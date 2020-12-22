AAU program helps with college recruitment

A local Amateur Athletic Union program, Twin Tier Elite in Binghamton, is offering high school basketball athletes an opportunity for college exposure that they might have lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program draws players from across the southern tier and central New York, including players from Franklin and Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, including Daily Star Player of the Year Kayla Campbell.
Although Twin Tier Elite open gyms are primarily in Binghamton, the program has also held events in Sidney.
“(I’m) trying to develop a program and a culture of basketball for girls that want to play as student athletes at the next level, and give them a path to get there,” program director Rob McKnight said.
“I’m just trying to create opportunities for some of the smaller rural girls that want to play ball at the next level. There’s not too many college coaches that will come out to a Class D or Class C game,” he continued.
Twin Tier Elite launched earlier this year. The nonprofit organization partners with local businesses to help secure funding for its players to alleviate the financial burden of the recruitment process.
According to McKnight part of the inspiration for the program was based on his own daughter’s AAU experience. Not only are AAU tournaments expensive, but her program was disbanded in her junior year — a critical time in the recruiting process.
Twin Tier Elite’s head coach is Dennis Eaton, who is an assistant for the Norwich girls varsity basketball team. Assisting Eaton is Matt Campbell, a former Division I player at Towson University. Campbell spent 13 years coaching the Franklin varsity boys team and six years coaching AAU teams out of the Oneonta Boys & Girls Club.
With AAU tournaments shut down by COVID-19 restrictions, the Twin Tier Elite have substituted open gyms as an environment for college coaches to view multiple college-level athletes at one time in the hope of fostering recruitment relationships.
“I always advocate safety first,” McKnight said.
“We do all of the safety protocols: take temperatures on the way in from the gym, everybody has to wear a mask in and out of the facility, and then coaches are always masked,” he continued.
Even with COVID-19 concerns, the Twin Tier Elite’s open gyms have had high attendance from players and college coaches.
On the floor, players have not been required to wear masks until the recent tightening of COVID-19 guidelines in the Southern Tier.
McKnight said that all the players stringently adhere to safety protocols and the players are just excited to be playing.
McKnight said that in the long term, he hopes to be able to expand the team to its own facility where it can hold showcases and tournaments.
“Not everyone’s going to be a Power 5 conference kid that everyone’s going after. But there’s still a place for you,” McNight said. “Unfortunately it takes so much money and investment to be seen because of the NCAA.”
Moving forward, McKnight said, the program is going to continue having open gyms and fill out its roster in the hope of having an AAU season in the spring.
