006 in Clarence, an Erie County man reported seeing Bigfoot. Later, investigators went to a nearby costume rental shop only to find out that his friends had rented an ape suit a few days before.
But can 3,785 sightings all be hoaxes? That’s the number of reported sightings across the United States in 2021. Heck, there are TV shows like Finding Bigfoot and Expedition Bigfoot where they search for this legendary creature. Report your sighting and a whole horde of people will show up to investigate and search for clues.
I for one have never seen large, almost human-like tracks other than those made by a bear (who are in fact large, black, and hairy.) And as far as seeing Bigfoot a few hundred yards up the hill from Andes, he really is there; we all saw it.
Now, the Bigfoot we saw is an eight-foot-tall, plywood cutout fastened to a tree, but he’s kind of neat. We look for him every time we go that way skiing. As you go up the hill out of Andes heading towards Margaretville, watch for an old farmer’s access road on the right. It’s not very far from town. Watch closely and you’ll see him.
It might be a great place to take your kids. They would really like to go to school and be able to tell their friends, “I saw Bigfoot.”
It could be a great family outing some day when you have nothing else to do. Besides, they won’t have to wear masks to have some fun.
