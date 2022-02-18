NY Federation boys and girls basketball tournaments canceled for 3rd straight year
The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association (NYSFSSAA) announced the cancellation of its 2022 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament of Champions.
Fordham University, scheduled host of the 2022 Federation Basketball Championships, recently informed the Federation of their inability to host this year’s championship event. After attempting to find an alternate venue and meet the needs of all four association’s COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, it was determined it would not be possible to host the tournament at a level that would benefit the participating students and schools.
“As we continue to address the impact of COVID-19, the Federation Executive Board continues to face challenging decisions impacting interscholastic athletics,” said Jim Foster, NYSFSSAA Executive Secretary, in a Friday media release. “We remain hopeful and optimistic the Federation Tournament of Champions will be held in March 2023 to bring the four associations best teams together.”
The NYSFSSAA boys tournament was held in Glens Falls for 30 years (1981-2010) while the girls tournament was held in Glens Falls for 16 years (1995-2010) before both were moved to the Times Union Center in 2012. In 2017, Glens Falls won the bid back for a three-year period before Fordham was successful in securing the bid in 2019 and was scheduled to begin hosting in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in cancellations in 2020, 2021 and now 2022. Fordham has committed to hosting the event in 2023.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Final Four for both boys and girls will go on as planned.
Mid-State Arms to sponsor gun show in Oneonta
Mid-State Arms Collectors Inc., will host a gun show that will be held on Sunday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quality Inn on state Route 23 in Southside Oneonta.
More than 60 dealers are expected to participate with arms and military relics from pre-Revolutionary War times to the present. Items may be bought, sold, or traded. Old guns and swords are especially wanted and may be brought to the show.
All federal and state firearms laws will be observed.
The event has an admission fee of $3 per person.
