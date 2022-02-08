Oneonta YMCA swim team competes in Central New York District Championships
The Oneonta YMCA Orcas swim team competed in the 2022 Central New York District Championships on Feb. 5 and 6 in Auburn.
The meet consisted of six teams and was held at the Auburn YMCA. With 30 swimmers representing the Orcas, Oneonta won nine district titles with 33 additional top-three finishes over the weekend.
In the age 9-10 girls, the team of Hanna Reese, Madison Losie, Jaeliana Chase, and Annika Koehn won the 200 freestyle relay. Reese added a win in the 8 and under 25 backstroke.
Emily Kane won three events in the girls 11-12 group: the 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle, and 50 breaststroke. Kane also was a part of the winning 200 medley relay team along with Peyton Gregory, Kinnley Wightman, and Addison Rothenberger.
Gregory also won the girls 11-12 200 free swim.
For the boys, Kylin Reardon won the 50 backstroke in the 11-12 group while Elias House won the 100 breaststroke in the 15 and over division.
Oneonta High senior Anna Bischoff, who has been a member of the Orcas for more than 10 years, received one of two district senior scholarships. Bischoff placed second 100 free and third in the 50 free in the 15 and over age group.
The Orcas will be back in action on March 19-20 when they compete in the New York State YMCA Championships at Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow. Twenty-four members of the team qualified for the state meet.
FUDR looks to fill final spot for One Bug fly fishing tournament
The Friends of the Upper Delaware River (FUDR) is seeking to fill the final team spot for its 2022 One Bug fly fishing tournament.
This year’s event will be held on April 30-May 1. Those interested can register as a team of two for $3300 or as a single for $1650. Registration can be completed online at www.fudr.org/one-bug.
Included in the registration fee are: a Friday night dinner with all One Bug anglers and guides; two days of drift boat fishing with a licensed Upper Delaware River guide; fishing in the same boat as your partner; breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday and Sunday; One Bug sway; an awards banquet on Sunday evening; and a partial tax-deductible donation.
