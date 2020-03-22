Cooperstown All Star Village announced Saturday, March 21, that it was deferring decisions about its upcoming summer season, with plans to announce potential cancellations due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 on a rolling basis.
A statement on the park’s website stated that beginning the first week of May, the park would announce potential cancellations for the week four weeks in advance.
“Simply put, health and safety is our priority,” Cooperstown All Star Village president and co-owner Martin Patton told The Daily Star via email. “Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, coaches, umpires, baseball families, our staff and those in our community.”
The park is slated to begin hosting teams on June 6. The season is scheduled to end after the 12th week, on Aug. 28.
Patton said the park is set to host about 65 teams per week.
“In an effort to carry on the Cooperstown experience that our players, coaches and umpires have planned for and fund-raised for several years, we have decided to make a decision regarding the 2020 tournament four weeks in advance of each week,” the statement said. “We will not be making that decision until the first week in May in an effort to give our players the chance to participate in what they have worked so hard for.”
The announcement comes in the wake of Cooperstown Dreams Park announcing Friday that it canceled its summer season.
The statement said in the event of a cancellation, all teams would receive a full refund or the opportunity to participate in the future.
