A gobble here, a gobble there

In spite of a foot of wet, heavy snow and no electricity, cable, Wi-Fi or cell service last week, spring has arrived. I’ve seen ten inches of snow on Mother’s Day in May. Why not? This is upstate New York, the northeast.
Despite the weather, things go on as usual in nature. The gobblers are in full strut out in the meadows as breeding season is upon us.
During the winter I saw turkeys everywhere. There was one flock of 17 gobblers out feeding in some nearby meadows every day. At that time the males are gathered in bachelor groups and not out feeding with the hens. But that group has broken up as they spread out on their range and gather up a small harem of hens.
Often there will be several gobblers on display all puffed out with spread tails and bright red snoods hanging from above their beaks, trying to impress the hens. There will be a few squabbles where the oldest and largest tom usually prevails.
After about 28 days the eggs will hatch and as many as 18 little fuzzy chicks will be born. Unlike our smaller birds, which are fed by their parents while in the nest, baby turkeys are up and feeding within hours of birth.
This is the most vulnerable time for the little poults. Until the little ones are feathered out, a cold wet spring can be detrimental to these babies. If their fuzzy bodies get wet and temperatures plummet, the poults usually get sick and die. But Mother Nature counters this with a second hatching of eggs a month or so later.
And then there's May. Here in New York the hunting season commences on the first of May. At that time those old toms are still on the prowl looking for a mate, so hunters use a hen call and lure those sex-crazed toms right in close. During the spring season we can only shoot gobblers, and the season closes at noon.
Now let me tell you: a turkey is no dumb bird. They get smart really fast.
A few years ago I hunted a small group of toms in a little hidden valley that wasn’t visible from the road. There were four nice long-beards in the group. At dawn they would start to talk, but as soon as I’d yelp it was silent from then on.
I took a friend in there early one morning. We put out hen decoys in the dark and set up, ready for them to approach. We heard gobbles not far away, but as soon as we made a sound on our calls it was all over. They didn’t get big with beards dragging the ground by being stupid.
They weren’t all like that. The first turkey I ever shot was on the top of a hill near Milford. I’d seen him out on the pasture with a hen one day. The next day I was up on the hill in the dark and waited. As the sun rose, he gobbled. I made on call on my cedar box, and he almost ran me over. I shot him at a mere 12 paces while standing in the middle of a logging road.
The number of turkeys constantly fluctuates. A year or so ago the DEC was wondering what was happening to these birds. They asked people to report sightings. But all of a sudden things changed, and now I’m seeing turkeys everywhere. It’s a great sport and so enjoyable just to watch them throughout the year as they just do their thing.
Now we have the bird flu. I heard the other day that it's even affecting our bald eagles. I wonder what it will do to the wild turkeys.
You know, Benjamin Franklin proposed having the turkey as our national bird instead of the majestic eagle. The eagle isn’t bald, but the turkey is. As much as I like turkeys, I think they made the right choice. Besides, if the turkey was our national bird, what would we eat for Thanksgiving?
