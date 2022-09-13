Clack! Clack! Clack!
That’s the constant sound we heard on Sunday as we pedaled along the old Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad tracks. Pat and I and a couple of our friends decided to go to Milford and take the Rail Explorers' two-hour tour along the upper Susquehanna River.
“Okay,” you ask, “what’s a Rail Explorer?”
It’s a rail car that holds either two or four riders. You sit in “comfortable” seats and pedal six miles up the valley, take a short break, and then pedal back.
“Wait a minute! You pedaled? You expect me to pedal 12 miles? Are you crazy?”
It’s not what you think. The pedaling is easy and each car has electrical assist so anyone can do it.
They have two sizes of cars. The Tandem Explorers have two seats. The car is six feet long and weighs 350 pounds. The Quad Explorer seats four and weighs 700 pounds. It’s safe and it’s fun. They can hook cars together to accommodate groups of up to ten.
Pedal power rail cars date back to the 1850s. They were used in the past to move rail workers and materials for maintaining the tracks. But these are different. They’re shiny red, modern, state-of-the-art versions.
Imagine touring the valley in an eco-friendly vehicle with absolutely zero emissions; they have basically little or no impact on the environment. After all, the tracks are already there.
After a brief safety discussion by one of the workers, we left the Milford station. The tracks continue north through farm fields with acres and acres of corn.
Water-filled swamps and forested areas offer possible glimpses of wildlife. People often see deer and other animals, but we were limited to two chipmunks and one red squirrel — but we were in the very last car. Maybe those in the front saw others.
Soon the Susquehanna River was on our right. Being that close to Otsego Lake, it’s not very big. We passed the Cooperstown Dreams Park and soon crossed an old railroad bridge. Its massive steel girders were strung across the river in 1896.
A couple of miles further we crossed County Road 11C which goes from Hyde Park to Route 33 (over near the Meadows and the County Jail.)
As we journeyed along, I wondered how they were going to turn the cars around. A few hundred yards further at the old, abandoned Phoenix Mills Bridge I found out.
We all unloaded and had a few minutes for a break. Each car was moved ahead and stopped over a battery operated lift and turntable. Once off the tracks the workers easily swung the car around and lowered it back down onto the rails. In just a few minutes we were ready for the return trip.
A mile or so down the tracks there is an almost imperceptible downhill run. We didn’t need to pedal and nearly doubled our speed. There was nothing but the wind in our faces and the vibration of the wheels over the track joints causing the ever-constant clack, clack, clack.
I enjoyed most of the trip. I just wish the seats leaned back a little and had a bit more padding. My butt was sore by the time we made it back to the station.
Other than that, the tour was very enjoyable. It makes a wonderful outing for families and kids. I think children have to be old enough to sit in their own seats and can be held in with a seat belt. What’s nice is that they don’t have to pedal; they're just along for the ride.
Rail Explorers has additional locations in the Catskills, Rhode Island, Las Vegas and Boone, Iowa.
It’s always fun to do something different, and the day was still young. After the ride we drove to Cooperstown and had a wonderful lunch on the outside deck overlooking the lake at the Blue Mingo Grill a couple of miles north of the village on Route 80.
Sometimes Otsego County residents can ride for half price. We lucked out on the day we went. Check it out and have fun.
