SUNY Oneonta women fall to New Paltz 68-53 in conference opener
The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team traveled to New Paltz on Tuesday for its SUNYAC opener and came up on the short side of a 68-53 score.
Jenna Harclerode fell just short of recording a double-double for the Red Dragons with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Nadia Brown and Amanda Zuntag each scored 10 points.
Brianna Fitzgerald scored a game-high 17 points to lead New Paltz.
Oneonta (2-5) will have a pair of road games this weekend against Plattsburgh and Potsdam.
Fundraising campaign underway for new SUNY Delhi turf field facility
SUNY Delhi announced on Tuesday the arrival of a brand new athletic turf field facility, set to break ground early 2022 and slated to begin use for the 2022-23 academic year.
Primarily serving as the new home venue for the Broncos’ men’s and women’s soccer and men’s lacrosse teams, a fundraising campaign is underway with a goal of $250,000 to meet all needs for the site that is set to include a press box, lights, scoreboard, and stadium seating.
Supporters can give today and learn more at DelhiBroncos.com/turffield.
The field will sit at the top hill next to Clark Field House, where the grass field resides that serves as the soccer and lacrosse home site. The current field presents several challenges brought forth by inclement weather affecting playing conditions and lack of electricity and internet.
While its main purpose will benefit soccer and lacrosse, the turf facility will also provide an additional resource for other athletic programs, intramurals and student recreation programming, the community, and the college’s academic programs in Physical Education and Recreation & Sports Management.
