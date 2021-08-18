Golf tournament to support Friends of the Oneonta Theatre
The Oneonta Country Club will be hosting a golf tournament on Sunday, Sept. 19 to benefit the Friends of the Oneonta Theatre (FOTOT) in the nonprofit’s efforts to reopen the historic theater as a performance venue.
The fundraiser begins at 1 p.m. with 18 holes of golf. There will be a shotgun start, a putting contest, a chipping contest, prizes for closest to the pin and closest to the line, and mulligans for purchase. The afternoon will also feature a 50/50 raffle, silent auction items, a cash bar, and a barbecue at the 19th hole.
Sponsorship levels begin at $100 for each hole sponsor and go to $2,000 for lead sponsors.
The fee for each player is $75, including the barbecue. Golfers who do not have a foursome are welcomed..
For more information, contact event organizer Elaine Bresee at (607) 434-1930.
To learn more about FOTOT and the Oneonta Theatre, visit www.OneontaTheatre.org and Friends of the Oneonta Theatre on Facebook.
Falvo and Alger take first at Bruce Hall Memorial bass tourney
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Bruce Hall Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Otisco Lake.
Coming in first place was the team of Lou Falvo and Matt Alger with a five-fish limit weighing 19.04 pounds.
Second place went to David and Dean Raymond with a total of 17.54 pounds. Jim and Jimmy O’Brien took third place with a limit of 16.55 pounds. Rounding out the top four were Matt and Rich Ford with a total catch of 15.97 pounds.
The lunker of the day went to David Raymond who caught a largemouth that measured in at 20 inches long and weighed 4.83 pounds.
Vic VanSteenburg caught the big smallmouth of the day, with his fish measuring 19 inches in length and 3.75 pounds in weight.
The next SBA event will be the The Cottage Day Spa Late Summer Shootout on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Oneida Lake. The event will take place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will begin at the South Shore Boat Launch.
