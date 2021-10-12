A day of hunting filled with ticks

Ticks and Lyme disease seem to being running rampant.
My son can walk out in his yard and have a half dozen ticks jump on to his pant legs. I have a friend in Harpersfield who has Lyme disease. Prior to being bitten by a couple of ticks, she wasn’t allergic to anything, but today she’s allergic to almost everything. Dogs, horses, dust, hay — you name it, they all affect her. The problem is, she has several horses and refuses to get rid of any of them. So, she lives with it.
Last Friday my son, a friend of ours, and I went pheasant hunting. The DEC releases pheasants in several locations around the area. Our first stop was just outside of Franklin. We parked and released the dogs. There were two other hunters there already, but the area was large enough that we never bothered each other. The dogs worked their way through the thick brush and swampy area, but they never put up a bird. After an hour or so with no pheasants we headed back to the cars.
That’s when we noticed the large number of ticks that covered the dogs. I ran my fingers across the head of Dudley, Randy's black lab, and came away with more than a dozen of the black-legged ticks on my fingers. There were easily dozens of ticks on the dogs. They had red bodies and black legs, making them deer ticks that undoubtedly carry Lyme disease.
I looked over my jeans and didn’t see any, but I couldn’t be sure at the time if I had any on me. But the hunt must go on, so we headed to another public hunting area. We parked on a farm that had been purchased by New York City. They buy up tracts of land that drain into the city’s reservoirs. This particular farm is open to hunting and is stocked regularly with pheasants.
After parking we saw two hunters approach from a field across the road. When they got to their trucks, we talked with them. They shot one pheasant and two woodcock but said they missed several pheasants the day before. After swapping stories, we headed out with the dogs taking the lead.
Tim and his dog Banjo took the lower section with Randy and his two labs in the middle with me higher up in the old overgrown pasture. Suddenly, a hen pheasant burst out of the thick cover. Tim shot once, and the bird folded up in front of him. All three dogs ran to where the hen fell, but she must have hit the ground running. They tend to do that. Tim and Randy called off their dogs as they got close to the busy county road.
We worked our way up the hill along an old rock wall and into an old apple orchard. Dudley was in front of me and put up a brightly-colored rooster. I pulled up and shot, but missed the bird cleanly. My second shot wasn’t any better. I couldn’t believe I missed that cock bird. He was right there in front of me. Then I remembered that I had new bifocal glasses, and I missed flies with the fly swatter by three inches. I wondered if the glasses made the difference. I know before we hunt again, I will try some clay birds both with and without those darned glasses. They have made other things rather difficult as well.
Tim missed another long-tailed rooster and that was it for the day. If we were keeping score it would be pheasants two-and-a-half and hunters zero. That’s okay, but next time it'll be different.
I showered when I got home and found no ticks. I guess I was lucky this time. But remember: they are out there just waiting for you to walk by.
