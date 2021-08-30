SUNY Cobleskill announces attendance policy for 2021-22 season
The SUNY Cobleskill Athletic Department released an updated home contest spectator attendance policy for the 2021-22 season in a Monday media release.
The policy will allow in-person attendance at Fighting Tiger home contests under the following conditions: spectators are permitted at home contests located on SUNY Cobleskill’s campus; all spectators must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status; spectators are not permitted to have contact with student-athletes on-site directly, before, during, or after the competition.
This policy is subject to change depending on updated federal, state, local, and SUNY directives as related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Soccer seeks certified referees for travel games
U.S. Soccer is now offering online classes to become a certified referee for travel soccer games. For more information and how to register, contact Geoff Davis at geoff.davis@oneonta.edu.
