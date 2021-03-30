The Afton Golf Club Monday Morning Golf League is looking for two-person teams. Tee time is 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. This is a captain and mate format, team handicap, playing from the blue, white and gold tees depending on the golfer’s age.
There will be a meeting of the Afton Golf Club Monday Morning League at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 5 at the Afton Golf Course Clubhouse.
If you are interested, come to the meeting or contact Rich Rusakiewicz at 607-423-2167 or the Afton Golf Club Pro-Shop Desk at 1-800-238-6618.
