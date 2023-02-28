I’ve talked about being prepared for hiking many times, but a lot of people just don’t get it.
As a result, they put themselves, their hiking companions, and others in danger. Here are a few points that could save your life or make your hike more enjoyable.
The first is navigation. In the “old” days we carried a map and compass, but few people actually knew how to use them. Today we use a GPS and once familiar with it, we should never get lost. But believe it or not, some still do.
Good clothing is very important. Don’t rely on just a heavy down jacket to keep you warm. Dress in layers. If you get too warm, rather than sweating, remove a layer or two. If you get cold, put more on. I always carry a face mask and an extra pair of gloves. I find that one pair usually gets wet.
Have proper gear. In the Adirondacks, when the snow on the trails is eight or more inches deep, snowshoes are required to avoid making holes in the snow (post holing.) Several companies make a small snowshoe that works well on the packed trails.
Ice cleats are also essential. Don’t go cheap. My grandson used a pair on Slide Mountain recently and had a little difficulty because several of the studs fell out. He paid a higher price the next week and bought Microspikes.
Always have a pair of trekking poles. Going downhill is actually harder than the ascent. The poles really help. Four points of contact make a big difference.
Make sure you have a headlight or flashlight along with extra batteries. The cold drains batteries rather quickly and winter hiking takes more time than covering the same distance in summer.
Have some first aid supplies. Besides the normal stuff, I always carry a roll of “Vet Wrap” in my back pack. It’s a stretchy wrap that sticks to itself. When hiking Phelps Mountain in the High Peaks a few years ago, I twisted my knee on the descent. I wrapped it with Vet Wrap and continued over Marcy and back to Heart Lake. It’s inexpensive and available at Tractor Supply.
I also carry a fire starting kit: waterproof marches and a Bic lighter as well as some dryer lint and fire starting sticks in a zip lock bag. If I have to spend the night for any reason, I can keep warm.
Nutrition is essential. Energy bars and assorted snacks always help. A couple of years ago we hiked Algonquin, Wright and Iroquois Peaks. I didn’t eat much for breakfast and halfway up Algonquin, my body said, “Forget it! I’m done.” I ate some pepperoni and cheese crackers along with a Nature Valley nut bar with dark chocolate bar. I made it the rest of the way without a problem. Just like a car, the body doesn’t run without fuel.
Hydration is necessary as well. I find that I sometimes don’t drink enough. Drink plenty of water or energy drinks. It will also help with leg cramps that night as well. Besides that, our bodies require it.
And lastly, have an emergency shelter, even on a day hike. I have a space blanket and a Sol bivvy sac in my pack. These two items take up little space and weigh just a few ounces. In an emergency I can stay warm and dry or help one of my hiking buddies if something does go wrong.
Just like skiing, I don’t want to be brought off the mountain in one of those red toboggans by the ski patrol. If any of us get hurt hiking in the back country, it would take several rangers to get us to safety, so I try to go prepared.
Remember, cell phones don’t always work in many areas. Heck, I didn’t have cell service on the top of Marcy, the highest point in the Adirondacks, so don’t depend on it half way down the backside of some mountain.
Remember that old saying? “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
