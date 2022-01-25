A frustrating day of skiing

Monday started out as a wonderful day. The temperatures were surprisingly mild for January, the sun was shining bright, and we were going skiing. What more could you ask for?
We arrived at Belleayre Mountain and went to the upper lodge. We enjoy its rustic feel and nostalgic atmosphere. We’ve gotten to know some of the “old-timers” that hang out there.
When nine o’clock rolled around, we were ready to hit the slopes. We headed down the trail below the lodge on beautiful, packed powder. Well, it was beautiful until we hit the first turn and the entire trail turned out to be hard pack rubble and ice.
Knowing it’s there, we can deal with it. When we got to the top of the mountain, we turned left and headed towards Roaring Brook. It’s the easiest trail off the east side of the mountain and just a great place to warm up and get the kinks out.
We headed down, swishing back and forth and picking up speed. It was wonderful right until we rounded the hairpin turn and hit a minefield.
Huge mounds of snow that had foot-and-a-half deep ruts from their tank-treaded Can-Am covered the slope.
I somehow got to the outside without crashing and went partway down before stopping to look back. There were bodies everywhere. Six or eight people were picking themselves up.
We finally got back to the lodge and reported it to the Ski Patrol. They closed the trail which led to other trails being roped off as well.
We then made our way to the other side of the mountain and took the gondola to the top. Not really ready for the steep black diamond trails, we headed down Deer Run. It’s the other easiest slope from the top of the mountain where most novice and intermediate skiers seem to flock.
But below the first major turn we hit a blizzard. Dozens of snow-making cannons were running full bore, blowing tons of snow onto the slope. It was a whiteout, making the run un-skiable.
We ski everything but the moguls, so we found other places to go, but management had shut off the mountain to at least half of the skiers who had come for a day of fun. A while later, they closed Belleayre Run as well. We had no idea why. Yes, it’s steep for the first part but easily skiable.
A couple of runs later we were forced to turn left again when we got off the lift. They were producing some movie and shut off half of the remaining slopes on the east side from those who paid good money and may have driven many miles to ski. Are you kidding me?
Needless to say, people were not happy. Sure, they opened another lift which gave us access to other sections, but we got a little bored skiing the same slopes over and over again.
We all realize that weather conditions have not been good this winter, but these places have spent millions of dollars on new snowmaking equipment and yet it took forever to get more than a half dozen slopes open for skiing.
The grooming has been pathetic. Someone told us they can’t hire enough people to work.
The other discussion at lunch time was the Frequent Skier Pass. We buy a season pass, but those who can’t ski any day they want often buy the Frequent one. They pay around a hundred dollars up front, get one day free and half price on all other days.
Belleayre used to offer the Frequent pass with the fist and sixth days free, but that changed last year. This year the half price was changed to half of the full daily rate of $95. You say okay, that sounds good. But their daily rate changes every day. Last Wednesday skiers could buy a ticket on line for $49. Those frequent skiers had to pay $48. They saved one whole dollar.
We’ve been discussing it and are not sure we’ll ski at Belleayre next year. Management doesn’t seem to care about the mid-week skier. If they get an inch of snow they never groom the slopes. It’s called a powder day.
We’ve been forced to ski in several inches of very heavy “powder” just so they could save a few bucks.
I could go on and on with many other issues but ORDA and management don’t seem to care and never listen.
